Revelstoke this week became the first community in the Interior Health region to have a publicly confirmed case of COVID-19.
We know this not because health officials told us, but because a walk-in clinic in that community announced it on Facebook in a bid to quell rumours and speculation.
The case was linked to international travel, and the Selkirk Medical Clinic, which treated the patient, thought the community should know.
“These circumstances change very little for us, Revy… but it does make it real. Now. We. Know. As a community, we are in this together,” the clinic’s announcement said.
Contrast that with the position taken by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry – she’s a rock star in every other way – who has refused to identify the communities in which COVID-19 patients are located, ostensibly to protect their privacy.
Since the crisis began, all we’ve been told is in which of B.C.’s five health regions the patients were treated, and that’s just not good enough. (Many cases in the Lower Mainland have been tied to specific facilities, but that was thanks to families going public.)
Even MP Dan Albas waded into the debate this week, posting on Twitter that the lack of information could hinder local governments’ planning efforts, and then telling Global News that health officials should explain exactly how revealing patients’ communities would impact their privacy.
Dr. Henry was asked by a reporter about the practice again this week, and suggested privacy is not actually her sole concern.
“It’s a very challenging thing, and it is partly privacy, but it’s partly because we need everybody to be aware that the risk is not just in one place. It’s not just them and over there. It’s in your community, too, and you need to be taking these measures now, everywhere,” she said.
“This disease is being transmitted very rapidly, and it doesn’t serve anybody to think, ‘It won’t affect me, it’s not in my community, it won’t affect my family.’ We know that people travel back from all over the place, and we know that we can’t always tell everybody that has this disease.”
OK, so people should assume the virus is everywhere. Fair enough. But knowledge is power. And not only can knowledge help pull people together, it can also make the unknown a little less scary.
People can handle the truth — if only you give them a chance.