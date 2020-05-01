Piper brings smiles to neighbourhood
Dear Editor:
What a wonderful sound to here this morning, the sound of a lone bagpiper in the are of Atkinson and Warren Ave. W. People were coming out of their to here him play.
Dorian (Woods) Poloway
Penticton
Thank you staff of The Hamlets
Dear Editor:
I am an assisted-living resident at The Hamlets Penticton, and I feel I must mention how fantastic the staff are here and how diligently and tirelessly they adhere to the rules (and due to the pandemic, there are many!)
There are so many restrictions — some very new to us — but, because they affect us all, we must abide by them.
Every one of our staff is very pleasant and willing to explain and help.
It is not easy on anyone, and I can only say how fortunate we are to be living here, with such kind and attentive care.
Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to OUR front-line workers,
A grateful resident.
Marlene White
Penticton
3 different leaders, 3 different haircuts
Dear Editor:
There are three Western countries with three very different premiers, all much in the news at this time and all needing a barber’s touch.
And I have been wondering about the different way they present to viewers.
Trump of USA, doesn’t look right at the camera; he tells it his way, even to suggesting injecting disinfectants; and wants to re-open all of America again in spite of the virus still increasing and growing there.
His hair is patchy and varies from almost white to deep gold.
Trudeau of Canada is still hiding away and comes down his front steps looking so miserable, to give a daily report, mostly about money he is going to spend, with no info as to where it will come from.
He started this ritual with black sleeked- down hair going on to black bouffant style, through to brown windswept locks and now back to brown with “kiss curls” — maybe he should go naturally to match his meagre beard — X shades of gray — but, on second thoughts.
Boris Johnson of the U.K. survived the virus attack bravely, actually in hospital, then I.C.U. and finally at home; now he is actually back at the helm of U.K. Parliament, giving robust, encouraging speeches to his people, but not making promises about early opening of businesses, etc. or giving away money they haven’t got.
His hair really does need styling, it’s very untidy, but I guess he is too busy to worry about his looks.
Vive la difference!
Marjorie Montgomery
Penticton
It’s great to know long-lost family
Dear Editor:
I was reading a guest column by Julius Bloomfield (Herald, April 28). He talked about connecting with long-lost family and how he connected with them. I too have made contact with his long-lost family.
It has been about 60 years since we were last together. There was eight of us siblings. I was also surprised to hear that my birth mother was still living.
We talk a lot on the phone and when we visit whenever possible. It has been a wonderful experience.
Even through these troubled times we are developing new memories.
Donald R. Mawn
Olalla
Cycling charrette would benefit city
Dear Editor:
I just spent a day in Kelowna over around The Grand and I am blown away by the amazing cycling infrastructure. It has given the city a vibrance and accessibility.
The situation in Penticton, unfortunately, is not so rosy. Our bike lanes run on the busy roads with dozens of potential car/ cycle interaction, which is not good.
A cycling initiative was commenced last year and consultants hired. The focus is on a Lake-to-Lake separated bike lane. A quick of-the-cuff estimate by city staff was it would cost several million dollars and take about four to five years to complete.
We may be entering an economic period where cycling will increase out of economic necessity for some so cycling infrastructure will become more critical.
An advisory board has been meeting for over a year with the consultants and we all know the most plausible and least disruptive routes.
With the uncertainty around city revenues going forward, perhaps we should look at the fully-separated version down the road and get the paint on the road now.
Paint on the road lets everyone know what’s going on and gets cyclists off of busy streets where they are an accident looking for a place to happen.
It also lets drivers know where they are likely to encounter cyclists. At some intersections, there may be a need for a plastic pylon or two, but the goal of a fully-separated bike lane can come years down the road.
There will always be crazy and dangerous drivers and cyclists but the majority of us are in the middle zone. I find drivers for the most part, very respectful and careful around me as I ride.
When I was on the Board of Governors of Okanagan College, we had an insanely short time frame to design and build the Centre of Excellence.
A charrette system was employed which is an intense session where stakeholders with various expertise are pulled together to develop the plan and everyone gets buy in. In three days, the international-award-winning building we are all so proud of was designed, a process that would have taken months.
A charrette for the cycle paths in Penticton might be the way to go. Now would be a great time as a Zoom charrette while everyone is at home.
Brian Hughes
Penticton
Customer has an exceptional carrier
Dear Editor:
I just had to write to you to commend you on the delivery of our Herald newspaper. Each and every morning without exception our paper is delivered between 5:30 and 6 a.m. This morning our paper was just
delivered at 8:30 a.m. The carrier (I think his name is Keven) left a hand-written note on our paper: “2 car roll over accident blocked hwy,” so I wasn’t left wondering what happened.
He is a keeper. Hope he can get some recognition.
Virginia Durocher
Keremeos