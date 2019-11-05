Will society get considerations?
Dear Editor:
“The Parole Board of Canada believes escorted absences will help Wiens, 64, adjust to society ahead of his full parole,” (Courier, Oct. 31).
What considerations are given to society adjusting to Weins being out and about, much before his sentence is up? Weins has been accessed as “challenging to work with and has passive-aggressive tendencies.
Is this not enough to keep this individual behind bars? The Parole Board goes on ad nauseam about “reinforcing pro-social behaviours and attitudes particularly given his lengthy period of incarceration.”
Arriving less than halfway through a mere 13-year period of parole indelibility is definitely not lengthily in my way of thinking. But, hey, I am a firm believer that one who takes a life should forfeit their own.
Where do we get these mollycoddling, misguided blockheads who sit on our parole boards? Surely there needs to be oversight to the liberation process.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Outraged by Wiens’ decision
Dear Editor:
Re: Penticton’s infamous not cop-killer, but killer-cop (ex).
So Keith Wiens gets escorted “outings” in order to “engage with pro-social individuals,” “given his lengthy period of incarceration” (Okanagan Weekend, Nov. 2).
It’s hard to believe in over 50 years he hadn’t had ample time to learn “pro-social behaviours and attitudes.”
As to his lengthy period of incarceration, he has plenty of future years to “get social,” not necessarily now, after only the six years or so he has spent behind bars.
No amount of pro-social outside behaviour can make up for violent actions endured against a spouse.
As to anticipated future possible female relationships (while temporarily “out”), will he wear an identifying sign, or will he and his keeper double-date?
Joy Lang
Penticton
Friday’s edition was letter-perfect
Dear Editor:
Friday’s edition of “letters to the editor” hit a home run for me! It is the first time, personally, that I was in agreement with each one!
The only opinions I can can add, from my point of view, are in regards to Donna Wackerbauers’ letter which I completely agree with except I think that the letter from Ralph Perrich was meant in sarcasm and that he actually agrees that it is we humans who are invading the animal world and they have no recourse other than to try and survive in what for centuries used to be “their world”.
If I am wrong, then I’m with Donna 100 per cent!
My other point of view is with Don Smithymans’ letter regarding the tolerance (or lack of) of Canadians. Once again, I am in agreement with his comments other than to point out that as far as myself is concerned (and I think many others), I have no problem with those of a different nationality or faith.
In fact, I have lived next to, enjoyed dinners and evening card games with black neigbours who were very good friends. I have worked with and am friends with those from India who wear turbans and those who don’t.
I have worked with and have family members who are from the “first nations” and consider them as equals or, if you will, I’m their equal.
No, I’ve never entered a Mosque (and I believe most religions are open to anyone who wants to enter) nor shaken the hand of someone wearing a burka or hijab.
However, I do become impatient and intolerant with those who come from other countries for a better life here, then turn around and try to convert us from our way of life which millions have worked hard to develop over the centuries and others have left their souls on foreign soil defending what we have come to enjoy.
When I’m confronted with this type of inscrutable individual, or media grabbing attention of a particular segment of our society, then I believe I have the right to express my opinions which would suggest they return to their original place of birth. Other than that, I am in agreement!
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
An honour to be honoured by Vees
Dear Editor:
I will start by saying I retired 20 years ago from Langley to the prettiest city in B.C. — Penticton.
I was aware of the reputation of the Penticton Vees being one of the leading teams in Jr. A Hockey. I am a sports enthusiast so the first thing I did upon arrival was become a season ticket holder for the Penticton Vees (Panthers back in the day).
Recently, before one of the home games I was approached by Laura Carleton, Vees director of corporate sales and group tickets, as they were “honouring” a senior season ticket holder a month and they would like to “honour” me for October. Needless to say, I was surprised and humbled.
I asked what this entailed. Laura advised I would be interviewed and taped by Trevor Miller, play by play broadcaster of the Vees. Tape would then be shown on the jumbotron at centre ice.
Further, they would give me two free meal tickets for my wife and myself at the Vault restaurant along with a gift certificate for the Blue Zone. I was pretty excited, and nervous but all in. I was told they would notify me for time and date of interview.
The plan was put into motion. Everything went as planned, with interview and taping taking place on October 15, to then be shown on the jumbotron on October 19.
My wife and I, along with family members gathered at the Vault. We enjoyed a wonderful meal, the service was second to none. By the way, anyone who has not tried the Vault, should seriously consider it.
It is important to me that I make everyone aware of this “class act”.
In closing, I would like again to thank Laura Carleton and the Vees organization.
A proud 20-year season ticket holder ...
Glen Wilkinson,
Penticton
Naming of park upsets director
Dear Editor,
I live in Lakeshore Highlands and am a director of the Heritage Hills/Lakeshore Highlands Community Association and parks chair.
In October 2018, the community association, at the request of then-director Tom Siddon and the RDOS board was asked to carry out a public consultation process to provide a name for the Heritage Hills Park. The park-naming process took over 30 days, 27 submissions were received, and the process concluded with the name “Skaha Vista Park at Heritage Hills.”
The name “Skaha Vista Park at Heritage Hills” was submitted by the Association to the Area D Parks and Recreation Commission, who unanimously approved the name and recommended it to the RDOS board.
The name was submitted to the RDOS board in June 2019 and the decision to name the park was tabled for one year.
The developer inappropriately had this item returned to the RDOS agenda for the Sept. 5 RDOS board meeting, at which time he presented his name, “The Garnett Family Park.”
Mr. Garnett was an individual who was apparently financially involved in the developer’s project. Nobody in the association had heard of or knew Garnett. The only person on the RDOS board who had any recollection of Garnett was Mayor John Vassilaki, who apparently felt that Garnett contributed to past projects within Penticton. The RDOS board members could not recall any dealings with Mr. Garnett.
If Vassilaki would like to honour Garnett, perhaps he could petition Penticton residents to name something after him, such as Skaha Lake Park.
There is a long history regarding the RDOS and developers in Heritage Hills. Mishandling of funds and deals created the problems that we, as a community, had to overcome to make this park happen.
It has been seven years since we started to better our community, and we still find ourselves battling the RDOS for what is right.
The RDOS moved forward to name our park as if the community was irrelevant. The RDOS should want to make amends for their errors and mistakes in the past.
The community has worked so hard and so long (seven years) for this park, and now the RDOS board is imposing the name of an individual upon us, who has no connection to our community whatsoever.
Dale Fehr,
Director, Heritage Hills/Lakeshore Highlands Community Assoc.,
Parks Chair
