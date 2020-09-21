How stupid have humans become?
Dear Editor:
California firefighter dies after engaged in suppressing a fire started by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used by a bonehead couple to reveal their baby’s gender (Herald, Sept. 19).
How does that work? How utterly stupid is the human race becoming? Goodness knows, with world populations surpassing 8 billion, perhaps, (hush my mouth) we need to put procreation restrictions on those with limited intellect.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Consultation, over confrontation
Dear Editor:
I am afraid that after decades of voting for inclusion and acceptance by voting NDP, I can not support Toni Boot as a representative of my views.
After learning of the events that catapulted Boot onto the national political scene, I have a completely different take on her motivation. Where I once thought I was witnessing righteous indignation, I now believe it was political grandstanding where someone else’s pain became a stepping stone to personal advancement.
Racism in no less repugnant when presented by an intelligent, educated woman of colour than it is when perpetrated by an old, misogynistic white guy with a comb over.
My NDP believes in open dialogue where “consultation” always precedes “confrontation.”
Tim Lyons
Penticton
Two-tier class system on garbage removal
Dear Editor:
Is the city administration interested in protecting the environment and health for its citizens and assist with the success of Penticton businesses? I think not.
The City’s waste bylaw creates different classes of citizens, the first and second class as well as the privileged class. First-class citizens are the residents who are extremely prudent to ensure they put the correct waste into their carts. Commercial accounts are also careful to ensure they put the correct waste into their dumpster. However, they are subject to the abuse of the first class who, when they don’t go to the dump, put their illegal waste into any dumpster they can find leaving their mess with the second-class commercial class to clean up their mess — and at no consequence to the first class.
When is this council going to address this garbage issue and create consequences for illegal dumpers who put waste in commercial dumpsters? Or, do they want to continue to be the Ostrich Administration and keep their head in the sand?
Commercial accounts and private waste collections now take the role of ensuring the loads are clean and not subject to a five- times charge. They get charged for illegal material in their loads at the dump.
I feel for “Debbie” at Waste Connections since she is one of many monitoring garbage loads when the city should actually be responsible.
Perhaps members of council should spend some time doing dumpster dives or driving around finding illegal items such as mattresses placed around dumpsters.
And then we have the privileged class who take, or rather steal, carts used by small business for their garbage, and then privileged class use the carts for their personal benefit, put fires in dumpsters, without any consequences for their actions.
When is the City going to get serious about dealing with this garbage issue? Or, perhaps, they will say illegal dumping is a matter for the provincial government who pride themselves on protecting the environment when they can get the press they crave and desire for pipelines, but leave the streets, back alleys and lanes of the provinces municipalities to continue to have a serious chronic environmental issue that is not important at all because after all its only just a bit of a rubbish.
A true garbage issue.
Neil MacDonald
Penticton
Green energy is saving the world
Dear Editor:
Re: “Green energy is hurting Canada,” by Alan Nichols (Herald letters, Sept. 17).
Like COVID-19, climate change is a global problem and can only be solved by global cooperation. For three reasons we have a moral obligation to take the lead in addressing climate change.
Those reasons are; our economy, along with other major western economies, created the current crisis by the GHG emissions we have produced since the start of the industrial revolution (these emissions are what helped to build our economies); we have one of the three highest per capita emissions in the world (along with the U.S.); and our artic areas will produce increasing emissions as global temperatures rise from melting permafrost and emissions from melting Arctic bogs.
Like poorer people everywhere, all poorer Canadians will suffer disproportionately from the consequences of climate change, particularly our norther inhabitants, by destruction of businesses, residences, infrastructure and biological diversity. If we don’t take the lead and do our part, it will be impossible to expect the rest of the world to do their parts.
I would suggest that I have reverse concerns from Alan Nichols. It is my understanding that Canada is currently forecasting they will only reach 30.7% of the 2030 Paris Accord commitments. If anyone has vested interests to oppose the required actions it is the oil and gas industry. Also, those that oppose climate change actions are those who have no scientific basis (what is your scientific background?) and climate change science is the only real hard science.
Bill Stollery
Penticton
NDP using COVID to play politics
Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you folks but I’m starting to feel like I’ve had some wool pulled over my eyes and it’s not my face mask riding up.
As I contemplate the continued and unprecedented media hysteria listing every new case of COVID-19 and increasing daily numbers generating even more mass panic, my rational mind couldn’t help but look to the numbers for answers.
From the newest data, I simply calculated the number of infections versus population to determine what percentage of said population was impacted.
The results are: Worldwide - .37 percent. Canada - .38 percent. B.C. - .15 percent.
Yes folks. All numbers are a percentage of one percent. Sure, there have been a lot of cases not diagnosed, some because of inability to test, others because of lack of symptoms. Now consider the massive impact from the economic shutdown plus reduced health service access for every other health issue, including those far more deadly.
Also consider the impact to locked-down seniors who haven’t been able to see or hug their loved ones. Think about those who passed away without loved ones on hand to say goodbye.
Now let’s look at the NDP minority government on the verge of contemplating an unnecessary and expensive election simply because after John Horgan and Adrian Dix hogging the media spotlight in the glow of Dr. Bonnie Henry (the patron saint of Fluevog enthusiasts and many more), poll numbers are in their favour.
Do people not realize that the COVID-19 response was an all party effort both provincially and federally? Do people not think that if this virus was as deadly as portrayed that calling a politically opportunistic election would not be reckless and dangerous?
So why do it? Reports are now starting to surface that show that our health care heroes and the actions of our governments may not have been as heroic as people thought.
I sincerely hope folks are paying attention and start to rationally think for themselves as the bills are in the mail.
Andy Richards
Summerland
The carbon tax is working
Dear Editor:
Re: “Taxpayers say cancel carbon tax,” by Kris Sims (Herald, Sept. 16).
Climate change is upon us. Devastating wildfires, floods, hurricanes, tornados, droughts, and other climate related events are all as predicted by climate science. The social and economic cost of these events is in the trillions of dollars, costs that, one way or another, fall on the shoulders of taxpayers.
What we are experiencing is only the beginning of the destructive and deadly events that will occur as climate change unfolds. Unless we take meaningful action, things will get worse year by year, decade by decade.
Tackling climate change head on and getting greenhouse gas emissions down to near zero by mid-century should be the top priority of every government. Sadly, many of our national and regional leaders seem not to have gotten the message and GHG emissions continue to climb.
The good news is there are some bright spots. One of those is the B.C. carbon tax. Introduced in 2008, the tax put a modest price on domestic and industrial carbon emissions and coupled that with tax reductions that were intended to make the tax revenue neutral.
The B.C. policy, although not the first, has been held up as a model for other governments around the world to follow. To date, 44 countries and 17 state or provincial jurisdictions have implemented some form of carbon tax. The International Monetary Fund continues to promote taxing carbon as the most economically efficient way to reduce GHG emissions.
B.C.’s carbon tax has definitely helped flatten the provincial curve of GHG emissions. Numerous careful analysis show that the tax has reduced consumption of fossil fuels in B.C. by 5-7% with no negative impact on the economy.
The effect in B.C. is in line with what other jurisdictions have experienced with similar taxes. This is a modest result, but when set against the change in emissions in other provinces, which continued to increase after 2008 while B.C.’s flattened and declined, the effect of the tax appears more substantial.
Opponents of the carbon tax continue to state, wrongly, that the tax has no effect on GHG emissions and is not helping B.C. to meet its obligations under the Paris Accord. It is true that the tax alone is not enough solve our emissions problem. Governments need to move aggressively in other policy areas such as building design, forest management, transportation, and agriculture.
The carbon tax is a necessary part of the plan to flatten the curve on emissions and limit the global and continent-wide temperature increases that we are seeing now.
Dr. Mike Healey
Professor Emeritus of Environmental Sciences (UBC)
Vice Chair
First Things First Okanagan
Wiltse area residents beware of thieves
Dear Editor:
On last Thursday evening or Friday in the early morning hours, someone accessed our vehicle which was accidentally left unlocked, on the driveway.
They took credit cards and a driver’s licence in a small wallet left in the car. There were purchases made on two of the credit cards. Now cancelled. They also used the garage door opener to access the garage and stole two Makita drills and a charger.
If the thief wants the tote bag too, just call me and I will make sure you get it.
Lessons learned.
Allan Canton
Penticton
Sending someone to jail isn’t the answer
Dear Editor:
I would like to address three stories that I have read recently in this paper.
I work part-time as a waitress in OK Falls and I served Brian Lamb twice in two weeks during August (Herald, Sept. 18). He was pleasant, coherent, and polite.
I understand that he has mental health issues, but I don’t understand how putting him in jail is going to help that. I know the police officers’ hands are tied because there isn’t a facility where he can get the help he needs. Something needs to be done. Maybe a social worker can help. I know jail is not a solution.
Does the young woman who gave her boyfriend a lethal injection of morphine go to jail or get probation (Herald, Sept. 19)?
I don’t know her, but I am certain that she will punish herself mercilessly for the rest of her life. How is jail going to help her?
At least with probation, and the right probation officer, she may have the opportunity to get the help she needs, even for her addiction to morphine.
I think Penticton City Council is so out of touch with people on low incomes (Herald, Sept. 16). It is glaringly obvious that affordable housing is an issue, and something needs to be done. I would like them to start thinking about people that struggle to make it month to month. We don’t need more real estate that only the rich can afford.
Try thinking about those outside of your tax bracket.
You are here to serve us all, not just those that you would consider your peers. I am fortunate to live in a nice, safe home caring for my mom. I don’t need to work full time to make ends meet.
It wasn’t always this way, like when my dad was alive and I didn’t care for my mom.
I have been on my own having a tough time making ends meet, so I understand that side of it, and it is tougher now than it was 20 years ago.
Heather Jackson
Okanagan Falls