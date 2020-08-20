“Resident-only” parking has several issues
Dear Editor:
Re: Parking revenue options (Herald, Page 1, Aug. 19).
One of the potential sources of revenue our city has under consideration is the charging of a fee to residents in high density neighbourhoods for a permit to park on the road in their own neighbourhood.
The City has encouraged high-density housing, approved zoning variations and approved the construction of buildings with an insufficient amount of on-site parking for their residents. The result has produced street parking demand to the extent that some neighbourhoods now require “resident- only” signage in order to ensure that, as a resident, you can actually park in your own neighbourhood.
This proposal strikes me as an unfair form of arbitrary taxation to people who choose to live in these neighbourhoods and will only result in even greater pressure on the “non-resident-only” streets nearby.
I hope the City will abandon this proposal and show consideration for downtown residents and choose a revenue source that affects all residents equally, not just the people in high-density neighbourhoods. Alternatively, the City should have the courage to propose that every residence in the city should pay for a permit to allow them to park on the street.
David West
Penticton
Penticton Fly Fishers thank its supporters
Dear Editor:
Due to unforeseen circumstances around the COVID-19 pandemic, the Penticton Fly Fishers had to postpone our annual dinner and fundraiser.
We have just had our first executive meeting since the start of COVID-19. We do plan to get back to business and to the best of our ability under the current circumstances. We, the Penticton Fly Fishers, would really like to thank all those individuals who were supporting us for our fundraising dinner.
When the situation allows, we are planning to go forward with our dinner at a future date to be announced.
Please know that your support is greatly appreciated and valued by the entire membership of the Penticton Fly Fishers and we hope to see everyone as soon as it is safe to do so.
Kevin Gabriel
Penticton Fly Fishers
Justin Trudeau must step down as PM
Dear Editor:
Enough is enough. It is time for our prime minister to step down.
Throwing Bill Morneau under the bus just doesn’t cut it (Herald, Aug, 19). We are lucky to have a minority government or this corruption would have never been uncovered.
Our prime minister’s response, “I’m sorry, it won’t happen again, we learn from our mistakes” is a bunch of BS we hear again and again. Justin Trudeau has been involved in all these scandals and it is not over yet.
It is time for Chrystia Freeland to take over the reins.
Neil Walsten
Penticton
No means no to paid parking
Dear Editor:
The citizens have spoken — no parking meters.
Democracy, by definition is: government by the people; especially: the rule of the majority.
A recent poll showed 63% opposition to parking meters. Why are the bureaucrats not blitzing the media with the results? Another recent survey regarding alcohol on beaches and cannabis stores, that favoured the yes position, these same bureaucrats were blitzing all the media outlets saying Penticton residents overwhelmingly support cannabis stores and alcohol on the beaches. Even the mayor was hitting the circuit promoting these positive surveys. Yet, when the public overwhelmingly tells the mayor and council no parking meters on our beaches by 63% democracy, it’s thrown out the window.
The citizens have repeatedly told many city councils “no” to parking on our beaches going back 20-plus years. Bureaucrats have forgotten that the people have the final say in a democracy. The mayor and council were voted in by the people to represent the citizens. When 63% of the citizens say no, that means no.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
Giving thumbs up to our young people
Dear Editor:
On our trips to Skaha Lake Park this summer I encountered a lot of kindness from young people,
My husband and I love the park and the lake. It is so very enjoyable to have a bit of nature close by. Now, with the virus situation upon us, the park especially gives us lots of space for keeping the required distance between us.
Our routine: Drive to the park, hope for a parking spot, unload the beach chairs, get the bag with towels, water bottles, bathing suit, etc., close the car and after a few steps press the car key again, just to make sure that the doors are locked. I sling one chair over my left shoulders, carry the other one in my right hand and off we go. I have to watch my husband right behind me. He is walking with a cane and has to take each step carefully.
We are now at our destination, having found the perfect spot. A young woman, who was playing frisbee at the time, comes running over to us offering her help to get us set up. I thanked her for the offer to give us a hand. That experience was a pleasing feeling and reassuring that there is a lot of good in people.
A few days later at the park again, I park the car, but never to my husband’s satisfaction. He wants the car parked at the exact same distance on both sides of the white lines. Well to me that is a challenge, but I tried. So a few times I put the car in reverse and coming back in again. All this must have been amusing to two young men walking by.
Just as I checked for one more time to see if I really was lined up correctly, one of the young men came over asking if he could be of any assistance. I thanked him for his offer. To my pleasant surprise he made the comment that the car was parked quite OK What a good feeling that was.
Another incident a few days before, again at the park. We were just starting to leave the parking lot when my husband stumbled and fell scraping his knees. Two young men jumped out of their cars offering help. How does the song go — what a beautiful world?
All the happenings were spontaneous reactions wanting to help, which is wonderful and makes your heart sing. Unfortunately right now we have to be careful and have to decline such help, as the coronavirus is hanging over us like a dark shield. It is important not to give the virus more chances to attack, and whoever is not in our bubble has to stay out.
That makes for no hand shakes, no hugs. Here are my virtual l hugs to young people,
Trudy Kotzian
Penticton
Fruit industry needs to hire young people
Dear Editor:
When I was a youngster in Oliver, harvesting fruit was something many of us did. The school system was also in tune with the need and would allow students to miss school in the fall so they could help with the apple harvest.
Many also missed some time in the spring to harvest cherries. Labour has always been a problem for the fruit industry, partly because the pay was so poor.
The reason we bring in workers from other provinces and countries is because they are willing to work for the paltry pay that this industry is able/willing to render.
The very same reason we buy products from China and other low-wage regions.
I would not condemn anyone for trying to have a better life and provide for their families, but if we are going to bring their pay up to “minimum wage” and give them health benefits, then the very reason they are here will be no more.
Maybe it’s time to elevate the importance of these workers and at the same time get more of our own youngsters out so they have a meaningful function in our society and also keep the proceeds of our industry here at home.
Gary Blidook
Kelowna
Tossing your vote out the window
Dear Editor:
Re: “Political inequality: Bernie had it right,” (Herald columns, Aug. 18).
As a member of Fair Vote Canada and a B.C. resident, I would like to inform Bill Stollery that a majority government means elected parties receive 51% of the vote. When has that happened in recent memory, either federally or provincially? In fact, most elected parties get 100% of the power in first-past-the-post while only receiving maybe 43% of the vote or even less, not a majority.
If you didn’t vote for the FPTP winning candidate/party, then your vote didn’t count at all; it went in the garbage. Under proportional representation, every vote counts.
By the way, the B.C. NDP/Green “coalition” is not a real coalition; they have a confidence and supply agreement.
Linda Earl
Christina Lake
Government, please pick up your phone!
Dear Editor:
Government can call me but I cannot call them. They put you on hold for hours. It’s a big waste of time.
Airlines in Canada will not answer their phone, Government trained, they have no need to pick up the phone for business because the government bails them out. The airline employees are given 75 per cent of their wages; at least they should have them answer their phones.
Phone companies in Canada will not answer their phones, again showing there’s no need to answer the phone because they have your business corralled. It’s easy to say go online but I am 70 years old and that does not work well for me. Rural towns all over Canada have very poor data and Wi-Fi service.
I heard the government had 36,000 employees ready to call us about COVID-19 but you cannot call them. Recently on the news, 40,000 federal government employees are at home collecting their wages. Lots of people are out of work, so get the economy going and hire them to answer the phone, being as the ones already hired can’t.
For all levels of government, I don’t care anymore what you or your party stands for or what you or they do. I am only voting for those that can answer the phone and fine those corporations that wish to play that on hold game too.
Harry Ulch
Prince George
Lumber companies holding us ransom
Dear Editor:
It seems that the lumber companies, Canfor in particular, are holding the Township of Mackenzie for ransom while they try to extort a payment from the B.C. government in the form of lower stumpage rates. Any place else, it would be criminal activity. In commerce, it seems to be business as usual.
The B.C. government must not give in. It is well known that success in ransom taking encourages more of the same. Rather, the issuing of licenses to cut timber must be tightened up to discourage this kind of bad behaviour. In particularly, licenses should be issues on conditions that logs be milled at the nearest available plant to where they were cut and the cutting be completed within a specified time.
Ross Pearce
Prince George