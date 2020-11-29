Bars make money; churches don’t
Dear editor:
Archbishop J. Michael Miller of the Catholic Diocese of Vancouver questions why bars and restaurants are open, yet churches must close due to the pandemic.
He makes a good point. The churches that reopened in May did so with a maximum of 50 per service, social distancing, and masking the congregations.
Last Thursday the provincial government required churches to close while allowing bars and restaurants to remain open.
Why? The answer is obvious: money. Churches create no revenue for governments. Bars and restaurants sell liquor and food, generating tax dollars for the financially strapped government. It’s a cash cow.
As long as they follow established protocols, bars and restaurants should be allowed to remain open. But so should churches. Otherwise we are looking at a double standard.
Doug Stark
Penticton
Horgan government handling crisis well
Dear editor:
Mr. Richards of Summerland (Herald, Letters, Nov. 21) asks how I like the leadership of the Horgan government in handling the COVID-19 response since the recent election.
My answer, and I think I speak for most B.C. citizens who voted them into a majority government, is thank God we have the Horgan government leading us.
Just look to our neighbours in Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba, Quebec or in the United States, under strongly right-wing conservative governments, whose numbers are far higher proportionally than in B.C.
If Mr. Richards had been attentive, he would have realized that the second surge in cases was predicted, including its severity, as early as March 2020. Public health experts knew that with the coming of winter, colder weather, and people being forced indoors that the infections would worsen. We have also known that vaccines, although fast-tracked, will take until mid- to late-2021 to be readily available to all citizens in our country and province.
As Mr. Richards noted, our rates outside the Lower Mainland are comparatively low primarily because our population is smaller and more spread out. It would be obvious to most of us that the pandemic would be more challenging and difficult to control in the Lower Mainland where most of our population lives.
We now have a provincial mask-wearing mandate when we are in enclosed spaces or where we cannot avoid more crowded conditions outside. This is a measured response along with the closing of COVID-19-spreading businesses in those regions where more control is needed.
This government has been dedicated to trying to keep businesses open when safe to do so and both the provincial and federal governments have been working to keep schools open so parents can continue to pursue their employment.
Similarly, the Horgan government has worked to minimize the risk to seniors who are living in care facilities; trying to balance both their mental and physical health during these difficult times.
Luckily, these seniors will be receiving, along with our health-care providers, first responders, and essential workers, the vaccines first.
I believe the media has done an excellent job of evaluating the response to the virus both at the federal and provincial level. What we don’t need is the blindly biased conservative element in our communities sowing mistrust and doubt.
It seems to me, the only rose coloured glasses being worn are by this group of individuals who wish to hang on to their misguided biases as tightly as I assume they wish to hold on to their own sense of superior self-worth and importance.
Terry Green
Summerland
Channel pathway a ‘jewel’ for city
Dear editor:
Ms. Slump's letter to the editor (Herald, Nov. 24) for the bike route on the Channel Parkway is well founded, and I commend Ms. Slump for her oversight.
Perhaps Patrick Longworth might be correct to assume Ms. Slump did not cycle the Channel Parkway, but my wife and I do, at least three or four times weekly. I do agree with Patrick's assessment of some risk accessing the channel route, however, its minimal risk is overshadowed by the risk of cycling on the street, no matter how bike routes might be identified.
Where Patrick sees the danger of cycling on the curb and his mention of speeding cyclists is simply not founded. Channel Parkway is a safe, spacious route, with easy access between cyclist and those walking. Channel Parkway is a jewel for Penticton, and every effort should be made to improve this much-used cyclist and walking route, and to establish safer access to the route.
It's a no-brainer for council to initiate its involvement to the projected mitigating cost improvement to the Parkway, by entering into a partnership with the regional district and certainly the Penticton Indian Band.
Walter Tymofievich
Penticton
Cycle route would make everyone safer
Dear editor:
Penticton is surrounded by water and now has legal pot shops, but it ain’t no Amsterdam where bicycles rule.
I’ve been crashed by a honking big Russian army truck, dodged a tumbling axle from a gravel truck, and successfully competed in the chaotic traffic circles of Cairo and Damascus. But those were less intimidating than the sight of a 300-pound Dutchman on a bicycle bearing down on me. When it comes to bikes, those Hollanders are stubborn and determined.
Hopefully the Penticton bike route might take some of the bikes off the sidewalks where they don’t belong. They’re an unwelcome hazard and the pedestrian always loses. A friend was struck by a cyclist on the sidewalk in Vancouver. He was hospitalized for a long time and never came out.
Bikes are all to the good, as long as riders pay attention to the rest of us, even when using special lanes. Many have saved cyclists who were bound to have their way in traffic.
The KVR trail south of Penticton is heavily used by hordes of cyclists who whir along like they own it. Egad; maybe they could have the E-courtesy to E-ring the E-bells on their E-bikes when overtaking E-walkers from behind.
I preferred the KVR trail with the holes, sand traps, fallen trees and horse apples before it was improved for the cyclists. It all helped to slow them down.
Cyclist should be like pilots. There are old pilots and there are bold pilots, but there are no old, bold pilots.
John Thompson
Kaleden
This is exactly right time for big projects
Dear editor:
The lake-to-lake cycle path passed an important hurdle last week when city council voted 5-1 in favour of the route.
City manager Donny van Dyk put it very well when he said this ends the beginning phase of this project and now the work begins.
Of course, there are a chorus of calls from the usual suspects for a referendum which begs the question, Why bother having local government if we can rule by referendum? City polling shows over 80% approval with the cycle path just as City Council was 83% in favour. A referendum would probably deliver the same message.
Now is the time for everyone to get behind this project. Forget about the sensationalism about ripping up past revitalization efforts and wiping out patios.
The fact is all options are on the table on Martin Street and hopefully local businesses will get involved in a constructive way rather than simply being against the path.
We have an amazing once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a path that will define us as a community. Now is the time for folks to get creative to make this world-class.
Some folks are looking at the price tag of $6 million with a $2 million contingency, wail and gnash their teeth; “Mega Project!” cries Miller. It was pointed out the new traffic configuration on South Main and Galt Street is projected at $6 million. Eight kilometers of bike path looks like good value versus one intersection.
Another red herring is this is not the right time due to COVID. This is exactly the right time to do it, in fact the timing is perfect.
Interest rates are very low and senior levels of government want to get cash out to stimulate the green economy.
I pay attention to economic forecasting and I am reading about the potential of a huge upward move in the global economy by late 2021 to early 2022 as many feel the mRNA vaccines are a game-changer for COVID and many other diseases. By the end of 2021 much of the detailed planning will be done and the improvements will be made in a period of rising tax revenues.
These same articles are quick to point out that the growth won’t be like the old days. There will be urgent focus on climate change and green energy. Penticton will emerge from the COVID phase with a lake-to-lake bike path we can all be proud of.
Brian Hughes
Penticton