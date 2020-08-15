Assessing heritage homes not exact science
Dear Editor:
This is written as a response to the recent to registry removal and rezoning of the heritage property at 409 Park Ave. in Kelowna.
One must question the reason the property was removed in the first place, most if not all the heritage property on the registry was built before there was a building code. Most of the houses were built on site by craftsman builders. It would be easy to reject these houses as being in poor condition based on today’s standards and the lack of accommodation of the city building inspectors and engineers.
Heritage homes are a challenge. Usually because of these conditions:
— Lack of insulation/non-existing vapor barriers
— Construction techniques (balloon framing)
— Galvanized plumbing
— Cast iron drains/drain tile separation
— Cracked cement foundations (cement expected life is deemed to be 75 years)
— Settling foundations (these three usually occur together
— Poor drainage
— Undersized electrical service/knob and tube wiring
— Trees growing on property lines or roots too close to foundations
— Single-pane windows with storm windows
— Lack of roof trusses (not easy to move walls without using supporting ceiling beams)
— Crumbling fireplace chimneys
— Rotting wood siding
— Poor attic venting/no soffit vents
— One bathroom
— No Basements/inaccessible low crawl spaces
— Rim joist separation
— Poor maintenance
— Poor previous renovations (and others)
Purchasers of these heritage properties should not be surprised that some of these conditions exist.
They should expect to pay more for these houses because they are heritage and expect the cost to renovate to be expensive.
The city engineering, planning and inspection should expect that these conditions exist without taking action to remove heritage property from the registry.
Heritage home owners should also follow a plan to maintain their property as well as possible.
Purchasers need to have an accurate inspection done by an independent, professionally governed home/building inspector who has heritage house/building inspection experience.
We have a lot of heritage buildings in Kelowna including Brent’s mill. The city’s attitude in regards to the mill and all heritage buildings needs to change. Heritage house owners may have to take matters in their own hands if this doesn’t change and have heritage status added to title.
My experience inspecting heritage houses comes from inspecting the relocated Baker Carriage House and others in the North Okanagan built before 1900.
Dwight E Carroll,
Akela Home and Building Inspection
Local artists, performers need support now
Dear Editor:
Support local artists. Anna Jacyszyn and her group will be at the Kelowna Actors Studio putting on a show, All That Jazz, July 20-22. Kelowna music lovers should come to the show to support these musicians in a time of crisis.
Online, I see lots of seats, well-spaced, available at the Actors Studio venue. Buy tickets now. She is my favourite Okanagan singer. Support all the arts at this time.
Jenelle Mitchell, Kelowna
Letter on racism made all the right points
Dear Editor:
Re: “Stop denying your racism,” by Darrin LR Fiddler (Okanagan Weekend letters, Aug. 1).
You hit the nail on the head, Darrin. Your letter brought me to tears. You will go far in this world. Thank you very much.
Gladwin Douglas, Penticton
It’s not too late for GOP to dump Trump
Dear Editor:
The whole world is well aware that Donald Trump is morally corrupt, unfit for public office and shows repeated symptoms of mental illness.
We are watching a public meltdown before our eyes.
For the sake of America and world peace, Donald Trump's family, his friends and the Republican Party should have Donald Trump resign immediately.
Time is of the essence if the Republicans want a credible candidate in the presidential election.
Joe Schwarz, Penticton
Masks should be mandatory for everyone
Dear Editor:
How much more to the point do officials have to be?
Wear. A. Mask. Period.
It’s no different than putting your shoes on before leaving the house. Masks protect against the output of germs and spittle. A person wearing a mask will not be protected against a non-mask wearer’s output of germs.
The mask wearer will still breathe all your germs in and guess what? They will potentially catch the deadly virus because you don’t know that you’re a carrier!
Carriers have no symptoms. They don’t know they have it. They don’t get sick. Yet they can easily infect everyone they meet. I honestly wish cops were out in droves on bike, on foot, everywhere in the city issuing high-penalty tickets left and right to everyone who isn’t wearing a mask, including issuing an additional ticket to each parent who is with their child and their child isn’t wearing a mask because it’s the parent’s responsibility to make sure their kids are also wearing the gear.
If they’re elementary or secondary school age, and they’re old enough to understand (let’s say Grade 5 and up). The cops should be giving them tickets and not the parents, letting the parents decide on the course of action to be taken on how the fine gets paid between themselves and their child(ren).
This isn’t a game or a joke. I don’t care about the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. I don’t care about “my body, my rules.” Unless you have PTSD from doing something that required a mask and you can’t anymore, or a specific, medical reason where you need to provide a doctor’s note to show proof, everyone should be wearing a mask and it should be mandatory. No exceptions.
In the past it was “no shoes, no shirt, no service.” In today’s time it should be “no shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service.” Get your act together, put a mask on and stop with the sob stories.
Oh and do upkeep the proper hand washing, too, if you’d be so kind.
Greta Fader, Kelowna
Conservatives need to adapt to changing world
Dear Editor:
Local Conservatives say “we can’t afford four more years of Trudeau.” This portends real concern. I have asked a number of my Conservative friends to tell me why they believe this and the only answer that comes through is that Trudeau is arrogant, entitled and elitist — and should not be prime minister.
The Conservative brain trust axed Andrew Scheer because they were angry at him for not winning a majority in 2019 against the Liberals.
This anger has turned political differences into knee-jerk reactions against anything Liberal or progressive, although it is strangely encouraging to hear local Conservatives call for Peter MacKay as leader, realizing the only chance for government is in the centre, not the fringes.
Canadians are wary about what MacKay calls “the albatross around the party’s neck” — the social conservative block eager to take women’s rights backwards and the pro-gun advocates striving to create an American-style gun culture in Canada.
Scheer did remind the new incoming leader to heed the voices of women and suburban voters if they want to defeat the Liberals. The Conservative plan to defeat the Liberals is by being more like the Liberals.
However the Conservative party, the People’s Party of Canada and Wexit party all plan to run candidates in our next federal election. Fragmented, victory is not possible.
But more to the point, traditional conservative policies, of small government, fiscal austerity and less environmental oversight and immigration do not fit today’s post-COVID-19 world. Canadians see these answers as archaic relics from a bygone era that do not answer issues Canadian face today.
The WE Charity controversy, like the SNC issue, has proven Justin Trudeau’s commitment to offering transparent government, even when it puts him in the hot seat.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Post-pandemic world a mystery at the moment
Dear Editor:
I sometimes wonder how the human race was ever able to survive for centuries without the benefits of today's modern medicine and so-called expertise.
The United States has a huge population compared to Canada, so it makes sense to me that there are far more deaths there than here at home.
The virus is certainly not Donald Trump's fault, just the same as it's not Dr. Bonnie Henry's fault.
The future holds the answers to what and when things happen. There's no such thing as an accurate crystal ball.
Medical experts don't know, nor do coach potatoes. Such is life on Planet Earth.
Tom Isherwood, Olalla