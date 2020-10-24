Today is the 42nd British Columbia general election.
Prediction: an NDP majority and a BC Liberal sweep of the valley.
But polls aren’t always right. Upsets, surprises and strange things do happen. Upsets usually happen when there’s a perceived front runner and their base becomes complacent.
Pollsters have learned from past mistakes and now rely more on cell phones than land lines. Seven years ago, major pollsters somehow managed to inaccurately predict the outcomes of provincial elections in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.
Back to unexpected victories.
Very few predicted popular incumbent Ron Cannan would ever lose to a Liberal candidate, but, in 2015 it happened when Stephen Fuhr won the Kelowna-Lake Country riding in the federal election.
Media pundits didn’t think Peter Waterman would win the mayoral race in Summerland in 2014 nor Jake Kimberley in Penticton in 2005. What do we know?
Kathy Pierre was elected to the Okanagan Skaha school board in 2018 with a 14-vote victory over Ginny Manning, who was perceived to be unbeatable.
In the United States, Hillary Clinton’s victory wasn’t even going to be close. We all saw how that one worked out.
As an endnote, every vote does matter. Ask our friends in Peachland where current mayor Cindy Fortin won another term on a coin toss.
——
Don’t mock Donald Trump for dancing to the “YMCA” by the Village People. He can’t do “In the Navy,” because nobody on Trump’s immediate family tree has military experience.
——
Jennifer Rush popularized it, Celine Dion took it to No. 1 and Air Supply butchered it, but Laura Branigan had the definitive version of “The Power of Love.”
——
Jagmeet Singh and the NDP have averted a federal election. Nobody is disappointed.
——
Friday morning felt more like Christmas Day than Halloween. And, not to frighten anyone, Christmas is now two months and a day away.
——
There’s a campaign on social media and the intention was repeated in a letter to the editor in today’s edition — support local. I’d like to second the motion. This holiday, buy a gift card to a local business for everybody on your shopping list. You can disguise it by wrapping it in a box along with a book, chocolates or flowers. Your community will be the winner.
——
To conclude on a personal note, congratulations to my favourite coworker Linda Tennant. Her first day at the Penticton Herald was Oct. 24, 1970 — and she’s still with us 50 years later. Anyone who has ever paid a bill at The Herald will undoubtedly know her.
Other Penticton milestones include Harvie Barker who, on Tuesday, will have his 400th inspirational column published.
And an early birthday wish to Penny Brown-Alvord from our classified department who, on Tuesday, will be one year older.
—-
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald.
Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca