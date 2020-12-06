This coming Thursday, Dec. 10, the world honours the 72nd anniversary of the signing of the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
A little-known Canadian law professor, John Humphrey of McGill University, drafted the Declaration’s 30 clauses of rights and freedoms, for the committee chaired by Eleanor Roosevelt.
As a signatory, Canada incorporated much of that Declaration into John Diefenbaker’s Bill of Canadian Rights, in 1960, and then into Pierre Trudeau’s Constitution Act, in 1982.
The UN Declaration states, “Everyone is entitled to (these) rights and freedoms … without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social
origin, property, birth or other status.”
And, in another article, that no one shall be subjected to coercion: “torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”
It offers no exemptions for religious beliefs.
Yet it is precisely certain religious beliefs which violate the principles of the UN Declaration that generated federal bill Bill C-6.
The House of Commons passed a second reading of C-6 by a vote of 308–7 this autumn. If it passes third reading it will criminalize “conversion therapy,” defined as “a practice, treatment or service designed to change a person’s sexual orientation… Everyone who knowingly causes a person to undergo conversion therapy against the person’s will is… guilty of an indictable offence.”
Conversion therapy attempts to “convert” gays into heterosexuals. It’s supported by a small number of evangelical churches who take their Bible literally.
They believe, first, that homosexuality is wrong — based on a mere seven verses, only two of which explicitly condemn sex between two males (Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13).
And, second, that it is a personal choice. Therefore, the choice can be un-made.
Officially, the Evangelical Fellowship of Canada doesn’t support conversion therapy. It does “seek assurances” to protect “religious instruction, parental guidance and supportive services for individuals wishing to order their sexual lives in accordance with their religious conscience.”
Less officially, it provided a letter for church members to send to their MP, which states, in part, “I believe Bill C-6 poses a serious threat to freedom of expression and the ability to live according to one’s religious identity and personal convictions.”
To “convert” gays, these “therapies” have used coercive tactics reminiscent of the brainwashing done by Viet Cong forces on American prisoners. And by Stalin’s gulags.
Hollywood dramatized brainwashing in “The Manchurian Candidate.”
I’m told by a psychologist who worked with victims of conversion therapy that the tactics included showing pictures of naked men to gay males while administering shocks to their genitals, to build an aversion to gay sex.
I have to take his word for it. I wasn’t there.
Eventually the victim cracks, breaks down, professes himself cured, and gets discharged.
I’m sorry that the bill limits itself to issues of sexual orientation. Because these processes start with the conviction that anyone’s mind can be changed, if you apply the right techniques, long enough.
What about Canadian youth who went to the Middle East to fight for a hard-line Islamic State? If they come home, can we safely assume that they have changed their mind, totally? Or should they undergo conversion therapy to ensure they have given up any jihadist beliefs?
And what about their children? If their parents were Canadian, those children are Canadian by birth. They’re entitled to return to Canada. But they’ve been raised in what Canadians would consider a terrorist culture. How do we ensure that they’ll integrate into conventional society?
Do we put them through conversion therapy, to straighten them out?
And who makes that decision?
We’ve actually been through this before.
Remember the hippie ‘60s, when all kinds of good, clean-living kids were getting sucked into far-out religious cults headed by people like Jim Jones and Charles Manson?
They too used brainwashing tactics. Sex. Coerced chanting. Sleep deprivation. Forcible confinement. Endless sessions of persuasion.
In a word, conversion therapy.
To break our kids free from their cults, we — their parents — had to use similar
tactics. William Sargant documented the unscrupulous efforts of both sides in his book, “Battle for the Mind” (1957, reprinted 1997).
That too was conversion therapy, in a different context.
Our own hands are not clean.
If we take the UN Declaration of Human Rights seriously, we should assert that conversion therapy is never acceptable. In any situation.
Friendly persuasion, yes. Living true to one’s own beliefs, yes. But applying coercive tactics to change someone else’s mind and beliefs, no. Never.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca