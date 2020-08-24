With the defeat of Peter MacKay as a candidate for leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, it marks the end of “progressive” Conservatives in Canada.
MacKay, a former Progressive Conservative, was one of the last to be elected to the House of Commons. The party later morphed into the “Conservative” party which adopted many of the policies of the old Reform/Alliance parties.
Progressive Conservatives (PCs) ran on policies of strengthening the economy. As well, they prided themselves as a party with a social conscience and a platform of clear environmental policies.
Conservative members spoke loud and clear on Sunday, giving the nod to Erin O’Toole, the preferred choice of many in the valley, most notably Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray, who has positioned herself well should the Tories form the next government.
For O’Toole to become Canada’s next prime minister, he needs to reach beyond the party’s traditional base. He, like MacKay has strong credentials. He’s been in Cabinet, he’s been successful in the private and public sectors and he served in Canada’s military.
This convention, even though most was done online, was easy to follow with only four candidates instead of the 13 they had in 2017.
The story was Leslyn Lewis, virtually unknown at the start of the campaign, who appears destined to be a rising star in Ottawa. First she has to get elected and then Canadians will have the chance to see how she performs in Parliament.
Outgoing leader Andrew Scheer appears content with being a career politician. It originally appeared he was leaving on a classy note, but took full aim at the media in an embarrassing final speech.
The criticism would have been fair coming from someone else, but Scheer never disclosed his dual citizenship, he wasn’t upfront about his qualifications as an insurance broker and billed the party for private school tuition for his children.
The leadership announcement itself was flawed because it came hours after it was scheduled due to challenges with opening envelopes.
Newspapers in Eastern Canada missed their deadlines which would have been wonderful publicity for O’Toole and the party.
But, cut the party some slack on this one. Much of the work at a convention is done by volunteers, not professionals.
Stay tuned, the Throne Speech is in the fall.
James Miller is managing editor of The Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca