It’s always risky to make predictions — they might come true. Nevertheless, I’ll predict that the student revolt in Hong Kong will be crushed.
The government of mainland China, which itself came into being by a populist rebellion, does not tolerate rebellions against its own rule. Eventually, it will lose patience. Even if the Hong Kong police cannot contain the uprising, the Chinese government will simply overwhelm the protesters.
But, even if this revolt loses its battle, it will not have lost the war.
Because it’s part of a larger pattern of revolts and rebellions that have been going on for generations. Against patriarchy.
Please, don’t limit patriarchy to a family system, regardless of what dictionaries may say. Patriarchy is a mindset, a mental attitude, that assumes every system has to have a head honcho. Or, to use other terms, a commander-in-chief, a CEO, a godfather, a Father Almighty, a boss.
Think of “Father knows best” as a benign patriarchy; Stalin’s gulags or Orwell’s Big Brother as a more malevolent form.
Patriarchal systems typically have an older male — or a group of older men — running things. But a patriarchal ruler doesn’t have to be male: Catherine the Great comes to mind.
Indeed, the government that Hong Kong citizens protest against is itself headed by a woman — Carrie Lam, appointed by the male-dominated Chinese government in Beijing.
The mark of patriarchy is not its maleness but its hierarchy, its top-down power pyramid.
Most people, in fact, cannot conceive any system that doesn’t have a top dog. How else could you do things, they’ll ask.
The protests in Hong Kong are the antithesis of patriarchy. In five months, no TV interview has ever identified a leader. There’s no Napoleon standing on the ramparts with a telescope moving his minions around.
The protesters themselves are almost universally young, and as likely to be female as male.
The mass media seem to agree that the Hong Kong revolt started June 9, when up to a million Hong Kong residents gathered to protest the Fugitive Offenders Amendment that would have permitted extradition of Hong Kong citizens to mainland China.
In one sense, the protesters won that first skirmish. Chief Executive Carrie Lam withdrew the controversial act.
But the protests continued. Because something more than a single piece of legislation was at stake — the pattern by which power has been exercised throughout human history.
Patriarchy may be an absolute monarchy, like Saudi Arabia. Or an empire, like ancient Rome. It could be an oligarchy, like most of Central and South America until recently. Or a tyranny, like Stalin’s Russia.
Most large corporations are patriarchies, regardless of the CEO’s gender. Also all military and police forces, and the Roman Catholic Church. You’re allowed to fail, but if you directly flout orders. you can expect court martial or ex-communication.
But the patriarchal model has been constantly challenged. The American Revolution threw off an external hierarchy; the French and Russian revolutions, an internal one — even if they were replaced by an equally ruthless regime.
More recently, revolts against patriarchal systems have erupted like Australia’s bush fires. No soon do the powers-that-be squelch one than another one bursts forth.
The “Arab Spring” of 2011 swept all across North Africa. Only Tunisia seems to have achieved any lasting change. Syria’s rebellion against Bashar Al Assad failed miserably, thanks to international intervention. But, the whole Middle East was changed by those uprisings.
And now, protests have flared in Iran. Again, by young people. Again, by both male and female. Again, without identifiable leaders.
The contrast between the Iranian protests and the power pyramid could not be starker. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and his successor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have had absolute religious and civil authority. There is no division of powers. They make the rules; they enforce them.
Some will argue that governments are becoming more authoritarian — in India, Austria, Turkey, and the U.S. That in itself implies that the patriarchal system feels threatened. Without simmering discontent, there would be no need to crack down.
So patriarchal powers throw their patriarchal forces — the police and the military — against the perceived threat.
But the momentum is building.
Some day, though probably not in my lifetime, the increasing number of bushfire revolts against an ancient system of injustice will unite into a worldwide conflagration.
Some kind of Phoenix will rise from the ashes. I can only trust it will be a more beautiful bird than the patriarchal vulture that went down in flames.
