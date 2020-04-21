A great way of supporting locals
Dear Editor:
In the Okanagan Weekend, James Miller wrote about a Saturday night tradition they’ve started in the Miller household. In order to support local businesses they pick a restaurant from The Herald’s “Your Guide for Take Out and Delivery” and order take out. This is now a Saturday night event. That way, they have something to look forward to.
I thought it was a great idea. Not that I needed something to alleviate boredom, nor because cooking is a problem. I seem to have more than enough to do to keep myself busy. I’m never bored. And I love to cook.
However, I liked the idea of supporting local restaurants and having food delivered.
Saturday was an especially busy day for me and late in the day I decided it would be rather nice to have food that someone else cooked delivered to my door. I called Villa Rosa at 5 p.m. and by 6 p.m., dinner was at my door.
I ordered Filetto Di Manzo, classic caesar salad and tiramisu for dessert. The beef was so tender and juicy with an amazing green peppercorn and mushroom demi glaze. Enough left over for another meal.
I don’t usually have dessert but this seemed like a special occasion. The tiramisu made it so. While eating my meal, I binged out on the company of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail.”
I quite enjoyed my pandemic Saturday evening. Thanks for the idea, James. Another time I will try another restaurant that advertises in “Your Guide for Take Out and Delivery” in The Herald on Thursdays.
As Andre Picard wrote in Saturday’s Globe and Mail: “We need to encourage small pleasures to make our larger sacrifices more bearable.”
Joan Barnes
Penticton
Don’t put others at risk for golf
Dear Editor:
So what is the upside and the value in a few rounds of golf that could put not only golfers but citizens at large at risk?
The fact is that those with the virus do not know that they have the virus until after they have had the opportunity to pass it along.
Is a game of golf so important that the golfer could return to their house where they could infect members of their family or contaminate others in grocery stores, service stations etc.?
This should not be a decision left to golf courses and golf course managers or members to decide.
Until such time as this has the complete blessing of the province, I say keep the golf course is closed. Let’s not be selfish.
Bob Bissillion
Kelowna
If you go walking, pick up some litter
Dear Editor:
Life has changed so much for everyone in the world. But for me and my husband, both being health-care workers and having such a fulfilling life and so many fun things to do, it has not changed that much.
I miss my friends and family a whole bunch. A group of friends for the past five years or more, came to our home and we made beautiful homemade soaps. I miss my friends coming over, but my husband and I are still able to continue our soap making.
So if toilet paper is hard to find, maybe with all our hand washing, soap maybe one day could become an essential demand. Well do we have lovely soap for you out there!
I have made several rock displays with beautiful sayings to spread the love to everyone coping with COVID-19 and dealing with social distancing. Who said we can not still visit our friends at the beach? Just bring your lawn chairs and space them six feet apart and still have a nice visit. So even though the world is experiencing a crisis, we can still enjoy life. I hope that people will change their habits once the COVID-19 is over. I go every evening to pick up garbage and litter that lazy people tend to toss on the ground.
Our planet is being destroyed by us humans and the earth can only take so much global warming. It disgusts me to see how much garbage I pick up. I use my friend’s grabber stick she lent me. It works great, and I am doing a a clean-up for the community of Penticton.
So I hope all you folks get a bag, go for a beautiful walk, and participate in picking up the garbage and do your part to keep Penticton looking nice and tidy. Oh, wear a mask, gloves, and dirty clothes.
I have been to Japan five times and have family living there. I worry about them with the spread of COVID-19, and pray for the world to be safe and free one day of this. It is a horrible virus.
My sister in law in Vancouver is an infectious control specialist and I send her many thanks for her work and effort in working on a vaccine one day. Thank you Val for your hard work every day. Thank you also to Dr. Bonnie Henry, Dr. Theresa Tam and all of the others who are keeping us safe and healthy.
Carole Aoki
Penticton
The Trudeaus play by different rules
Dear Editor:
My kids have not seen the inside of a school since March 13, a once-in-a-lifetime football opportunity has been cancelled for my son, our entire spring flag football season for my three boys has been cancelled, and a dance has been cancelled for my daughter.
I have not been to the office in a month, working from home, but starting to get the feeling not everybody in the office is doing the same and I may just be building myself a glass ceiling following the rules while others do not. All this sacrifice, and then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chose to go to his cottage on the lake.
My parents called today and said they are coming to Kelowna from Osoyoos to go to Costco and were going to stop by for lunch. I said we are social distancing, very awkward to tell my parents they can’t come, and they tell me, well what about Trudeau? He did it, we are healthy. You guys are healthy. Why not?
So what do I tell them? I am trying my best. We have made so many sacrifices already. It seems counter-intuitive to even have lunch with my parents, like what’s the point of all the sacrifices so far if we make even that one exception, but when we all see Trudeau’s example, I really just don’t know what to say.
I am on the fence myself about all this. I am not sure why it is required, I disagree that we should shut down our country, our economy, our kids’ sports, but we can’t very well say I’m not doing it.
My kids have now lost an entire year of youth sports. Do you know how often you get to be 12, 10, or 8 years old and play sports? It’s not like they can go back and be a 10-year-old again. There are only a few years that they get to participate. Their year has been ruined, their childhood destroyed one sport season at a time.
I wanted to express my frustration at Trudeau’s total lack of leadership and disregard for the rules he expects us all to follow.
I have decided next election I am not
going to vote. This will be the first time I am eligible and do not participate. I feel that by voting, I am legitimizing this farce we call a democracy.
What if they held an election and nobody came? As it is, rarely half the people participate yet it is called a mandate. What a joke. I am just a slave.
Sincerely frustrated and depressed,
Jeff Frank
Kelowna
WHO does a 180 on just about everything
Dear Editor:
The World Health Organization was slow and ineffective in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.Their actions have been marked by flip-flops and politically inspired narratives throughout.That’s no surprise considering the extent of Chinese government influence which was exerted on the WHO and the fact that the WHO, like other UN institutions, has little accountability to anyone.
First the WHO stated that there was no possibility of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19. Then the risks were admitted, but understated. Next, it was futile to close borders to contain the virus and it wasn’t a pandemic anyway. Then face masks were judged to be useless. They’ve since done a 180 on everything to the point that their credibility is now in tatters.
Taiwan, a nation of 24 million, has done remarkably well in limiting COVID-19. But the WHO denies membership to Taiwan and has chosen to ignore it due to pressure from the Communist Chinese government.
It’s disturbing that Canadian government officials have followed the line from the WHO which has been speaking beyond its competence. Scientific collegiality is nice, but they need to understand that they serve the people of Canada, and not the WHO.
Many Canadians and their politicians are conditioned to genuflect to anything that comes out of the UN and its agencies. That makes decision making a lot simpler and it makes shifting blame easier when things go wrong.
The original idea of the UN was good, but that shouldn’t be confused with the realities of today. The UN is infested with inefficiency and incompetence and is overdue for wall to wall reform. The performance of the WHO on COVID-19 may become one of the UN’s biggest scandals, right up there with the oil-for-food fiasco and international peacekeeping.
The WHO should continue to act as an international monitoring and co-ordination point for global pandemics, but only if it’s up to the mark. The scale and pace of international travel would require the creation of a replacement organization if the WHO was disbanded.
The WHO must have freedom to operate in China without interference by the Chinese government if it is to be effective and credible. It must look beyond the political smoke and mirrors to discover the facts regardless of political consequences.
No more kowtowing. As a minimum, WHO directors Tedros Ghebreyesus and Mike Ryan need to be fired.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Cheapest, easiest way to save lives
Dear Editor:
We are all anxiously awaiting the arrival of a coronavirus vaccine. So far, this virus has killed about 130,000 people world wide. But did you know that every year, 1.5 million children die from vaccine-preventable diseases?
We are fortunate in Canada to have easy access to these vaccines, and as a country, we have been polio-free for 20 years. But not everyone in the world is so lucky.
Wouldn’t it be great is to eradicate polio from the world, and to ensure that no child dies from a vaccine-preventable disease?
As a country, Canada has been doing its part in supporting the appropriate global initiatives. Now it’s time to really up our game, so that we can help achieve these great goals.
Nora Hagen, MD
Cochrane, Alberta
Is he writing a best seller?
Dear Editor:
A short while ago, you published a letter from Joe Schwarz in which he admitted we know nothing about Jesus from the age of 13 ro 30. Quite right.
But then he let his imagination go wild by filling in the blanks. Goof grief! Does he plan on writing a novel with this fantastic plot — maybe even a best seller?
Who knows?
Some readers might buy into this story, and it’s author could reap a handsome sum of money presumably.
I seem to remember in the bible there is an admonition to not add (nor subtract) to the written word. (Proverbs 30:6) Good advice I think.
Jeanne Scott
Penticton
Reaffirming the traditional family
Dear Editor:
Coping with the restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a vibrant testimony to the importance of the family. It is a good occasion for us to recognize more clearly that the family is the real survival network for the future. Family members find a way to help each other and to save each other.
Yet, a woman came and asked us to pray for children these days of confinement in homes of insecure families. The daily milieu of school providing a safe place.
People are asking: how can we come forth in wisdom from our present dark, chaotic world? The French writer, Georges Bernanos, predicted today’s world of refugees and boat people, drug addiction, alcoholism, child abuse, disordered sexuality, pornography, sanctioned prostitution, increasing numbers of marriage betrayals, plagues, murders and suicides. He warned us that the footsteps of the starving, deceived and dispossessed people would make the world tremble.
Does not the misery of our present time come from the breakdown of faith in the traditional family? Why so many threats against the family? The misery that follows irresponsible and undisciplined living is very serious for children.
All sins affect the wounded innocence of children. Why are people thinking that the weakening of the traditional family as that natural society founded on marriage will prove beneficial to society as a whole.
After the absolute devastation and displacements in society caused by the First and Second World Wars, it was the cultural, traditional family values of millions of people that welcomed and restored hope to the homeless. Why then is there no election platform to restore faith, hope and love in the traditional family?
Today, there are policies disregarding the family, social circumstances that disfavour the family. Yet history should tell us, the traditional family will be the means of survival. This pandemic will awaken a distracted and deceived world. The very nature of the means of our survival now, self isolation within the family unit, is forcing us to retreat and rebuild the family unit.
The church still teaches above all the sacredness of marriage and the faithfulness of marriage. This is our true voice. The churches are delivering less marriages to the world. Young people are going elsewhere for the party atmosphere. For the few who come our way we still insist that being answerable to God is necessary —and in the sacrament this is planted deep and given its proper foundation. I look forward to the day when our bells will ring again to announce that a new marriage is born with its foundations in Christ.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton