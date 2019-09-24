Readers react to blackface scandal
Dear editor:
Acknowledgement: I am white, male, cisgender, heterosexual, university educated, retired, and have no visible physical or mental disabilities that leave me open for discrimination.
I live in a world made by men like me for men like me.
In respect to the Trudeau blackface/brownface issue, I have several questions.
1. I don't know much about the context. Was he in a mocking mode or a tribute mode? I gather it was a school event. Were they ending a unit of study, and he was in character for that celebration, or was he a crude caricature acting inappropriately? What was going on around him? Are others who participated being called to account as well?
2. We are looking at events from 15 to 20 years ago. What has he done in the time since then that either reinforces that image or counters it? Some people say that actions speak more loudly than words. Has he proven himself to be the same person or someone different from the person in those images?
3. What constitutes an unforgivable act? To what extent does personal growth atone for previous wrongs? To what extent does the passage of time dull the stain?
I would also like to quibble on a semantic point. The prime minister of Canada was not in blackface. Justin Trudeau was in blackface, and that was wrong.
If, as the prime minister, or as a member of Parliament, or as a candidate, he had appeared in blackface, I would expect an apology and a resignation.
In one instance, it appears he may have been trying to celebrate a different ethnicity rather than lampoon.
In other instances, it looks like he may have been being an ass. Mr. Trudeau has acknowledged that he did something wrong and has apologized.
His life recently may, to some, negate the foolish actions of a young man.
And, I will commit the logical fallacy of tu quoque (you did it too): I suspect that there are a great many people, both in politics and in the general public, who have done ugly things in their past.
I think that there are many pots calling a kettle black.
Maybe they should all get back to cooking up something nourishing.
Justin Trudeau did something ugly in his past. So have I. Things I look back on with regret and shame. Others have extended grace to me.
Let the one who is without sin cast the first stone.
Ron Smuin
Penticton
Dear editor:
Have you ever watched anything so
asinine as the hourly crucifixion of Justin Trudeau on TV by every kind of journalist for an incident or incidences that happened nearly 20 years ago?
No matter how many times he apologized the so-called “journalists” and other political harpies kept at him.
Like being down and out and the attack dogs just keep on coming.
In our home one of the kids put together a collage of pictures of my wife and me from back in the 1960s. One of the pictures shows both my wife and I in blackface while we were attending a Halloween party. Although at 80-plus years of age that picture would mean that I couldn’t possibly run for a political party even if I had the desire – which I don’t.
I had no intention of voting for the Liberal Party in the upcoming election, but now I will, simply because of the absurdity of such ridiculous charges made against its leader.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Dear editor:
Black face, brown face! Twenty years ago, no big deal.
Now it’s a hanging offence because of excessive political correctness.
Let’s have an outrage contest. Let’s foam at the mouth.
Perhaps our fury ought to be redirected to Justin Trudeau’s governing conduct. How about some outrage over his pipeline purchase? His India trip disaster? How about some outrage on carbon pricing? $10.5 million to Omar Khadr?
How about some indignity over his pandering to Quebec and the SNC-Lavalin affair? How about some brickbat on his outrageous deficit spending? Jody-Wilson Raybould and the diplomatic depute with China come to mind.
A Liberal value test is indeed in order.
Need I say more, other than the guy just likes to dress up?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Dear editor:
Hopefully this will be the last letter on our prime minister's blackface stunts since it is so childish the way opposition parties and media are treating it.
Oh, but I forgot, an election is coming up.
I am a racist and so are all my family, and I have a lot of friends in England who are, and probably still are.
It started when I was a six-year-old and I blacked my face to proudly play one of the Three Wise Men. I then carried on with plays in which I was brown, black and Japanese.
My husband went brown while dressing up at a party, and then various shades in our village carnivals.
During these yearly carnivals, we and the rest of the villagers (and all sorts of villages and towns in Britain) went racist in a big way.
My son was brown as a pirate twice and is it racist to go green when he played the Incredible Hulk?
My daughter was five when she first went brown playing a gypsy girl and then went on to get worse playing an Indigenous princess.
We had several black boys in our village, and one year two of them painted their faces white and the other three carried instruments as the Black & White Minstral Show, which as very popular in the 50s and 60s.
I even one year was orange playing a carrot and no carrot complained.
How many of the Herald readers have dressed up in the past, particularly at Halloween? Did we do this to upset other peoples of the world? Of course not, we were just having simple fun which today folks have forgotten how to do.
Oh, and I forgot, how many witches have we upset at Halloween?
Barb Few
Okanagan Falls
Dear editor:
Such a heinous performance by our Prime Minister! Imagine, making your face brown so you could attend a costume party dressed as Aladdin! Sheesh!
Years later, out come the political hacks in an attempt to make political hay,
snuffling around like pigs searching for truffles. Instead, they make a big to-do about a trifle. Shame on them and shame on those snowflakes who howl, “Scandal!”
I, for one, and I’m sure I’m not alone, am fed up with this sort of nonsense.
Al Capp, creator of Li’l Abner, used the acronym, SWINE in one of his storylines. It stood for Students Wildly Indignant about Nearly Everything.
It occurs to me that we could borrow that and swap out the word “students” for “snowflakes”.
These hypocrites spend their time avidly seeking out any trivial excuse to shame someone, especially a celebrity. I assume the glory wouldn’t be there to shame merely your neighbour.
He might not even care, and what would that get you?
Of course, Trudeau had to appease these SWINE by issuing an abject apology. I would much prefer if he would have owned it and responded by saying something like, “Grow up! It hurt no one and was a meaningless act of costuming. There was no intent to demean any ethnic group.”
That, I’m sure, is the complete truth.
Eddy Murphy did a skit made up like a white man for SNL and it was amusing. Peter Sellers did a whole movie made up like brown person. I don’t even know what ethnicity he was portraying. Big deal! And what about the Village People of pop music fame?
If we can’t have a bit of fun dressing up as some ethnic group we don’t belong to, what about professions? Gender? Animals? Hillbillys?
What can actors expect when they take on a role as someone other than themselves? Can an English person play Hamlet? Can a Canadian put on lederhosen? How about a person of colour wearing a shirt and tie, indigenous to Europeans? Where would this nonsense end?
While we’re at it, what role do the media play in all this?
If they weren’t so excited about a non-issue such as this is, it would die unborn. Is it desperation for something scandalous that they feel the need to aid and abet these SWINE? Not newsworthy!
Media has a responsibility to reflect sanity and level headedness. (They can still use humour.)
Please, people, let’s stop being so shallow and foolishly super-sensitive.
It’s not righteous, just stupid and petty.
Ron Stacy
Summerland
Dear editor:
There is a young man named Justin, that millions of folks put their trust in.
He whipped up a storm over senate reform then shredded it into the dust bin. Wow, we truly are a country full of snowflakes.
We give our PM a pass on defending his corporate cronies at SNC-Lavalin.
He goes back on promises of electoral and senate reform made while campaigning. Where is the mass indignation?
He made a poor choice as a young man — as we all do — and this is the sin we can't forgive.
I'm not a fan of our current prime minister, but I wonder how many of the other candidates have ever dressed up for a party or Halloween in a costume that they could not claim as their own culture.
I would respect a candidate that let this whole thing slide, and cut to the chase.
And by the way, when you say you have a plan to put more dollars in the taxpayers’ pocket, perhaps you should lay it out point by point before we vote.
The only winners in these childish games? The media.
Gord McLaren
Penticton
Food drive shows community’s love
Dear editor:
This past Saturday was a big day for this year’s B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive.
Volunteers had distributed over 12,000 flyers and food bags to the homes of Penticton during the previous week. Saturday was the collection day, where the volunteers went out to pick up the bags from the doorsteps of the donors.
The volunteers drove around all of the streets of the City picking up the bags of donated food and delivering it to the Salvation Army Food Bank.
There were 39 routes being handled by dozens and dozens of volunteers, who were able to collect approximately 11,500 pounds of food. One volunteer, Judi Johnson, was able to collect almost 150 pounds of food from her apartment building by leaving bags on the door handles of the apartments and organizing a collection spot in the foyer with the support of the building manager.
A huge thank you to the IGA in Penticton, who donated the bags, Aurora printing who donated the printing of the flyers, OP Office Products who donated the stationary for the flyers, the many retirement homes staff and residents who taped the flyers to the bags and the volunteers who distributed and collected the bags. Thanks to all of the people that were kind enough to donate food.
Everyone involved in the B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive, at every level, are non-paid volunteers that donate their time, effort and compassion to serve the poor and needy.
Volunteers included staff from local businesses, church congregations, recipients from the food bank, retirees, staff from the Salvation Army Food Bank, citizens who volunteered after reading the previous articles in the local media or hearing about in on the radio and students from local schools.
A huge thank you to everyone who donated food, time and effort to serve the poor and the needy. You are a joy to work with and be around!
Thanks to the Salvation Army food bank for the service rendered. You are a part of the reason that Penticton is such a wonderful city to live in.
Dan and Traudi Kane,
Co- chairpersons,
BC Thanksgiving Food Drive
Minority in power can get job done
Dear editor:
At the all-candidates meeting in Kelowna on Sept. 19, Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr said several times that if Canada elects a minority government then nothing will get done towards climate change or anything else.
This is common fearmongering of the major parties because they want all the power that our first-past-the-post system awards majority governments.
Between 1963 and 1968, prime minister Lester B Pearson along with NDP leader Tommy Douglas formed and led two successive minority governments.
During their tenure, they implemented our universal health-care system, they selected our Canadian flag, which was the people’s choice of the day, they established our student loan system and the Canada Pension Plan along with the Order of Canada.
They abolished capital punishment and kept Canada out of the Vietnam War. These are all truly great accomplishments that made Canada a great country and we cherish them today.
Since 1968, we have had many majority governments and not one accomplishment that compares to the achievements of the Pearson/Douglas days. Today with climate change, we face problems that are monumental. We need great leadership.
Unfortunately, we have a Conservative leader that thinks climate change is an act of God and there is no need to reduce fossil fuels. And we have a Liberal leader that still wants to build pipelines.
Fortunately, we have two other leaders (NDP and Green) that understand today’s circumstances and are prepared to take drastic action. Our choice this election will put us on a path of no return, and this time, a minority government may be our only blessing.
Glen Jones
Summerland
Climate strikes deserve real action
Dear editor:
This past Friday’s environmental youth strike was inspiring.
Around the world, millions of youth and their supporters marched and demanded real climate action from the adults. By “real action” I assume the youth mean action that avoids the forecasted global
catastrophe and delivers the Paris Accord goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C.
All the major federal political parties have recognized this climate crisis is largely human caused and have made commitments to address this climate crisis. However, mostly absent from the election conversation so far has been how likely the platforms are to deliver Canada’s commitments/targets in the Paris Accord.
In my google search I found two independent analyses: one by Clean Prosperity Canada and one from Simon Fraser University.
Implementing the Liberal platform would reduce greenhouse gas emissions dramatically but still fall short of reaching Canada’s current greenhouse gas emission target, and implementing the Conservative platform would not reduce emissions at all and may even increase emissions.
I have not found credible greenhouse gas emission analyses that address the NDP’s or Greens’ platform.
To deserve our vote and given the urgency of the climate crisis, each party must upgrade their platform. At least upgrade to ensure promised actions reduce emissions enough to be consistent with the 1.5 C goal and help ensure a livable world for our youth.
Mike Geisler
Bonnington
Politicians taking us all for fools
Dear editor:
Watching the current federal party leaders on the campaign trail brings memories of Yogi Berra: “It’s like deja vu all over again.”
In 2008, then-prime minister Stephen Harper switched from his buttoned-down business suit to a fuzzy, powder-blue metrosexual sweater, apparently to appear more electable. In 2011, he appeared at the home of a young couple from central casting, with their three kids and puppy, to reiterate his promise of how much their taxes would decrease if he were re-elected.
Today very similar promises regarding tax breaks for kids’ sports programs are being made in campaign photo-ops with Conservative Leader Andrew Sheer and the missus on a playing field surrounded by high-fiving teens.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau goes for the even younger set by joining in the frivolities of a kindergarten class, though nary a mention of balancing the budget to them; their still-developing brains simply wouldn’t understand, and neither does his, unfortunately.
Then promises of vastly improved and expanded health care and education from the energetic NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, even though both of these responsibilities fall under the purview of the provinces.
The biggest campaign promises are from Green Leader Elizabeth May, pledging free university education when she becomes prime minister, and that Canada will be a utopian society completely free of fossil fuels by the end of the next decade.
Sadly, the political class have always worked on the premise that they are dealing with an electorate who are simply a bunch of fools and simpletons, easily impressed by fanciful fairy tales.
Bernie Smith
Parksville
