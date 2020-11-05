With this being our monthly All-Good-News edition, now is an appropriate time to publicly recognize David Prystay, general manager of the Penticton Lakeside Resort for the past 27 years.
The day-to-day operations will now be handled by Elizabeth Cucnik, his stepdaughter who understudied for the past several years as assistant GM.
Prystay, who is Penticton’s largest private employer, has been promoting a youth movement, embracing things such as social media, which he seemed to resist in the past.
He insists he’s not in semi-retirement, but rather reassigned as the “proctocol advisor for RPB Hotels Ltd.” when needed.
It reminds us of the “Star Wars” reboot (Episodes 7-9) where there are exciting new characters, but with some of your old favourites such as Han Solo and Luke Skywalker.
For nearly three decades, David Prystay and his staff have supported countless good causes in the community (Toys for Tots, Survivorship breast cancer dragonboating, the United Way drive-thru breakfast immediately come to mind.)
He’s an active supporter of the arts and music in the community.
The resort’s ownership showed incredible faith in Penticton when it added on a five-storey, wooden structure at the front of the resort. The vast majority of the work was done by local contractors.
When red tape and bureaucracy got in the way of a memorial for fallen soldier Jonathan Snyder, the memorial was placed at the resort overlooking Okanagan Lake.
One thing he’s extremely proud of is the hotel’s holiday decorations as well as the outdoor ice rink, mainly because it’s for kids and families.
From the media’s standpoint, he was always accessible and extremely quotable.
(Suggesting that Ironman be moved to January remains one of his classics, noting the only problem is the water would be too cold.)
Penticton and the entire Okanagan has benefitted from the kindness and generosity of David Prystay.
This editorial appeared in The Herald's print edition on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.