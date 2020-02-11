Appreciates the skill of Greg Perry
Dear Editor:
Re: “Unhappy with Perry cartoons” by Elaine Lawrence (Feb. 7).
Greg Perry is an amazing cartoonist. No matter what the subject, be it political or otherwise, he hits the nail on the head.
His caricatures are outstanding.
Dorothy Percy
Penticton
EDITOR’S NOTE: We are indeed fortunate to have him.
Americanization of pro sports
Dear Editor:
As we get older, we become less and less tolerant of things that didn’t even bother us before. “Grumpy Old Men” was a great movie title based on this phenomenon.
Lately, for me, it is Americans but, more importantly, American sport commentators. Americans have continuously changed my native English language to suit themselves.
Changing accepted spellings is one annoying example of the way they do this, and using invented words, partially based upon English but totally unrecognizable in the O.E.D.
Talking of changes; American sports, in general, are just variations of the original English sports changed to make it “American rah, rah rah!” In most cases changed to make it easier to master.
For example; baseball is a modified version of cricket.
They presumably didn’t have cricket bats, or wickets, so they used a tree branch for a bat and marked “bases” on a pitch. They also changed the distance from the pitcher’s mound to home plate from the 22 yards or 66 feet between wickets on a cricket pitch to 60 feet, six inches from pitcher’s mound to home plate. It’s not a wicket anymore it is a diamond and outfield dimensions vary from location to location.
Their basketball is what English girls play in school under the name of netball. Nothing much has changed here except the gender of the players and the enormous amount of hoopla that goes along with the drawn out spectacle of a basketball game.
American football is another example of change for the sake of change. A variation on rugby, the biggest change here is the forward pass and to ability to hit anyone whether they possess the ball or not. This change has required them to play in armour and with helmets for head protection.
How a one-hour game can last five hours, I really have no idea or why there is such an unbelievable amount of hype preceding, and during, a big game.
I don’t understand why the most popular worldwide game of soccer has not been adopted by, or changed, by America yet, but please leave it alone.
The use of the expression “the World” has become so prevalent with American sport commentators that I think they have forgotten how big the world really is. They believe that they have the best golfers in the world, the best golf courses in the world, when what they really mean is the best golfers and courses in the Professional Golf Association of America (PGA Tour).
The English also invented golf for the Americans to change. They changed the size of the ball to make it easier to hit and the courses are so manicured that they are more like parks, rather than golf courses.
They seem totally lost when they visit St. Andrews in Scotland and find themselves in the six-foot deep pot bunkers and sand dunes in strong, cold, winds and pouring rain.
Between 1995, and last year, Europe won nine matches to three against Americans.
But, they still believe that they have the best golfers in the world. Bless ‘em.
David A. Simmons
West Kelowna
Wise Words quote was inappropriate
Dear Editor:
I’m sorry to see disturbing signs of misinformation appearing in the Kelowna Daily Courier.
May I suggest a critical review of content before you go to print.
Your “Wise words” that appears on the front page is usually fair comment.
On Wednesday, this section quoted U.S. President Donald Trump spouting one of his many comments that made no sense.
I doubt whether the reputable law firm that sponsors this column would want to be associated with that quote.
On the weather page, you report under the heading Almanac the precipitation totals, and temperatures for the previous day.
According the Daily Courier’s weather provider, we had no precipitation for Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
I don’t believe my eyesight is that wrong, or my memory failing, but I spent a few hours shoveling new snowfall every day as did my neighbours.
I appreciate that Canadian newspapers are struggling, and I’m trying to be helpful.
Colin Haddock
West Kelowna
Appreciation for Kelowna history
Dear Editor:
I just read another excellent story by Robert Hayes for Okanagan Historical Society (Daily Courier, Feb. 4).
He did a remarkable amount of research about Carl Neuhauser, a valued member of our city. I was able to provide the photo.
The “unidentified” man is my father, Josef Follmer, who is sitting at the left side of the photo. Dad borrowed money from Mr. Neuhauser in 1935. Did he borrow more later on? Was he still paying back in 1940?
I know I was the courier (by bicycle) of a large payment of interest when I was about 11 or 12 years of age (about 1942).
Was this meeting room part of the home? I am fascinated by the décor! Wallpaper scraps, newspapers, antlers — an eclectic room for an eclectic group of men. Are those cards and chips on the table?
This was truly a “man cave!”
Margaret F. Worth
Kelowna
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.