On a clear night, look up and ask yourself what do I see and what do I believe?
Some look to the sky in the hopes of praying to their god, while others see nothing but sky – who’s right?
Do you know where the concept of a ‘good god’ comes from? It comes from the very apes and monkeys that zealots deny we humans evolved from. Primitive man/women feared the dangers that lurked in the darkness and that evolved into superstitions.
Early humans observed the light of the stars at night, and it was wondrous. During the day the sun felt warm on their hairy little faces, plus they could clearly see if any danger was approaching.
Over millenniums, traditions came to pass, and looking up became associated with good and darkness became evil; to this very day, things that go bump in the night, can psych-out even the bravest of souls.
It wasn’t very long before religions and gods started to multiply faster than horny toads. The one good thing about all these deities is that every last one of them had the same basic message: Peace, love and joy.
The bad part is that leaders the world over started to use religion as a reason to kill, rape and pillage.
Wars became the crusades of the righteous, marching in the name of (place the name of your god here).
Control is the name of the game; that’s what a lot of people don’t get. If it wasn’t a god you were going to die for, it was for your country or for King Cash.
Every tribal leader needs a shaman to scare the villagers. It’s for this very reason that I believe that church and state should forever be oil and water.
As a side note: have you ever noticed that wars are usually a testosterone festival? How many women can you name that have started a war?
I know that I wouldn’t murder another living being – unless they came from another planet!
One day I tried to put it this way to a couple of religious door-knockers: “Picture yourself going far, far away, to a planet, light years from earth. You two land, and somehow you could communicate with an advanced race of beings. And you said to them, have you spoken with the lord today? Do you honestly think they’d know who you were talking about?”
Think of it this way: Do you play the lottery? The odds of your numbers coming up are about 15,000,000 to 1.
Wouldn’t you agree that those odds are pretty darn slim?
Now think of the trillions upon trillions of suns out there, and all of their many planets, and if you still believe your god is number one; your odds of being right are less than picking the exact grain of sand out of all the sand on this planet.
Do you know what I believe in? I believe humans are getting smarter and that one day we’ll realize that the boogie man isn’t real.
I hope we find peace on Earth and good will to all before we set sail to the stars.
If I want to believe in ET that’s my choice – just like I don’t begrudge anyone for looking up and praying to (place the name of your god here).