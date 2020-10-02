Want to avoid virus, move to Nunavut
Dear Editor:
A recent letter to the editor attempted to downplay the COVID-19 rise in infectious cases.
It is obvious to anybody who follows the statistics that we are well into a second wave here in Canada.
Check out Maclean’s online and the numerous graphs available on that site will give you any number of variables, all leading to the conclusion that we are nowhere near getting the virus rates down across Canada. Until this week, the only area free was Nunavut.
Perhaps that’s where the letter writer should go if he doesn’t want to mask-up and social distance.
Frank Martens, Summerland
Property owners deserve to be heard
Dear Editor:
I would like to comment on the article by Joe Fries regarding the metering of the “domestic second service” in Summerland (Penticton Herald, Sept. 29).
As a property owner in the .5 acre catchment, I have been active in addressing this matter for 10 years. The decision that Kris Johnson refers to in 2011 or 2012 has no documentation that I can find and so it is believed to have been an in-house discussion.
I do, however, have documents that reflect the various attempts by the District of Summerland to address this issue. These attempts waffle between charging property owners for the installation of meters back to charging a flat fee for irrigation water several times.
It was implied at the council meeting of Aug. 24 that the owners of the properties in question, have been receiving “free” water that is being subsidized by the rest of Summerland and that it’s time to pay up. This is not the case as, like agricultural irrigation services, we paid a flat fee.
The remaining 240 property owners were not the ones making the decisions over the past 10 years. The decisions made by council and staff have now resulted in a proposed choice that will be cost-prohibitive for many households as is was in 2014 and 2019.
The people defending their requirements for the separate line never objected to paying a fair rate for the water they use for irrigation. They did, however, object to having to pay for the installation of the meter.
In 2014. the price was quoted at $1500 and now it is somewhere between $3,500 and $4,000. Some property owners thought that amount was too onerous in 2014 and elected to have their irrigation line unnecessarily cut off which seems to be the outcome desired by the District of Summerland by raising cost of the meters.
This issue is complex and the property owners deserve a chance to be heard.
Dawn Richards, Summerland
Pleased with NDP’s candidate in Penticton
Dear Editor:
What a pleasant change to have a female candidate running for the NDP in our Penticton constituency.
Toni Boot is an intelligent, articulate woman who would represent everyone in our communities and her voice would be heard in Victoria.
Her background in small business, agriculture, municipal council and regional district has given her an awareness of the needs and wishes in urban and rural communities.
Toni Boot would bring a fresh energy to Victoria and work along with her colleagues in supporting the much-needed changes to health and welfare, not only for all of B.C., but for the families in Peachland, Summerland and Penticton
I believe that Toni will do us all proud!
Joan Lansdell, Penticton
Park setting under threat by developers
Dear Editor:
I have a certain feeling toward all developers. Why?
Mainly they don’t care who gets hurt by them.
The beautiful seniors’ mobile home in Kelowna is another heartless development by people who really don’t care about who gets hurt or forced to move so these developers can make a lot of money to put in their own pockets.
The picture in your newspaper shows the park setting and how lovely it is. It has probably taken years to get it that way, but do the people who want to put in multi-housing care? No.
I think it is time Kelowna’s mayor and city councillors put a stop to the developers who heartlessly want to force seniors to find another place to live. These developers don’t realize they themselves will be old one day and won’t like if it happens to them.
Developers feel no remorse about what they are proposing. What a shame when innocent seniors are having to give up such a beautiful setting which they have worked very hard to develop over the years.
For shame on you, developers.
Pat Schramm, Summerland
Province needs to hire more doctors
Dear Editor:
Great news that the premier is to announce his party’s platform in a few days.
With all the money that he is promising to spend, I wonder how much there will be to recruit doctors to the province.
I live in Parksville and I have no doctor and no idea how to get my next blood test or my next prescription drugs.
We need help.
Patrick M. Doolan, Parksville