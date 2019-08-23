Dear Editor:
Re: “Peachland’s bypass unnecessary wish list,” by J.D Thomas (Courier letters, Aug. 16).
I guess he hasn’t travelled through Peachland in July and August from Okanagan Falls. A lot of times coming from Westbank, the line up starts at Gorman’s sawmill extending to the traffic light at IGA. The same line up on the south side.
Also, the intersection at Huston Road and Buchanan Road, the wait time can be five to 10 minutes.
We, at the Terraces on Huston Road to go to Westbank tend to drive south to the IGA and access Highway 97 using the traffic light. Hopefully a bypass will resolve this.
