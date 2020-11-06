Communities need to work together to stop the rise in crime
Dear Editor:
Crime is on the rise in our valley.
I was shocked to see that Statistics Canada is reporting that Penticton had a 52% rise in crime between 2018 and 2019. This was the single largest rate increase in five years.
Oliver’s crime rate is also on the rise, increasing 8% between 2018-2020.
The most shocking statistic shows Kelowna with one of the highest crime rate increases of any CMA (census metropolitan areas, communities over 100,000) in Canada at 24%.
Our valley municipalities are doing what they can to reduce these statistics. For example, Penticton’s bylaw department has grown substantially in the past few years and the city adds new RCMP officers to their ranks every year. These additions are extremely costly for a small city, and the problem is only getting worst.
There must be substantial changes made in addressing the root causes of crime in our valley. The revolving door of prolific offenders in the judicial system cannot be ignored. And as more housing is made available in our communities to our homeless and displaced persons, there must also be local services made available for those seeking help with mental illness and substance abuse.
Communities throughout this valley will to need to work together, with all levels of government, to stop this growing cycle of crime.
Helena Konanz
Penticton
We can evolve beyond crudeness
Dear Editor:
After four long years of watching what can only be described as the devolving of North American society, the progression of the 2020 American election has felt like an eternity.
Despite our brutal human nature, we now have the opportunity to evolve beyond this crudeness. Humanity has never been privy to the kind of insight, connectivity or resources that we possess now. If you’re really paying attention, you can’t detach. It all feels urgent. Threatening. Overwhelming.
There is a passage in Stephen King’s book, “The Green Mile,” that deeply resonates right now:
“I’m tired of people being ugly to each other. It feels like pieces of glass in my head. I’m tired of all the times I’ve wanted to help and couldn’t. I’m tired of being in the dark. Mostly it’s the pain. There’s too much. If I could end it, I would. But I can’t.”
Those words echo louder lately.
I’m sure any compassionate person can relate.
Now is not the time for silence! When ethical people stay quiet, they allow the immoral to be the only voice in the room; totally unchecked as they fortify and expand their own platforms. They’ll only get bigger and stronger — far more than they would have if there was any meaningful opposition to face.
Trying to be diplomatic or staying silent, deluding ourselves that it’s only a differing of opinions is a mistake — a mistake that has allowed the immoral to cause continual destruction with little to no consequence.
To call a spade a spade is taboo — this is no coincidence. Silence has never been a means to empower, it is a means to subdue and control.
Why else would speaking up be discouraged? Language is arguably humanity’s most refined and evolved tool.
The “bad guys” in this world certainly aren’t being quiet right now. Restraint? Tact? Those qualities don’t even exist with guys like Trump.
Our only power left against corruption is the power of our voices. If everything wrong in the world is loud, justice must be louder/ It costs us nothing beyond discomfort to speak up and speak out against injustice. Not name-calling or passive aggression; no half-truths or hot-button catchphrases ad nauseam… just simple, objective, unshakable truth.
I don’t pretend to have a solution to all the problems in society. All I know is that as a society, we’ve allowed complacency, apathy and heedlessness to become our core attributes. I believe this a primary reason everything is so screwed up right now.
Ethics are not political.
They are an essential component of a healthy society.
Albert Einstein said “relativity applies to physics — not ethics.”
We need to stop confusing the condoning of hatred, dishonesty, bigotry, racism, fascism, etc. As an opinion, rather than what it should be — a globally-established wrongdoing.
If we can’t establish and celebrate ethics in our society, then we are doomed not only to repeat the atrocities of the past, but we’ll be on the fast-track to one-up them.
Robyn Smuin
Penticton
Lake-to-lake route will be a huge plus
Dear Editor:
Penticton is deciding on the best way to improve safe cycling in the city. Many commenters reply that “roughly 1.5% of the total population are active cyclists” or that they are confused about the process or plan,
trying to say that the laneway isn’t needed, hasn’t been studied, or it is too expensive.
Vancouver opponents voiced the same opposition and the naysayers found that ridership increased hugely with a safe transportation corridor for bikes, raising the city’s sustainability profile worldwide.
This is a time of heightened awareness of the reality of climate crisis. Moving to a system of travel within the city that encourages zero emission transportation brings the city into the future.
Many residents would be able to invest in a bike or an e-bike to commute to shop, study, or visit.
Tourists would be able to go from lake to lake securely, enjoying our city and supporting local businesses.
Emissions would lower and this would put Penticton further along the road to becoming a sustainable city.
We must move forward with this plan as soon as possible.
“If you build it, they will come.”
Lori Goldman
Penticton
Why I’m suddenly dropping weight
Dear Editor:
A few months ago my family doctor suggested I should lose some weight. Reluctantly, I started trying to cut back on some of those highly-processed foods that conniving industrial chemists make tasty and addictive.
Suddenly the tantalizing aroma of frying bacon and the salty-sweet taste of granola bars no longer had any appeal.
When I lost 15 pounds, I applauded myself for my dietary disciple. This self-congratulatory euphoria ended abruptly when I realized my stomach became upset whenever I watched the television news. It took me a couple more days before I identified the cause. Seeing, or hearing, Donald Trump makes me sick to my stomach. His despicable, self-absorbed behaviour must make most Canadians feel like throwing up.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Use common sense on school facilities
Dear Editor:
Re: Long-term facility plan consultation by the Central Okanagan School District.
Just reading the results of the survey. I have a thought.
I spent most of my education in and out of portables. It’s really no big deal. A classroom is a classroom is a classroom. Same with admin, this could very easily be housed in portables.
The core of the school, however is not able to go into portables — the shop classes, art, music, gymnasium, etc.
Why don’t we focus our funding on building school cores. Once this capital and time intensive core is built, we can hire a company such as Horizon North to stack up in a matter of months a “portable” or modular classroom building. Not only is this a fast and cost-effective solutuon, but can also be expanded, reduced, or even moved to a different site as the demographics around the city change.
This would solve what seems to me to be the biggest problem with schools, where you need it today, you may not need it in 20 years. Should a school core become redundant as kids grow up and move out leaving their parents to age in place, these cores could easily be converted to other uses such as seniors centres.
With all these school cores built throughout the city, we could easily manage changing school populations by adjusting the modular classroom sizes without having to come up with $40 million to build three-storey schools with too few classrooms having huge expensive glass overhead doors into the corridor.
Stop wasting money. Let’s do this efficiently.
Jeff Frank
Kelowna
Kettle campaign in need of volunteers
Dear Editor:
Seven weeks until Christmas.
The holidays will look different this year. COVID-19 has changed the world. More people are shopping online, and social distancing and masks make for a very different personal shopping experience.
COVID-19 has also disrupted many lives with job loss and food insecurity.
The Salvation Army Penticton food bank is needed more than ever. The red Salvation Army stands and kettles that you see in various locations throughout our city raises most of the yearly budget for the food bank and family services operations. More than ever before, we need your help. We need volunteers to step up and help those in our community that need it most.
Will you step up and help this year?
Funds raised stay in our community and are used to support programs and services for marginalized people and to help them find a way out of poverty. We also distribute 400-500 hampers every month to needy individuals and families in addition to 2,000 people who are accessing the food bank per month.
Last year, the kettle campaign raised $102,662 for family services. This year the goal to reach is $100,000.
Kettles will look different this year. We are taking measures for everyone’s safety. Adherence to provincial and local public health guidelines are critical (PPE, sanitization of equipment, hand hygiene, physical distancing and self-screening).
I have the opportunity of being at kettle coordinator this year and realize we have 500 shifts to fill. Can you help us by volunteering at a kettle sometimes this Christmas? The kettles are in place at five Penticton locations, Walmart Food, Walmart No. 2, London Drugs, and Save-On- Foods (down from 10 last year due to COVID-19) from Nov.16 - Dec. 24, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., except Sundays. The shifts are two hours. Training is provided. You can pick your own hours and locations. It is easy, fun and rewarding.
Please contact me for more information, email: pentictonkettlecoordinator or phone: 250-492-6494
Rose Cargill
Penticton