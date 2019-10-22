I haven’t addressed an issue like this for quite some time but recent events in my own circle has placed it top of mind. Here’s the issue: I’ve often been approached by someone facing a dilemma. Someone in their circle has experienced the loss of a loved one and the individual is fearful to approach their friend because they don’t know what to say. They confess, “I was so terrified of saying the wrong thing I stayed away completely and now feel guilty.”
While there are no magic words to say in times of deep loss there are a few Do’s and Don’ts that might equip you to handle such situations with a bit less fear. You can consider this column a tutorial on helping those in grief.
Don’t offer platitudes or clichés. People tend not to be helped by them, have heard them many times and quite frankly aren’t usually ready to embrace them in the moment of loss.You and I might truly believe that “he’s in a better place now,” and the person grieving the loss might also believe it, but the reality is, in the moment of loss they don’t want their loved one to be in a better place they want him or her to be present with them. The simple solution is to just avoid using clichés, period.
Do not tell your own story of loss and grief. I continue to be amazed how often this happens. While attending one person’s funeral, many people insist on telling stories of their own loss, which of course makes the moment about them rather than about either the deceased or their loved ones.
Do not profess to know how they feel. Typically the sentence goes something like this: “I know how you feel, cause when I lost my husband/wife/niece/son I felt …” The truth is, you haven’t got a clue how they feel, you only know how you felt in a similar situation. Once again, it is best to not go near this line of thinking unless the person in grief invites you to.
Do not offer advice. For one thing, life is a blur during times of extreme loss and your words will be meaningless. For another, it is not the time or place to be offering advice. The worst I’ve encountered was hearing someone tell a 10-year-old boy who’d just lost his dad that now he needed to be the man of the house. No he didn’t. He was 10-years-old and all he needed to be was a boy.
Avoiding those few comments will keep you on the right path, leading to some very positive things you can say and do.
Do show up. Showing up is the highest priority and eclipses the need to say anything. Forty years ago, I officiated at my first funeral, that of a small child. I was totally overwhelmed by the moment. I will never forget one of our parishioners showing up at my office, sitting there in silence for a number of minutes and then leaving, saying only that he was thinking of me and praying for me. Thirty-five years and I still remember that he showed up, and said almost nothing.
Do offer a simple declaration of love, care and prayer. Many people worry about saying the right words, however, there are no right words. Not much you say will prove helpful anyway so if you simply show up and say, “I care,” or “I’m sorry,” you will have done all that can be done.
Do feel free to share one brief story or memory about how their loved one helped or encouraged you. People are always encouraged to know their loved one made a difference so if the deceased was an encouragement or help to you, say so.
Do something practical. In times of crisis and loss, the most basic tasks often go undone. Cut their lawn, shovel their snow, pick up a few groceries or prepare a meal. Don’t ask if they need it done, just do it.
Do mark your calendar for 30, 60, or 90 days down the road. Chances are they will be much more in need of a coffee then than during the moments of intense grieving. They will be touched that you are still remembering them.
These simple suggestions are my attempt to put feet to the words of Jesus: “Love your neighbuor as yourself.” Hopefully they will assist you in being a bit more comfortable in loving during trying times.
