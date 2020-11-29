Still much to discuss about city bike route
Dear editor:
“One of the regrettable, if diverting, effects of extreme inequality is its tendency to weaken the capacity for impartial judgment. It pads the lives of its beneficiaries with a soft down of consideration, while relieving them of the vulgar necessity of justifying their pretensions, and secures that, if they fall, they fall on cushions.”
— R. H. TAWNEY, British social scientist (1880-1962)
As I stated before, bikes are important and need to be accommodated in Penticton. If that can be done with minimal expense and minimal disruption to traffic then the city should pursue it.
However for council to say that this bike discussion has been going on since 2019 and use that as an excuse to spend millions on bike trails when we don’t know the total potential havoc this pandemic is going to cause to the pocketbooks of Pentictonites is irresponsible.
I think there are too many fat cats at City Hall that have been untouched or made richer by this pandemic.
Many stores face threats of closure and meagre sales during the prime Christmas season. Many retailers count on the profits from this short season to help carry them through the next year.
Small business is the backbone of Canada.
The present action by this council under these circumstances is not only foolhardy but does a disservice to the people of Penticton who rightly expect this council to look after their best interests.
The biking community would have more credibility if they spent their time fundraising to sponsor the cost of these trails instead of lobbying local government for a free ride.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Dear editor:
What was once “normalcy or business as we knew it” is no more. COVID-19 has seen to that.
Yet, life will go on. Most of the issues that we faced and dealt with before COVID will still be there if, and when, COVID subsides. Births, deaths and taxes will remain certainties. The one that will have the least restraint on it is “taxes.”
In light of that, we, as usual, will, very likely, be facing a tax hike for 2021. One might ask as to why the hike and what new things might be undertaken. Some projects we will be told about and some we may not find out about until the powers that be want us to know about them. Nothing new here.
In light of this, I make reference to the “proposed” bike route.
We are told that it might be an $8-million project. However, it might be $10 million, $12 million or more if, and when, it comes to fruition.
The question need be asked as to how this project came about. Was it city staff driven, council driven or, in concept, special interest group driven? To this day, I’m not sure whose brain-child this is. Are you?
I openly admit that in my advancing senior years, I am not a bike rider. Also, I have no personal issues with those who ride bikes.
However, I consider myself a pragmatist. I like to think that I deal with things sensibly and realistically in a way that is based on practical rather than theoretical considerations. Hence, I am wondering as to the economic benefit of the lake-to-lake bike route.
To me, it would seem to cater to a small cross section of the population for which the total taxpaying group would be paying. Where is the economic efficacy in spending $8 million-plus will benefit so few?
Granted, there are health benefits, no question. Also, it may well reduce bike-automobile issues.
However, there is really not much benefit to the masses who are not bike riders but who may have to bear the cost of satisfying a special interest group.
Again, I am not anti-bike. However, I am against taxpayer dollars being used for special interest group projects unless there is a benefit to the community as a whole. Perhaps a rethink is in order before council opens the purse strings so as to get the best bang for the taxpayer bucks.
Maybe a referendum is in order for this proposal, who knows?
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Dear editor:
We have an opportunity like no other to create a beautiful walking and biking path.
If we worked hand in hand with the Penticton Indian Band we could create a beautiful pathway with benches, washrooms and other amenities that would draw the eye of every motorist passing by on the adjacent Channel Parkway. It could be the envy of neighboring communities.
I bike and I walk. Our walking pathways are broken up as it is! There is no direct route without having to cross busy streets and using residential streets/sidewalks before we can reconnect to the pathway.
Oliver has a beautiful route that goes on to (almost) connect with Osoyoos. We love using it. It is safe for walkers, cyclists, strollers. But, I digress.
All everyone wants is a safer (healthier) route from one end of Penticton to the other. Make use of the bridge abuttments already in place across from Okanagan College by building a lane way so that walkers, bikers, etc. can cross over to the part of Penticton that they use for work, business or pleasure.
Make the pathway as beautiful as the Lakeshore Drive promenade. Is it so hard to imagine a wider, paved Channel Pathway with rest areas, wheelchair accessible, beautiful Indigenous artwork on display, proper lighting, topped off with amazing landscaping that compliments what nature has already provided us with?
The cost of construction and future maintenance would be so much lower than the $8-million price tag we are presently looking at.
Surely our local, provincial and federal governments would be interested in contributing to a project such as this. If all of us work together we could come up with amazing and innovative ways to make this a reality.
With Ironman (a relief its coming home to us!) coming back to our community, it would be a very welcome opportunity to have additional access from lake to lake.
There are also many lane ways behind homes in downtown Penticton. Could they be widen for use by cyclists that want to crisscross into the heart of Penticton?
These are just ideas. If we put our heads together and egos aside we could come up with a plan that would be a jewel for our citizens and tourists. Please don't tear up our existing streets, unless there is no other option.
At the least, take this to all the people of Penticton to decide in the form of a referendum.
Adrienne Murphy
Penticton
Freedom of speech more vital than ever
Dear editor:
I believe many people confuse social programs with socialism. I don't think many people really understand what socialism entails or how it operates. I believe society has been gradually seduced into believing that the concept of socialism is utopia. It is far from it.
One only has to look back in history to see that every system of domination and every political tyranny has been predicated on oppression and fear.
Some readers complain there is a lack of depth to editorials, while others criticize the inclusion of conspiracy theories in letters to the editor. Freedom of speech and freedom of the press are one of the few freedoms we should protect as even that seems to be slowly and methodically being removed.
Unfortunately I believe too many people accept every dictate from authorities without question. What if the conspiracy theorists prove to be right? What if information is being suppressed and professionals that would help us make informed decisions are being stonewalled? Does it mean those who don't accept the doctrine and question it are wrong?
The travesty is that the power establishments are manipulative. We as humans will never completely agree with each other but we should still be entitled to our right to speak out and speak our minds, regardless of what others think.
I believe Castanet has done a pretty good job of allowing many opinions to be published as has the Penticton Herald. So kudos to them for publishing those letters.
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
PM won’t let good crisis go to waste
Dear editor:
In response to C. Guttormsson (Herald, Letters, Nov. 20) Canadians who do not watch, CNN, CBC. CTV, and Global are probably not smarter, but generally will be better informed of what is going on in the world, and would be aware that our prime minister stood before the United Nations and spoke favorably about the possibility of using the COVID-19issue as a chance to change the world into a communist utopia, much the same as Joe Biden wants.
And if this is "far-right dogma," I plead guilty.
Grant Olsen
Penticton
Math doesn’t add up on bottle deposits
Dear editor:
I recently had occasion to return a number of two-litre bottles purchased over a period of several months.
On most of these bottles I was charged a "returnable deposit" of 20 cents. However, I was only paid 10 cents each at the recycling depot.
I was advised that the government had revised the amount of deposit charged and that they were only authorized to refund the amount which would be charged on a purchase made today.
The amount involved is small but, if multiplied by the number of bottles sold and yet to be returned across the province, it would equal a significant amount. I believe that this amounts to a breach of contract by the provincial government because, by charging a "returnable deposit," they effectively entered into a contract to refund this amount when the bottle is returned in a clean condition.
Does anybody have any thoughts on this?
Brian Butler
Penticton
Isolation just another obstacle to overcome
Dear editor:
Living in isolation as people know gives time to reflect on life long ago.
It seems like yesterday the bombs rained down around this child.
In 1947, I sailed on a boat that was so big I wondered if the monster would even float. The boat sailed to Canada. I never knew this journey would take me from sea to sea where the gauntlet of life waited for me!
The day arrived, grown up and wild when I met a girl who I truly admired. I felt the warmth of a candle alight in my heart flickered the word love on the walls of my heart.
Now together with family 57 years later, with Christmas time near, the fog of a child's loneliness are behind the curtains that cured my fear. Thank you, Canada, my wife and kids. Even though my childhood was lonely and rough, even isolation isn’t nearly that tough.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla