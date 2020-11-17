NIMBYs should think of others
Dear Editor:
Re: “Summerland Motel proposal has merit,” (Herald column, Nov. 17).
I couldn’t agree with James Miller’s column more.
My son lives in a very similar facility on the island. It is a fantastic situation for a hard-working young man who would have had a difficult time finding something else affordable that was suited to his particular set of needs.
He has been there, thriving on his own for a couple years now. He works in his community and contributes to its betterment.
We never see the vast, relentless brigade of Summerland NIMBYs coming out against the endless production of oversized homes for retirees who demand services in this community but won’t allow space for young folks to live who can, and do provide those services.
This ever-more vocal complaineratti who rises up in greying masses against any progress or improvement to the community is really getting exhausting.
We don’t see them protesting the similarly priced 55-plus units all around town that are filled with the “get off my lawn” crowd who do not work in this community but spend their days bitching and moaning about every new development that comes to town.
We’ve listened to you all cry and whine for a decade now about a bit of paint on a couple crosswalks. You’ve had your say. We’ve heard you. You are opposed to everything! We get it!
Now please, the next time something like this comes up and your instinct is to shout it down at council because you have nothing else to do that day — don’t.
Because the rest of us who work and raise families here need Summerland to diversify and thrive for generations to come. Not to only be perfectly suited for retirees. Many of whom are of an age to oppose change and have the time to stand in the way of progress as a sort of hobby activity.
It is possible that something can be happening in the community that you do not like, but that still might be good for the community.
We elect a mayor and a council who we feel is suited to the task of taking care of the needs of Summerland. If they fail us, we will vote them out.
In the meantime, let them do their jobs.
Craig Milton
Summerland
Penticton could feel the bite of pandemic
Dear Editor:
I was at the gym here in Penticton on Monday morning wearing a mask as I always do, and happened to partially overhear a conversation between two older fellows (like myself) who are regulars, discussing why our province won’t mandate the wearing of masks, and the fact we have had an outbreak here in Penticton.
The gist, from one of the gentleman, was why has the province not imposed mandatory mask wearing rules? The kicker — neither of them were wearing a mask in the gym — an obvious high-risk area.
Both seemed oblivious to the irony of the situation. We think we in Penticton are safe from contracting and spreading COVID due to the low numbers of cases here so far. This I’m-all-right-Jack-attitude is exactly what will ensure that we too will soon feel the bite of the pandemic.
James Galer
Penticton
Trump never started a U.S. Civil War
Dear Editor:
R. St. Martin of Lake Country seems to think President Donald Trump was the worst, most divisive, president ever in the history of the United States (Herald letters, Nov. 17).
He was awful, unqualified, and his family appears unsavoury, but though many deaths needlessly occurred during Trump’s presidency, and divisions appeared that seemed to rival the Civil War period, Trump did not cause a Civil War.
Another president did, though for a good cause. That Civil War arguably set the stage for this current presidency, especially with Trump courting racists and ignoring common sense.
As for Paul Monaghan of Summerland (Herald letters, Nov. 17), has he forgotten what it is like to be a single adult? I have never married, so I currently am a single adult male, in a good job, and I’ve never been able to truly afford a house or apartment on my own.
Rents are too expensive and wages far too low and I resent Monaghan’s implications that all single adults are a problem for council to solve.
Yes, families need more affordable housing options too.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
President compares well with Adolf Hitler
Dear Editor:
Donald Trump has been described by professional clinicians as a malignant narcissist. So was Adolf Hitler, and Trump is showing more and more Hitler-like behaviour as he sees his political fortunes dimming. Two events during Hitler’s time in power in Germany, the Reichstag Fire and the Nero Decree, invite comparison.
The exaggerated threat to federal property and domestic order, used by the Trump administration as a pretext for introducing federal law enforcement officers in Portland, and other cities, is Trump’s Reichstag Fire. He hoped to provoke an “insurrection” that he could use to justify calling in active duty military troops and even declare martial law. Like Hitler, he is attracted to authoritarianism and goes to any lengths to maintain his grip on power.
Trump’s deadly demand that society and the economy return to “normal” in the face of the out-of-control COVID-19 pandemic is his Nero Decree. He has abandoned any role in managing the pandemic other than badgering state public school officials into maintaining classroom instruction in a measure sure to increase the death toll, including children. Like Hitler, he is a sadist, without regard for human life.
The obvious limitation of a comparison between any other malignant narcissist and Hitler lies in the scale of the harm done by Hitler. I am not suggesting that anything Trump has done or will do is comparable to the Holocaust.
But that does not mean that we should not look to Hitler’s behavior for clues for what we can expect from Trump. We should learn from history but sometimes we don’t.
Trump’s malignant narcissism makes him extraordinarily dangerous. He will stop at nothing to meet the needs of his insatiable ego, including attacking democracy as we have come to know it and knowingly ignoring the unnecessary deaths of tens of thousands of Americans or more from COVID.
Dr. John Gartner, a clinical psychologist, summarizes Trump and his actions as follows: Gartner described inflicting pain and suffering on others as “an antidote to the emptiness that (Trump) feels inside and to the humiliation and mockery that he is experiencing from his critics and the public.”
Trump’s niece Mary Trump, also a clinical psychologist, summarizes Trump as follows as she was interviewed by Rachel Maddow on MSNBC.
Mary Trump summarized Donald stating: “Donald Trump was never loved as a child, which accounts for the fragility of his ego and the intensity of his sadism. The gratification that others get from love and appreciation, Trump gets from hurting people.”
Hopefully, there will be some semblance of order well before Jan. 20, 2021.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Did Canada handle pandemic well?
Dear Editor:
We need some context and perspective on COVID-19. Canada experienced 8,511 deaths from influenza in 2018. Without sounding crass, annual flu deaths are accepted as normal.
We’re now at 11,000 deaths from COVID. We don’t know how many deaths from seasonal influenza have occurred this year, but it seems reasonable that some who might have succumbed to the flu have died from COVID. It’s also reasonable to assume that seasonal flu deaths will be fewer this year as a result of heightened precautions to suppress COVID.
How many COVID deaths, beyond an 8,500 seasonal flu toll, warrant the extraordinary measures taken to respond to COVID; the current 2,500 or maybe 25,000?
COVID was an unknown at the start. It seemed pretty intimidating, and much more severe than seasonal flu. Panic measures in Asia, and the surge of deaths in Italy and New York City, really put the wind up.
The U.S. is approaching 250,000 COVID deaths. Canada has roughly 11.5 percent of the U.S. population. If we applied that figure to the 250,000 U.S. deaths, we might expect 29,000 COVID fatalities to this point, instead of 11,000.
Why the difference? Are we luckier, smarter or more cautious? Is the tempo of our lifestyles less intense? For better or for worse, we’re more deferential to authority, and appear to have complied with the guidance from health officials to a greater extent, but that’s slipping.
How much of a difference has the political response made? Compliance with COVID precautions is ultimately a personal choice which can’t be forced by government.
The economic impact of COVID measures has been greater in Canada than in the U.S.. We’ve experienced greater GDP loss, higher unemployment and enormous increases in government debt.
90 percent of our COVID fatalities are over age 70. Perhaps we should be focussing more on sequestering and supporting the vulnerable, rather than bringing the entire country to a grinding halt. Maybe we should only have shut down high-risk, less-essential sectors, like hospitality, travel, entertainment and personal services. We said our borders were closed, but they really aren’t.
We’ll all be wiser in retrospect, but we’re on a long, rough ride, and we should be asking questions along the way.
Opportunistic politicians see COVID as a springboard to impose radical changes which have little relationship with public health. This may please some, but there’s no justification for it.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Pedalling to work from Olalla or bust
Dear Editor:
Cycling is healthy and fun and in my younger days, a bicycle was a workhorse that needed little maintenance.
Living in Vancouver in part of the 1950s, I delivered The Province newspaper, delivered fish and chips, rode to school, and for pleasure near and far on a tough, no-frills CCM bicycle equipped with a huge newspaper carrier.
However in today’s dream world filled with more traffic people and congestion, the rules of the road are weak for cyclists and this prompts me to ask a question.
Do they pay insurance to help with the cost of building bike lanes, sidewalks or running into pedestrians causing injury?
I have seen more than my share of bikers riding recklessly without a care when shopping in your city. Riding the metal frame to medical appointments, riding to work along with shopping is a pipe dream that should include an ambulance escort.￼
Look out your window today and imagine yourself biking from Olalla or the rest of suburbia to buy $200 (not worth) of groceries and other things that are impossible to transport on a bike or skateboard.
The little old lady from Pasadena — my first wife and Daisy — will disagree and may start a Go-Fund-Me, the drive to have a lane for scooters only or bicycles built for two.
Another big problem here is the rainy weather, just who in “H” is going to pay to clear the bike lanes of snow during the gloom and doom?
I just had a quick thought, the hardy bikers could take the sick and elderly to medical appointments on a bicycle built for two.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Deer are a danger to humans, dogs
Dear Editor:
Rutting bucks are unpredictable and dangerous. Humans have been attacked and dogs killed.
If we were talking about a unpredictable and dangerous dog, or a cougar, they would be euthanized or shot.
Eliminating the bucks would be the most logical and efficient way to reduce the deer population. It boggles the mind why the conservation officers don’t take the opportunity to euthanize the buck when they find one entangled.
Instead, it is released to go out and terrorize the neighbourhood and mate.
J.C. Siemens
Victoria
Too many ferries crossing the strait
Dear Editor:
Now that non-essential travel in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley is discouraged, it is also time for B.C. Ferries to be pro-active and to once again reduce the number of sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island.
Louise Manga
Victoria