Sometimes a lack of action can be more powerful than action. The COVID-19 shutdown has been a massive disruption to our personal lives.
But, the forced change to our routine also allows us to examine the way we have been living. As we rebuild our lives, we may choose to do a few things differently.
Since we have been less active, air quality has improved. In fact, the International Energy Association is predicting that carbon emissions will fall by 6% this year, the largest drop in history.
It is disturbing to realize that despite 30 years of discussion, conferences, and action on the issue of climate change, emissions have continued to rise steeply. It is only this global shutdown that has finally resulted in a measurable drop in emissions.
And why have they dropped? We’re not going anywhere. With people staying home from work and school, working remotely, and avoiding air travel, transportation emissions are way down. A lack of action has become a powerful action.
Our family had planned a trip to England and Scotland in June. I haven’t visited my mother since February. I’m certainly not happy about the shutdown. On the other hand, I’ve saved a lot on travel expenses, my yard has never looked better, and I’ve spent more time with my kids.
Lack of action can be both good and bad. The question is, can we do less of the things that cause harm, and more of what we enjoy?
At our architectural firm, we call this concept Sustainable Hedonism. In other words, living more sustainably, but also living better.
An example would be growing your own vegetables: you are reducing the transportation emissions of your food to zero, but at the same time, getting outside, getting some exercise, and eating better. There are few summer pleasures greater than your own garden tomatoes, or fresh apricots off the tree.
A few years ago I traded my electric coffee grinder for a Japanese made hand grinder. It’s a small change, but I’m still saving a little electricity every day, my coffee is ground more consistently, and the small ritual of grinding the coffee is a little quieter and more pleasant.
You could compare it to replacing the aggressive whine of a leafblower with the soothing rhythm of a rake.
These small actions may seem insignificant in the face of a climate crisis, but as the pandemic has shown us, simply doing less can be a powerful tool. If we truly want to shift to a low carbon way of life, we will need to give some things up.
But, often there are alternatives which are as good or better. When I was younger, I had a dirt bike, rode a skidoo, and loved to water ski. Now people are mountain biking, back-country skiing, and kite-surfing. All have no carbon emissions, are equally fun, and far better for our health and the health of the atmosphere.
I will rebook my trip to England as soon as we’re able to safely travel again. But I’m also going to keep meeting with clients over Zoom. Why should we travel from Vancouver or Calgary for a meeting if we can accomplish the same thing online? The pandemic has shown us that we can change our habits and survive.
When it’s our choice, there is some joy in doing less.
Chris Allen is an architect and father of three teenagers. He lives in Penticton in a small house with a big yard. Email: info@landformadb.com