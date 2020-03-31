Many words can be used to describe Dave Shunter — educator, principal, musician, booster, volunteer and elected official.
The one word we’d like to use to describe Dave Shunter is humanitarian.
As news of his passing made its way to Penticton on Monday afternoon, all of the stories shared by former colleagues and students included one common thread.
He was a nice man.
Dave passed away last week at the age of 89. Penticton was his home for more than 40 years until deteriorating health forced he and his wife to relocate to Williams Lake about a year ago.
“Mr. Shunter” touched the lives of many people.
He was principal of Pen-Hi for 13 years and helped establish the school’s exceptional reputation in not only academics, but sports and extracurricular programs.
After retiring, he was elected to the school board multiple times. He was administrator of the Okanagan School of the Arts, during its glory years.
He loved music, playing an active role in the Rube Band, the unofficial ambassadors of the city for years. He later enjoyed hamming it up in a mariachi trio with his friends Diego Alcaraz and Dr. Bill Rowe.
He was married to his high school sweetheart, Katie, for 68 years. He adored his children, grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He also loved Penticton, a place he called home since 1974.
As an active Rotarian and Lions Club member, the community named him as outstanding senior citizen in 2001, while he was still in his 60s.
He fought hard for kids. One of the few battles he lost, sadly, was to keep the Pen-Hi auditorium and gymnasium from being demolished. (It was — horrible idea!) But, in typical Dave Shunter-fashion, he was respectful during the process and never aggressive.
It’s sad that COVID-19 has limited funerals to immediate family members only. This awful virus denies people the chance to say a proper thank you and goodbye to beloved figures like Dave Shunter. (His family promises to have a celebration of life, when the time is appropriate.)
Dave Shunter will be missed, but never forgotten.