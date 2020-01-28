The best part of the major snowfalls that have come our way this winter is that my wife and I have been having a great time snowshoeing.
Let me quickly add that we are not experts who head into the untapped back country to conquer uncharted paths in waist-deep snow.
No, we are novices who love to go to Sovereign Lake or Kelowna Nordic or Telemark and venture onto well-marked trails leading to cabins with woodstoves blazing, pouring out welcome heat. There we bask in the heat enjoying snacks with fellow outdoors enthusiasts.
While I confess to envying friends who spend winter in tropical paradise-like locations there is something about our four-season playground that is refreshingly unparalleled.
One of the challenges to our part-time snowshoe hobby is that I am slightly directionally challenged. I grew up on the prairies where it was simple to know directions because the sun was almost always visible and as long as you knew what time of day it was, you knew the direction from the location of the sun.
In any case it didn’t really matter because getting lost was almost impossible since you could see for twenty miles in any direction. Snowshoeing in forested areas in mountainous terrain, however, is quite another matter.
I have, consequently, become deeply appreciative of those who have gone before me, clearly marked the paths, and even packed the snow making it almost impossible to lose your way.
Notice I said almost.
My snowshoe experience, complete with dependence on others to show the way has many parallels to other, much more serious areas of life.
For example, one of the blessings of advances in Mental Health awareness is that it not only reduces the stigma often attached to mental illness but it allows others who have faced similar issues to stand up and share their story, giving pathways for others to follow.
One of the blessings of Survival groups that include those who’ve experienced cancer or families who’ve lost loved ones to suicide is that their paths provide hope to those in the middle of the trials. Many who have battled and found victory over various addictions are passionate to share their journey as a beacon to those who remain in the height of the battle.
Following the tracks of others is a major blessing, provided we have chosen carefully which tracks to follow.
Few realities are more sobering for parents or grandparents than to realize that the next generation often follows your track. It’s one more reason to give careful attention to the writing of St. Paul who urged his readers to be very careful about how they lived. You take even greater care when you understand that you are not only choosing your own path but are also leaving tracks for others to follow.
I don’t recall where I first read it, but several years ago I came across a cartoon of a sign from the days of the Wild West. As wagon caravans headed West there was apparently a sign beside the trail that read: “Choose your rut carefully. You’ll be in it a long way.”
Every path leads somewhere making it imperative for us all to carefully select which tracks we follow and which tracks we leave behind us.
