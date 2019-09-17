I was glad Central Okanagan School Board chair Moyra Baxter publicly apologized to parents as hundreds are still waiting to hear if their children will be able to ride the bus as they have in the past. Baxter went on to say that it’s ultimately the responsibility of parents to get their kids to school. How rude. With single parents and low-income families, they rely on bus service which, by the way, Central Okanagan charges for. Working parents also need to make arrangements with their employers and child-care providers. If you’ve looked at your property tax bill lately, a sizeable chunk goes to education. Surely, the transportation committee of SD23 can do better.
- - -
You might not like politicians, elections, the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP, Greens, People’s Party ... or all of the above. Or, you might just hate election signs. But, please don’t tear them down or vandalize them. Signage is only up for 40 days and democracy, the freedom to vote and freedom of speech are all sacred. Election signs are also put up and paid for by volunteers.
- - -
Here’s an interesting stat for music lovers. For the first time since 1986, vinyl will outsell CDs in North America for the 2019 calendar year.
Trivia question: What was the best selling album in North America in 1986?
- - -
Jim Vallance, co-writer of Bryan Adams’ timeless classic “Summer of ’69,” has just signed on to write the campaign theme song for the Conservative campaign. Yes, I’m serious. Maybe he can title the song “Summer of ’19” and change the line “Jimmy quite and Jody got married,” to “Jody quit...”
- - -
Good luck and best wishes to our media colleague Kristi Patton, who is retiring from The Western News to take a job as a communications person with next year’s Aboriginal Games. Kristi has been with the Penticton bi-weekly for more than a decade, including a lengthy stint as their editor. Her claim to fame is covering women’s hockey in two Olympics.
- - -
Trivia answer: “Whitney Houston”
- - -
Justin Trudeau didn’t attend Thursday night’s Maclean’s/Citytv National Leaders’ Debate. Who’s managing Trudeau’s campaign? Marshall Neufeld?
- - -
With the death of Eddie Money (see Page B11), it’s another reminder of how many great musicians of all genres came out of the city of Detroit. Next to New York, probably more superstars came out of the Motown than any other American city.
- - -
The title of the 25th James Bond film (27th actually, when you count two others not made by the same producers) has been announced — “No Time to Die.” Lame. It sounds like a Hardy Boys mystery. What was wrong with the original working title “Bond 25”? Now that was cool.
- - -
The best Bonds ranked in order:
1. Sean Connery (obvious);
2. Daniel Craig (even with the blonde hair);
3. Pierce Brosnan;
4. Roger Moore;
5. Timothy Dalton;
6. George Lazenby.
James Miller is valley editor for Okanagan Newspaper Group and managing editor of the Kelowna Daily Courier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.