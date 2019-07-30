TMX buy doesn’t fit
Dear editor:
Elvena Slump's long “expose” (Herald, Letters, July 23) of Justin Trudeau's pro-environmental sins is negated by his buying the Trans Mountain Pipeline, with all its attendant environmental risks.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Drowning in plastic
Dear editor:
Re: B.C. seeks input on plastic ban, Herald, A7, July 26
The article did not include a website. It is cleanbc.gov.ca/plastics. It is asking for info on political will rather than giving space for new ideas.
Thankfully, the government is getting the idea they need to act, but my strong feeling is that every citizen should be acting out of their own conscience and not waiting for government to tell us what we should be doing to protect the land we rely upon.
Every person’s power lies in shopping to begin with. We are given our meat presented in three or four layers of plastic.
If meat was cut up in the local store and not cut and plastic wrapped in Vancouver, several more people could be employed gainfully locally.
Have you ever tried to buy two Portobello mushrooms in the large grocery stores that are not already plastic wrapped?
That small decision influences where I will and will not shop. Does all that necessary recycling and cost make sense?
Taking your reusable bags to the store for packing is easy and makes sense, yes, but it is only such a small part of the equation. The answer lies in individual moral thought and in the personal will to collectively influence head offices.
If you still buy water in plastic bottles, why do you think you need to do that when we have clean water from our taps and a stainless steel bottle doesn’t have to be recycled?
You may think that water is clean, but how long has it been stored in that bottle and is it alive or dead? When I last took a flight to Nanaimo, I was shocked to see drinks served in hard plastic glasses, 82 on the first leg and slightly fewer on the second.
If several million people are in the air at any given moment, can you imagine the tons of trash that are generated in a 24-hour period?
You may rebut that we have to cut down trees to use paper products, but trees can be regrown and paper can be recycled into more paper products.
As individuals we have the power to make better choices ourselves, shop with our feet, demand simpler.
Great if our government gets behind us, but don’t wait for them to make up our minds for us.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Does army want ‘em?
Dear editor:
Regarding Tom Isherwood’s suggestion in the Okanagan Weekend (Letters, July 27) that the “tent city” people should enlist in the military, I wonder if the military’s selection criteria would accept or reject such people.
Many years ago in the UK, I was in the RAF on National Service (known this side of the Atlantic as ‘the draft’).
We were conscripted in three-month batches by birth date. After the three-month batch following mine completed basic training, the government announced that it was ending National Service and that no further conscripts would be called.
Effectively, if I had been born five months later, I would have not been conscripted.
As a result, when my National Service was completed, I returned to my employer (they were compelled by law to re-employ me in the same or better job) to find that those born five months or more after me were now 18 months ahead of me in their career path!
Relating to Mr. Isherwood’s suggestion, there was a young Scottish man assigned to our unit.
He had become involved with a criminal gang and got hauled into court for a series of petty crimes. He faced a two-year jail term.
Under Scottish law (which is different from that applicable in the rest of the UK) the judge was empowered to offer him a choice: two years in jail and a criminal record or he could enlist in the military for a three-year regular service term, in which case he would not have a criminal record.
He had chosen to enlist on a three-year regular service contract in the RAF.
As a ”regular,” he was paid three times as much as National Service conscripts were paid, which rankled a bit. However, from what I could see, it seemed that RAF service was doing him a power of good.
He was successfully integrating as a team member and was keeping out of trouble. He was also considering extending his enlistment to five years (which would have doubled his pay).
It raises the question: Would such a scheme be helpful in Canada?
Brian Butler
Penticton
Ironman not a charity
Dear editor:
I am completely opposed to my tax dollars being used to line the pockets of a foreign corporation to stage an Ironman event that is for most of us a serious inconvenience.
Traffic will be disrupted for numerous days before the race and during the race. The day of the race will be very noisy and this noise will continue until midnight or even later. This has always been a problem for anyone living within a couple of kilometres of the Penticton Lakeside Resort area.
This race benefits only business owners in the city. And we are paying for it to be held here!
Why are we paying so much more money than Whistler to stage this race and allowing so many more competitors?
It’s pretty obvious why the owners of this race chose to move it back here. It’s a matter of dollars and cents.
Al Martens
Penticton
Americans should get medication at home
Dear editor:
I am a diabetic and have been for
30 years, and I was very worried by the bus load of Americans who descended on Windsor to load up on diabetic supplies.
I feel for them caught in a web of high costs, but if this trend continues I am scared that diabetic supplies may run short for Canadians.
I noticed that one woman had a pack of Nova Rapid containing, I think, six packs. Now, I use this drug and each pack holds six refills. I can only get one pack at a time which costs me $87 but it is not my main insulin.
My main insulin costs $120 for just over one week, however, luckily I get help with this.
I know diabetes can lead to other problems and my heart goes out to these Americans, but go back to your country and make sure that you vote in leaders who will make your health departments think of the sick and not the pharmaceutical profits, at least Obama tried.
Also, it is not just insulin but blood monitor sticks which cost $1 per stick. I use three a day, some people use more. Then there are needles and more.
So take your bus back to America (Land of the Free) and stop taking advantage of Candians.
Barb Few
Okanagan Falls
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.