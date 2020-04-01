Whether it’s next month or a year from now, COVID-19 will eventually end and most people will be fortunate and able to resume normal life.
Once this is over, don’t forget the people who have so bravely stepped to the plate, literally putting their lives on the line.
Remember our health-care workers and emergency response teams. These people are heroes — not only today, but in the days, months and years to come.
As our valley recovers economically, support our local business community.
Continue to shop in the local grocery stores that didn’t shut down during the pandemic. They haven’t price gouged or ripped off their customers.
When you eat out, go to restaurants that are locally owned and operated.
Stay in Canada.
Instead of spending your winters in Mexico or Arizona or exploring exotic locations, consider a winter vacation in Jasper or Banff, a summer trip to Canada’s Maritimes or Toronto/Niagara Falls if you’ve never been. You can book these through local travel agents, one of the professions to take a major hit because of COVID-19.
Hopefully citizens in other parts of the country will have the same sentiment and will choose Penticton and the South Okanagan for their summer holiday.
For clothing, we don’t need to rely on Amazon. Forget convenience and hard-to-find items. Our local retailers make a living and raise families in our community. They also pay taxes and employ people, not to mention supporting local causes.
We are all in this together, but don’t forget the sense of community once it’s over.
—James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.