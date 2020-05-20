It’s illogical that adults can’t be trusted to buy vegetables at a farmer’s market, but children in B.C. can happily return to school on June 1.
As social-distancing restrictions have loosened, families will have the option of sending their children back to school for the final month. At present, only 40% of parents think it’s a good idea.
It sounds great — finally, some good news. School is a good thing. Students need face-to-face interaction with both adults and their peers. In the case of front-line workers, we need them going to work and not having to stay home with their children. For low income families, daycare is neither available nor affordable.
Ontario and Saskatchewan have it right. They’re going to wait until September before school resumes.
Although highly unlikely, there’s still no evidence that children are 100% immune from infection. They don’t need to be in the same room as others to contract the virus. It can live on doorknobs, toilets and drinking-fountain handles.
The idea of only allowing 20% of high school students in the building at one time still constitutes a gathering of more than 50 people. At Pen-Hi, that would be 160 students. If we allow that, we might as well hold a student-only graduation ceremony.
Online instruction and communication with the teachers has been adequate over the past two months. Educators have done a super job at becoming creative and readjusting during challenging times.
This year school year is a write-off, so there’s no point in taking a risk.
If Parliamentarians can’t meet in Ottawa, why then should children be attending school?
Children are not guinea pigs.