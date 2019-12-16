I don’t see many Christmas cards these days. Between FaceBook and email, religious cards with traditional nativity scenes have become less popular.
But the scenes themselves haven’t changed much. A mother and child. Sometimes with a father, sometimes not. Sometimes with animals and a stable, sometimes not. Sometimes with shepherds; sometimes with visiting Magi.
And the child is always holy.
But how does an artist paint holiness?
In some ways, it’s a silly question. I might as well ask, how does a chef cook holiness? Or a seamstress sew holiness? Or a bartender pour holiness?
Because we only have the “stuff” that’s available to us to work with. Whether that’s colours, or notes of music, or recipes.
It’s easy to draw a baby. It’s not as easy to show that baby as God embodied.
The Christian church has historically claimed that God — also known as Father, Almighty, Creator, all-knowing, immortal, unchanging — became a human infant. Who is none of those things. At least, not yet.
Orthodox churches tend to solve that problem by not making the baby a baby at all. Their icons typically show Jesus as a miniature adult. He may be sitting in Mary’s lap, or held in her arms. But he’s already wise, knowledgeable, making a gesture that conveys blessing. He may have one hand resting on the Holy Book.
Western artists, by contrast, are more likely to emphasize the human side of Jesus. Michelangelo sketched him suckling at Mary’s breast. Donatello carved a very human baby and mother, nose to nose.
But how far can one go in making him human? One famous painting by Gentile de Fabriano shows a baby Jesus apparently more interested in a Magi’s shiny bald head than in the presents they bring.
Some artists almost compete to see how far they portray his humanity. A Spanish artist shows Jesus delighted with a bouncing puppy. Max Ernst even portrayed Mary spanking Jesus’ bare bum for some unknown misdemeanour.
But if you make Jesus more human, how do you show him also as divine?
One obvious clue is angels. Some artists make them flying cherubs. Correggio gave them adult legs shapely enough for Baywatch. An English artist, Margaret Tarrant, surrounded her holy family with angels who are almost transparent, as if made of lace.
A second clue is a halo.
The grown-up Jesus obviously didn’t have a halo. If he had, Herod and Pilate and the high priests would have known instantly that he was divine.
A halo is a way of suggesting that light radiates from this person. That this child is indeed “the light of the world.”
So an Indian artist, Frank Wesley, painted a darkened stable, with the only light spreading from the child himself. El Greco clothed the baby in white, with everyone else in darker tones, to convey the same impression.
Some artists make both Mary and Jesus glow. Some append haloes that look like a fine gold line, so faint that only a few can discern them. Some stick on haloes as solid as gold dinner plates.
But the light doesn’t necessarily come from within. Angela Trinidade showed the light coming from a distant star hovering over Bethlehem.
Both versions reflect the artist’s own theology. Does the baby represent a power far off, beyond us? Or does he embody a presence among us, within us?
Even with these variations, though, nativity art remains largely predictable. Mary carries the baby in her arms, like western mothers. Not perched on her hip, like eastern mothers. Or slung on her back, like African or Inuit mothers.
The scene may be a stable, although it often looks like an Italian villa with Corinthian columns entwined with grape vines. But Mary is almost always seated, like us. Not squatting cross-legged on the ground.
In his later years, my father collected pictures of religious art from around the world. They include some art we would have difficulty identifying with. Such as a semi-naked child-Madonna in the slums of Manila. A brown Madonna and child. A black Madonna. A red-headed Mary.
You’re not likely to see those on your Christmas cards.
Artists reflect their own culture and society.
And so do we. We want to recognize ourselves in their art. Which is, perhaps, the point of all those nativity paintings and Christmas cards -- to let us imagine ourselves in a birth that happened 20 centuries ago, and make it our own.
