Humour is good, during tough times
Dear Editor:
Is this the new norm, I wonder?
Now we talk outside with our neighbours, each of us standing on a corner of the driveway to maintain a safe distance. Friends are in close touch, though. I sent them the COVID-19 humour quips from James Miller’s Saturday column and they respond “keep it coming!”
Seems we all want something to make us laugh these days.
I was at Bulk Barn on the weekend. Now you must wait for a personal shopper to take you around the store and they scoop from the bins for you. Posted signs ask customers to maintain a social distance from each other; all good.
Starbucks’ drive-thru is still open, so I stopped on my way home for coffee. When I paid at the window I thanked the cashier for coming to work today, and I meant it.
Our Penticton streets are eerily quiet and there are no kids in the local school playground. I’m reminded of a John Lennon lyric, “Nobody told me there’d be days like these. Strange days indeed – strange days indeed.”
Lisa Martin
Penticton
Herald out to smear reputation
Dear Editor:
Once again, the Penticton Herald does not get their facts right. In an attempt to once again smear my reputation, and at a time when everyone is dealing with a global pandemic, this paper chooses to play in the mud.
My husband and I enjoyed our time in Fort McMurray and enjoyed all the wonderful people we met, who will now be lifelong friends.
When I was asked to become the interim CAO of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, it was at a challenging time, right after the fire, along with a downturn in the economy.
I was tasked with realigning the organization in order to achieve a new tax ratio that would see it going from 18.1 to 5.1 in 10 years. A difficult task, but one that all the staff embraced in finding efficiencies throughout the organization. In fact we reduced our budgets by $168 million, for which we won an award from the province, and paid off all our debts.
I was then asked to stay on as the CAO in 2017 which I accepted, but stated that it would not be long term, as I wanted to retire at some point.
To say that I was at odds with the director of emergency management is simply not true, and I’m sure he will personally say that.
I am at an age where I want to enjoy my family, and friends, and given the challenges that I have gone through over the past several years, and now this pandemic, now is the time.
I cannot believe that this paper would try and make something hurtful and sinister out of my resigning from my position to finally retire. You should be ashamed of this type of reporting, but again I am not surprised.
Annette Antoniak
Penticton
Editor’s note: The news item to which Antoniak refers was published online Sunday and in today’s print edition.
Writer’s voice heard all too often
Dear Editor:
I am writing in response to a letter published in last Thursday’s edition of the Herald, from Tom Isherwood, complaining about how his “freedom” had been stomped on by the editor of the Herald, who, apparently, did not print one of his missives.
The gall!
There are times when it seems, against once-existing policy, that the Herald would print three or more of his letters a week. But, how dare someone violate his human/civil rights by not publicly printing each and every word of his.
How often have we heard him tell of his oh-so-difficult childhood? Give us a break. How often have we tried to make sense of his frequently unintelligible letters, trying to determine what the H point it was that he was trying to make? And, always, except in support of some other negative crank, his letters are always against something/ anything.
I once wrote a letter about this bitter old man, and his ilk, to the previous editor of the Herald. Alert the panel of the world court on human rights violations; my letter was not printed! However, the editor wrote an editorial in response to my letter, in which he espoused the need for newspapers to give voice to everyone.
Over the years, in printing so many of the letters that you have, you have definitely given voice to everyone in the community. Add the unintelligible and bitter to this list. In my unprinted letter, I advised this Olalla letter-writer to get a life, or a blog, but to stop incessantly pestering the rest of us with his mind-numbing bitterness and negativity. I still advise the same today.
If you are offended by an editor editing out one of your expletive-deleted
ramblings, vilely obliterating your right “to express an opinion,” wake up. Your voice has been heard far too often, as it is. No one has a “right” to have his every opinion printed in a newspaper.
David Smyth
Kaleden
Mayor needs to listen to Dr. Henry
Dear Editor:
Re: “Air Canada set to halt service between Penticton, Vancouver,” (Herald, A1, March 20)
Is it possible that the mayor of Penticton is unaware of the seriousness of this COVID-19 pandemic?
I didn’t think he was, until I read his reaction to Air Canada cancelling flights for the month of April between Penticton and Vancouver. A sensible decision in light of what is happening. He states, he is “very, very upset” well join the thousands of people, millions even, whose lives and livelihood are changed beyond recognition!
He goes on to say, that with “the flight cancellations it is devastating for our business people who have to commute back and forth... but our tourists and all the other things we expect airlines to bring.”
Has he not been listening to Dr. Henry? She is saying, stay home. We need only look to Italy where people are fined for being on the streets, with no legitimate purpose, they are allowed one person in the household to shop weekly and line up outside the stores to keep the distance between themselves!
And Mayor Jason Vassilaki is upset that Pentictonites are unable to fly to Vancouver? Is he for real?
Business can be conducted online, by Skype, etc. And the many businesses that have had to close down, what about them?
We are in a war against a virus that just wants to get into our lungs; we must all be warriors to defeat this virus, and that means listening to the experts and following their advice.
Yes, we are going to have a huge financial disaster to deal with, but it would be nice if we can stay alive to deal with it.
In conclusion, I will share this poignant message from healthcare workers who are putting their own health on the line for their patients/residents: We stayed at work for you; you stay home for us.
Katie Di Iuorio
Oliver
Reconciliation handled poorly
Dear Editor:
Re: “Spending what we don’t have,” (Okanagan Weekend, Letters, March 21).
Regarding Helen Robertson’s letter, I would like to address first of all that though I am Canadian, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not my prime minister as he has abdicated his responsibility to all constituents, not just those who voted for him.
What concrete measures has he completed towards reconciliation?
Money and true consultation has to be part of meaningful attempts because of all that the governments of Canada and colonial Britain stole from First Nations.
Often those who are asked for accountability, reconciliation or who need forgiveness act as if words are enough when words are insufficient if they are even heartfelt.
Pipeline protests wouldn’t have happened if companies and governments acted ethically with understanding.
To assume that consultation with colonially imposed “democratically elected” councils was sufficient is the height of arrogance, if not embedded or ingrained racism.
The defacing of the RCMP statue was a crime. How Canada has treated First Nations is a crime. How RCMP acted in enforcement of an unethical court judgment is also a crime, the police acting like criminals.
Her words about worrying about what who did to who are the words of a person seemingly lacking empathy or sympathy for those worse off than her.
Stop and forgive when Canada and Trudeau continues to be unjust?
Arrogant of you, Helen Robinson.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Time to certify immigrant doctors
Dear Editor:
It has been reported that the medical authorities have been asking retired doctors and nurses along with medical students to volunteer to assist in covering the COVID-19 outbreak.
What about the significant numbers of qualified doctors and nurses amongst the refugees and immigrants who have been denied the opportunity to work in medicine because the professional bodies do not recognize the medical schools where they obtained their qualifications?
There are also many whose qualifications cannot be verified either because the regime where their school is located refuses to co-operate or because the school is located in a war zone and all records have been destroyed.
Many of these well-qualified medical staff are forced to work as taxi drivers and may well find themselves out of work because demand for taxis is much less during the emergency.
Surely people with these qualifications can be brought in to at least assist and help reduce the pressure on overworked medical staff. There may be language barriers in some cases but most will speak some degree of English.
It makes no sense to simply deny that they exist when they are so sorely needed.
Brian Butler
Penticton
The kindness of strangers
Dear Editor:
On Saturday morning, my wife Carol and I decided to take advantage of the early morning seniors’ shopping opportunity at the Penticton Real Canadian Superstore.
While browsing the bakery section, I was approached by a younger woman who handed me a square of plastic. Assuming it was an advertising offering of some kind I just accepted it, said thank you, and moved along.
As we continued to shop, I started to take notice of what I had received, I came to understand that what I had been given was a valid gift certificate for $50. I have no idea who or from what source I received the gift. However, I want to offer my sincere appreciation to whoever was responsible.
That morning we were shopping for a friend and for a member of our family in addition to ourselves and so your kind gift benefitted three families.
Thank you so much.
John Bubb
Summerland
More good news COVID-19 stories
Dear Editor:
With my wife and I are over 90 and living in our home. Our family has insisted that we go into semi-isolation.
We have been so pleased how many offers of help to achieve this we have received from family, neighbours and friends.
Brad Houston
Penticton
Sunshine will bring happiness
Dear Editor:
Glorious sunshine will soon be blasting away woes. Just as it has for millions of years, as the sun radiates our faces, hands, as sunbathing radiates the molecules, as the sun forces us outdoors and inspires activities, we will be OK with living and all about.
Spring is like a breath of fresh air, it brings about new carbon-absorbing plant life and cute fawns.
Now we can open our windows and doors, breath in the wonders of just being here to enjoy life.
The sun mysteriously restructures our attitudes, the pressures are reduced, we become more gracious and forgiving, we take on attitudes of willful acceptance and being thankful for what really matters.
We are OK because we are OK. Great humans, great persons. Soon, very soon the glorious sunshine will reign supreme over the flu season.
Bruce Alton McGillis
Penticton
Fresh air can solve a lot of problems
Dear Editor:
Our well-informed, well-meaning officials are giving out good, sensible, timely information on dealing with the present pandemic, but there is one aspect of their advice that I totally disagree with. Plus, one should remember they are addressing the masses and following world order.
To stay at home relying on filters to provide fresh air is not my way of staying safe and healthy.
A far better idea would be to toss the remote control, turn off the TV, grab your keys to your bag of hammers, scoop up all your bread snappers (kids) and head for the hills, so to speak.
Find an empty trail, a hillside, a river bank, a quiet beach, a field, a quiet rural highway and get out in the sunshine and fresh air, take a ball or a stick, take Fido and whilst keeping your distance from others have a ball as a family.
(When was the last time? It’s is most likely well overdue.)
No kid will ever benefit from being shut in all day gawking at a cell phone, they absolutely need fresh air and sunshine and freedoms to run around and so do you.
So get your butt off the couch, take a deep breath and get cracking, you can only live in fear for so long before its grip on you is irreversible on your mental health.
Show your kids some leadership. You are the real person they trust. Stay safe. Start a trend and show some stick.
Don Smithyman
Oliver