Here we are, a week into the coronavirus pandemic and shoppers are still panic buying and raiding the grocery store shelves.
So much for social distancing.
By far the most offensive people are the hoarders. One lady, reportedly from Lake Country, filled three shopping carts with meat and proceeded through check-out. Booing and hissing from fellow customers didn’t seem to detract her.
She was later shamed on social media, but that was about it. She wasn’t stopped by a manager or staff member.
Do you remember the days when supermarkets had regular loss leaders, usually on bags of milk or bread? The flyer advertising would always declare “limit two per customer.”
And boy, did they ever enforce it!
Sneaky customers would have their kids go through the line with two units and nothing else, or return to the store on multiple occasions, but at least they were playing by the rules.
While we understand that stores are incredibly busy and employees must be swept off their feet and stressed, why have they not established purchase limits? It shouldn’t be up to the online community to hold these lizards accountable.
By hoarding, they’re creating safety issues.
People are uptight. Some are angry. The last thing we want is vigilante justice in a supermarket because those who play by the rules are incensed with those who don’t. It could turn ugly and it almost has.
More serious is the fact that by hoarding food, others might do without.
Some people simply don’t have the means or financial abilities to buy in bulk. They can only afford a weekly trip to the grocery store. Forget not being able to find a parking spot, imagine their anxiety when there’s no bare essentials left on the shelves.
Hoarding is also hurting not-for-profits such as soup kitchens and school lunch programs. They too are not in a position to buy in bulk.
Most offensive is some of the hoarders, we’re sure, won’t be putting all of the meat in their freezer or hand sanitizer and toilet paper in a storage room. They will try and resell it.
Kids may go hungry due to a lack of supplies, others may die, but they might be able to make a quick buck from someone else’s misfortunate.
It’s one thing to speculate on hockey cards and comic books, but essentials during a time of crisis is beyond obscene.
Supermarkets, please put limits in place. Hoarders, develop a conscience and show some compassion.
Some day, it might be you who’s in that same situation.
James Miller is valley editor for the Okanagan Newspaper Group, which includes The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca