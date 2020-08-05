Yuppy flu outbreak in Naramata
Dear Editor:
Are you a Yuppy, have you got the Yuppy Flu?
Have you’ve got so much money you don’t know the right thing to do.
Did you come to Naramata and wreck your neighbour’s view?
Following your motto: “Too Bad for You.”
Did you hang those lights to show off or make things safe for you?
No doubt their disturbing your neighbour whose used to Mother Nature’s hue.
For you it might be nothing, but for us we know the clue
It’s a sure symptom of the Yuppy Flu.
Did you spend millions on a concrete winery, I think 2.2
But not a penny to block the lights that now wreck your neighbour’s view
No matter she’s been living there 20 years before you
Eeking out a living dependent on her view!
It’s not COVID-19 we fear, it’s COVID-2
Here in Naramata we call it the Yuppy Flu.
The privacy between our homes for yourself you did take it
We never thought our lives were so
interesting, do you tape it?
It’s not that we don’t like you, it’s just these things you do
Following your motto, “Too Bad for You.”
Not too many friends and nothing much to do
When you came to Naramata to your neighbour, you were cruel.
You can’t understand why we don’t like seeing you
Perhaps you could take away that what you did that isn’t cool.
Then your motto will start to change to “I Love You”
And you’ll discover the beauty of being genuinely nice too.
You’ll stop spying on your neighbour and reporting them to the RDOS
And be dancing in the moonlight we can see again from our deck.
But now a big fox threatens the (Canadian) Horizon
There’s not much chance above them we will be risin’
The City’s going to get a road entirely built for free,
That Spiller Road development suddenly in Naramata it will be.
Then everyone far and wide will see what we suspect is true
Worst case yet of the Yuppy Flu.
Schuyler Lighthall
Naramata
The many mysteries of life and death
Dear Editor:
Got a question for ya. Did your doctor go to your funeral?... ‘Pardon’ ...sorry I didn’t catch that, oh they didn’t go … Hmm.
Well hey, Now that you are up there looking down I just wondered if you have any second thoughts.
Did you notice how many of your er... ‘dear friends’ took the time to attend?
How is your spouse doing, how are they holding up?;
What about your kids how are they coping?;
Have you had time to reflect yet? What would you do different?;
I know you were a bit of a worry wart, do you think your spouse will move on in time?;
I know you two were soulmates, so I just wondered how you might think;
As you know I am not quite normal and I regularly get messages from friends up yonder;
Recently my sister Joyce (who passed five years back) sent us a message telling us she was alright and that we should live life to the fullest;
My first wife was sitting at the kitchen table ‘miles away’ in thought, thinking of her best friend ... her sister in law;
Wondering how she is doing when the ‘Turn table’ (Lazy Susan) on the table started to turn slowly around complete with the salt and pepper and teapot ...
When my wife broke out of her revelry the thing stopped turning, it sent shivers down her back;
So hey ... just letting you know that there are many subtle ways you can communicate with your loved ones;
So let’s keep in touch and I will pass a few hints along. RIP.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Life takes you down many different paths
Dear Editor:
I refer to a recent letter (again!) from Tom Isherwood, in which he mentions me twice.
While I have no desire to enter into a prolonged discussion/argument as to being called Brit or Limey, I defend myself by confirming the facts of same are as I wrote and well known and acknowledged.
And this subject is absolutely not in any way connected to Mr. Isherwood’s unhappy migrant childhood about which he has written so many times previously.
I do know there were many orphaned children and displaced persons after World War II, many in London and other big cities. I was there. Decisions were made then, right or wrong to do what was seen to be and thought to be best for them ... at the time. Also most of England’s people had many other problems to deal with, having endured the vagaries, shortages, losses of loved ones and overall stress for over five long yeas. In his letters, Mr Isherwood does not mention his parents — was this relevant to his situation?
Yes ,Tom ,to your comment on love of one’s birth country, this person does love hers and did leave, not that it is anyone’s business. Love for your country is complex — the past history, the current situation, native people and their customs, pride in achievements, their place in the world, etc.
But I can explain: I came here after being widowed and accidentally meeting a self- exiled Canadian widower who wished to visit his home country “one more time;” he asked me to join him.
So I went along and after travelling four months and 8,000 km., I got to love Canada with some similarities to home, and many diversities. And we married while here. After a year back in England, we returned to settle in the lovely Okanagan area and stayed. I keep in touch with my home country via emails, phone calls, Skype, visits from family and not least my weekly copy of a newspaper, the International Express Canadian Version.
Marjorie M. Montgomery
Penticton
Paid parking more bureaucratic red tape
Dear Editor:
Yet again we are seeing senior city employees bringing forward the opportunistic and ill-conceived plan of charging for parking in most every possible location of the city.
One of the council members was recently quoted in The Herald, saying that they “should think like a big city.” The city council has, for quite some time now, been acting like a big city when it comes to spending, but alas, we do not have the resources and deep pockets of a big city.
Council members, please come back down to earth and reality. It is the residents of Penticton having to fund all of these grandiose ventures. A great many of these persons have incomes far less than yourselves and the city’s bureaucrats who are deciding many of the big-spending initiatives.
My apologies, I digress from the all-encompassing paid parking issue at hand. And yet not really so much as the paid parking issue is at the best only a minute aspect of a much larger issue — the overspending and quite enormous debt situation in which the City now finds itself.
In my review of the numbers and proposals put forward by the city’s senior staff, as reported in a recent issue of The Herald, to be both overly optimistic and insulting to the general population. Even if the parking revenues were to pan out as projected (which I am certain they will not), the amount would represent less than a drop-in-the-bucket in relation to the city’s current debt situation.
Yet, if passed by our city council, will represent a far more serious inconvenience to Penticton residents and tourists alike.
Numerous times over recent years, these same city bureaucrats keep bringing forward the issue of paid parking everywhere. Now appears to be an opportunistic time to raise the issue once again. In my view, at least, it offers no worthwhile real benefit to resolving the crisis situation in which the city finds itself.
Wondering, but could this proposal have some disguised, longer-term benefit for those bringing it forward? Hmm, major expense of many new parking meters, costly installation, ongoing cost to to maintain and repair all these new meters. Hmm, numerous new employees would then be required. Oh yes, and collections from the meters would require more bylaw enforcement officers, each in their own new vehicle.
Tom Crawford
Penticton
Does district need more green energy?
Dear Editor:
During recent discussions around Summerland’s solar project, I heard many people refer to Summerland’s Fortis- supplied electricity as clean hydro-generated power. This led to questions about the need for another source of green energy in the district.
For the record, Fortis BC’s website reports that hydroelectric generation provides less than half (about 45%) of the electricity consumed by its B.C. customers each year.
Mary-Jane Laviolette
Summerland
Wear a mask to cover ignorance
Dear Editor:
On Tuesday, I stopped at London Drugs in West Kelowna to mail a parcel. The store was full of customers of all ages, most over 60.
I was one of three people wearing a mask.
How could so many people be ignorant of the fact that there is a worldwide pandemic of COVID-19 happening right now, and in this very area of the planet too?
What is wrong with these people?
As I left London Drugs, an employee had just come on duty to count the number of customers going inside ... finally!
She wasn’t wearing a mask either.
This pandemic isn’t funny or a joke. It isn’t a version of a common flu bug. It’s new, and it can be a killer. It’s an airborne virus. Grow up! Wear a mask when you’re indoors in grocery stores and pharmacies.
If nothing else, the mask will cover your ignorance.
Mary Trueman
West Kelowna
Follow Dr. Henry’s solid guidelines
Dear Editor:
The time for people to argue about the novel coronavirus is past. In Kelowna, the gates were wide open at the start of July and the virus is here to stay.
We have to assume it is everywhere and we are the only ones who can protect ourselves. No government can do that for you.
We need to follow the solid guidelines
Dr. Bonnie Henry has provided. Have a mask available for all indoor activities and any outdoor ones where you feel you may lose control of distancing.
Do it because you care.
The best thing for your immune system is regular fresh air and sunshine and exercise when you can. This is readily available in the Okanagan.
• Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds frequently and especially when handling food.
• Eat a rainbow of fresh unprocessed foods
• Practise good sleep hygiene. Whatever you must do get a good nights sleep. Your brain needs it.
Change and disinfect linens in the bathroom and kitchen every day. Wipe down doorknobs and light switches regularly.
These are simple things that are common sense but often forgot in today’s busy world.
Children learn from their parents. They should be going out now with a parent or guardian modelling the above. The worries most parents have are because they won’t be there to make sure their children are protected.
Please make August the month where the children in your care learn to care for themselves while this virus is in our community.
Some things have changed. However when you change with the new environment and allow time for distanced line ups and time between appointments life begins to feel better. Let’s be grateful that so far we haven’t had the forest fires we had in the past few years. Be grateful the air is clean this year, so far
I am a retired healthcare worker who learned these things from personal life experience.
There is no need to fear this virus.
Be kind, Be calm and Keep safe.
Sandy Kavanagh
Kelowna
B.C. government now acting like Trump
Dear Editor:
My daughter visited Kelowna. I made her take a COVID test after I found out more than one location she was at had closed due to the virus.
She did leave her name and number at ever place she went. I talked to approximately 10 different people regarding why she had not been contacted.
I was told if she has no symptoms there is no need for testing. Only if she has symptoms. Ther fore there is not need for them to contact her (I have cancer and chrones disease ). Our family does wear a mask all the time
What gives the government the right to play God?
No symptoms, no test.
This is why the numbers are low in B.C. There are super spreaders all over B.C. now.
B.C. has the Trump attitude. No test, no COVID-19.
Shame. Shame. Shame.
Stella Peszneker
Calgary