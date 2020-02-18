We have been here before.
Alberta’s proposed Teck Frontier open-pit tarsands mine will be the largest at greater than 45,000 hectares.
This project would not likely to be dreamed of if we did not build a pipeline to carry bitumen to the West Coast. According to the Suzuki Foundation, the project would add carbon emissions equal to all of British Columbia’s private vehicle emissions every year up until 2067.
I am not going to repeat why the tarsands mining is bad.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenny is all over this project as it will add 2,500 jobs and attract an investment of over $20 billion. He is anxiously awaiting the mine’s approval by the federal government.
Mr. Kenny suggests if the mine is not approved it will put a chill on large project investment in Canada.
No, Mr. Kenny, it will likely just stop any proposals for environmentally damaging projects such as the Teck Frontier mine.
National unity will be harmed if the project is not approved, according to the premier.
If unity is his concern, Mr. Kenny should stop promoting the fossil fuel industry as he must surely know the rest of the country is against any further expansion.
Industry pundits predict the mine will not go ahead as the current price of crude oil is much less than the break-even point for the project. If this is true, Mr. Kenny is just playing political games.
The local First Nations leaders would like the development to proceed. So much for the myth of the Indigenous protecting our environment.
There will be lots of fallout if the mine is approved.
Most of us will give up on any action to reduce our own carbon footprint as we feel betrayed by our own politicians.
Think about our nation’s position at the next climate conference.
We bought a pipeline which allowed us to mine even more bitumen so we have no chance of meeting our promised greenhouse gas emission reductions.
Oh, by the way, you people in developing countries needing jobs and investment, you are not allowed to burn fossil fuels unlike us.
There is no political risk to Prime Minister Trudeau to stop the project. He is never going to win any seats in the Prairies. On the other hand, approval will expose Mr. Trudeau as a climate crisis hypocrite.
Two-thirds of Canadian voters cast their ballots for parties supporting measures to limit greenhouse gases.
Next time, those voters will head to the NDP and Greens, who are less hypocritical.
In 1993 the federal Progressive Conservative government closed the cod fishery.
This threw 35,000 Newfoundland fishermen out of work. The move was unpopular but necessary.
John Crosbie who was the federal minister in charge went on to be entered in the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Order of Canada and then became the Lieutenant-Governor of his province.
This was after eliminating jobs as compared to the current decision of not creating jobs.
History viewed Mr. Crosbie as making the right decision.
Mr. Trudeau, please make the correct decision and stop the Teck Frontier mine.
