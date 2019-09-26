Trudeau was a child of privilege
Dear Editor:
This latest piece of work says more about Justin Trudeau, the person, than any of his eloquent speeches.
I grew up in Windsor, Ont. and went to school with students of many races.
There was no way that this kind of behaviour would have been allowed at any of our special occasions, in or out of class.
Trudeau grew up in a WASP environment and was untouched by the people that he mocked with his costume.
I doubt he ever had a person of colour as a friend or close associate, because if he did, he would realize, or would have realized, the hurtful result of his behaviour.
He was raised in a very special, isolated environment and his values today only reflect his own feelings of entitlement and superiority over the people, both in and out of the party he rules.
He feels no responsibility to honour any of his pledges to the people who elected him.
His first-past-the-post, balanced budgets, national debt, helping the shrinking middle class, and worst of all, his pledge of transparency, honesty and ethical behaviour, leave us waiting for anything other than what he promised.
Chuck Liebrock
Kelowna
Angry about the wrong issues
Dear Editor:
Black face, brown face. Twenty years ago, no big deal. Now, it’s a hanging offence because of excessive political correctness. Let’s have an outrage contest. Let’s foam at the mouth.
Perhaps our fury ought to be redirected to his governing conduct. How about some outrage over his pipeline purchase?
His India trip disaster? How about some outrage on carbon pricing? Or $10.5 million to Omar Khadr questions anyone’s sanity. How about some indignity over his pandering to Quebec and the SNC-Lavalin affair? How about some brickbat on his outrageous deficit spending? Jody Wilson- Raybould and the diplomatic dispute with China come to mind.
A Liberal value test is indeed in order.
Need I say more, other than the guy just likes to dress up?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Racism is only delusional
Dear Editor:
For non-white people who have faced racism like I have faced in Kelowna, what Justin Trudeau did is chickenshit to me. I bought a self-published book by the first black man I met in Kelowna on Bernard Ave., 43 years ago, a Jamaican fellow.
Cyril Moore, a retired tailor who also worked at defunct Sears store, wrote a book on racism: “Canada Eh,” published in 2017, with a forward by Beryl Baldeo. I bought a copy. Reading it, I knew exactly what he wrote. I experienced them.
The introduction: “Has the wave of black immigrants who have poured into Canada over the past five decades changed the ethnic, social, and economic landscape?
I think the answer is clearly written on the wall for anyone who chooses to stop, look, and listen. I have found that whites and near whites from other parts of the globe are moved by the ripples created by black immigrants, ripples that sometimes translate into waves, waves that rise above barriers.”
As I read, I realized I am an example of what Moore writes: “Gone are the days when blacks in Canada has little, or no profile in academics, technology. Business, or the arts.”
I had then a bachelor degree from Ottawa University, and a master’s from University of New York, and eventually a Ph.D. from Washington University, I owned a home. Hence did not need a handout from working Canadians.
I speak my mind and do not kiss ass. I paid a price by a people with a mentality of Anglo-Saxons of the 18th century.
Mo Rajabally
Kelowna
Controversy over a non-issue
Dear Editor:
There were five well-written letters published in Friday’s edition of The Daily Courier describing the nonsense behind the manufactured blackface scandal and our prime minister.
James Miller also made sensible editorial comments, except he contradicted them entirely with his closing sentence: “Still, he should have known better.”
This demonstrates the overall problem. No matter now ridiculous the accusation, if it can be construed as racism, any comments made to contrary must be carefully done, but also must close with an apology for making them, just to be safe.
While Rome is otherwise on the cusp of being set ablaze on many local and international fronts, the political leaders running for prime minster have all jumped on the bandwagon and gone to extraordinary lengths to inflame the controversy over a non-issue.
To top it off, the prime minister himself is also complicit by apologizing profusely. The issues that really matter to our welfare are no longer being discussed and as a result, I don’t know who is best fit to run this country and manage our rapidly changing world.
Sadly, this is why so many people are disgusted with politics. They are all idiots, but we are supposed to get out and vote for one of them.
Michael Neill
Kelowna
Trudeau doesn’t need to apologize
Dear Editor:
The storytelling of Justin Trudeau’s blackened face that continues hogging the news cycle is ridiculous. My opinion is there is absolutely no need to apologize.
Soldiers of war have been painting their faces black for a long time. Athletes partially blacken their kissers, while many people go to the beach to get as brown as the sun allows.
Trudeau’s time is more valuable on the campaign trail than explaining something from 18 years ago that has turned from a molehill into a mountain.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Fake outrage over costume party
Dear Editor
I can’t believe how everyone is so focused on a costume party that took place more than 20 years ago where all participants were in dress.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are a real pair with all their “ I’m saddened, I’m in disbelief, I’m horrified, I can’t believe, I, I, I….”
Come on, get off your high horse. This was a dress-up costume party where there was no malice nor prejudices intended or implied. I guess if this is the road Scheer and Singh want Canada to take, we should immediately shut down all the performing art studios that wear dress and makeup, all the movie studios that come to Canada to make movies that require makeup and face colour.
What sanctimonious people these two are. We have all at one time or other in our growing up years dressed up as something or someone we were not.
I find it strange Scheer does not talk about the Harper years that he was so very much involved with. I wonder what it is like being a puppet.
Why open more doors with photos and excerpts from the past that will only cloud and take more attention off the very important matters facing Canada?
As for the media, radio, TV and magazines are to blame for this mess as they could hardly wait to fan the flames, take things out of context, edit clips so as to have the listener believe what these broadcast companies want you to hear.
In good conscience, photos of politicians that knowingly would create problems should have been left in the archives, but greed knows no bounds. They are all after the almighty buck. What a shame.
Yes, Justin Trudeau has made blunders, and maybe some of them are not the smartest things to have done, but as the old saying goes, “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”
If Canada is supposed to be, as we profess to be, a welcoming and forgiving country, then let’s be that. Not blow something so trivial as a costume party out of proportion so as to distract the whole nation.
I think we all should have a good look at ourselves instead of being so quick to point a finger.
Ian MacLean,
Kelowna
Will vote Liberal out of protest
Dear Editor:
Have you ever watched anything so asinine as the hourly crucifixion of Liberal leader Justin Trudeau on TV by every kind of journalist for an incident or incidences that happened nearly 20 years ago?
No matter how many times he apologized the so-called “journalists” and other political harpies kept at him. Like being down and out and the attack dogs just keep on coming.
In our home, one of the kids put together a collage of pictures of my wife and me from back in the 1960s. One of the pictures shows both my wife and me in blackface while we were attending a Halloween party. Although at 80-plus years of age, that picture would mean that I couldn’t possibly run for a political party, even if I had the desire — which I don’t.
I had no intention of voting for the Liberal party, but now I will, simply because of the absurdity of such ridiculous charges made against its leader.
Here is a quote from Wikipedia that is relevant to my thinking:
“If blackface is an undisputed racist mockery of black people, then it should
follow that ‘whiteface’ is a mockery of white people ... suggesting whiteface is racist is that the manner in which white people are portrayed using whiteface is typically demeaning. Whiteface actors often employ masquerades and caricatures as means of ridicule, thereby using whiteface as a tool to both reify and lampoon stereotypes of white culture.”
Frank Martens, Summerland
The kindness of strangers
Dear Editor:
I was shopping in Mediterranean Market today and when I got to the cash register, realized that my wallet was not in my purse.
I was so embarrassed the young male clerk offered to pay for my purchases then I could transfer the money to him by mail.
While I was trying to figure that out, the gentleman behind me paid for my cheese and buns.
I would like to sincerely thank both gentleman for their kindness and be assured I will pay it forward.
Sally Bonshor
Kelowna
