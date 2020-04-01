Optimism for climate action
A friend of mine recently brought me an editorial printed in The Province on March 8 titled, “Climate Grief to Climate Action - Young people need hope, concrete goals to battle fear, fatalism.” It was a very-informative article particularly because of its focus on solutions.
I hope that this column will provide additional hope and reasons for optimism.
Personal climate action goals and commitments are critical for addressing climate change. However, it is the Canadian government, and the world as represented by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), that will ensure the necessary commitments to ensure success.
The current Canadian climate change plan, to the best of my knowledge, is the “Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change — Canada’s Plan to Address Climate Change and Grow the Economy.” It is a very good plan and “Grow the Economy” is a very important aspect, as it realizes that there will be climate change consequences to Canada’s infrastructure, that will have economic impacts.
Alternately, the transition to clean energy sources will also create growth. If you hear of climate change solutions such as any form of returning to “the good old days” or changing the economy, that are not in the plan, don’t believe them as it is very unlikely that they are practical. I believe there are significant problems with both Canada’s and the UN’s current climate change plans.
The first is the failure of the plans to specifically address the supply side of carbon fuels which I addressed in two of my previous columns in the Penticton Herald.
The other is the need for detailed planning, direct public commitment of the planning and direct annual public reporting of the progress. I will provide my best solutions and carry them to the Canadian government.
The best source of hope is to understand history and associated trends. My source for this is Stephen Pinker’s “Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism and Progress.”
This book points out that news is a distorted picture of reality, and that to understand reality we need to count and see the historical trends. The book also points out that virtually all measurable standards in the world, including “air pollution,” have positive trends that reflect the world’s progress.
The book also points out that trends are more often exponentially positive in most third world countries, not always positive and seldom linear. One of the key words is “science” as it is science that realized the existence of climate change.
It is also science in the broadest sense of the word, including economics and Sciences, that will evaluate and provide the best solutions. All we have to do to help address climate change is to reinforce the trends.
The best way to reinforce the trends is to be politically active in all ways that are practical for you. Greta Thunberg is an exceptional example.
The best way is to work together with like-minded friends, family and acquaintances, and influence others and develop new acquaintances.
There are already a lot of people in the world who are concerned with climate change for us to join. I can personally assure you that the power of “WE” is very uplifting and will increase your optimism. In addition, either individually or as a group become aware of political party platforms and influence political party platforms, if practical, and promote voting.
Being part of the silent majority will weaken the cause.
You can also use media to promote the cause.
All these approaches will also help you to participate in addressing any other world concerns.
Bill Stollery is a retired construction project manager residing in Penticton, and aspiring author of, “How WE Can Save The World.”