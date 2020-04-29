Slam brakes on the solar project
Dear Editor:
The District of Summerland is having to cut their budget this year like every other municipality in Canada. There have been layoffs already, and major infrastructure projects like road maintenance, pool and arena maintenance may be put on hold for another year. One project that needs to be put on hold is the $1 million solar project.
Summerlanders, did you know that a million or more of our tax dollars is planned to be spent on a solar project that eventually, a few years down the road may power up to 100 homes.
I urge the District of Summerland to carefully way the benefits of such a project against the other infrastructure work we so desperately need to be completed, and to be transparent with all of us on what projects are going ahead and which ones are on hold, and the costs for each project and the reasoning behind your decisions.
Brian Wilkey
Summerland
Food is a valuable commodity
Dear Editor:
Romania became the first country to cut off grain exports during the coronavirus pandemic. “This is a manifestation of the new trend: food protectionism,” said Sergey Feofilov, director general at agriculture consultancy UkrAgroConsult in Kyiv.
For the first time in a decade, the world is being cut off from Russian wheat at a time when some key buyers are rushing to import it. Russia has suspended exports of processed grains such as ready-to-eat buckwheat, rice and oat flakes.
In Kazakhstan, they are holding on to their flour and wheat. In Vietnam and India, it is rice. In Cambodia, it’s fish and rice. Algeria and Turkey issued new tenders and Morocco said a suspension of wheat import duties would be in place until the middle of June.
China, the biggest rice grower and consumer, pledged to buy more than ever before from its domestic harvest, even though the government already holds massive stockpiles of rice and wheat, enough for one year of consumption.
Food costs have a long history of kick-starting unrest and political instability. A steady rise in countries limiting or banning food exports has triggered warnings from U.N. food agency leaders about possible disruptions to the global food supply as the world retrenches amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Countries have started restricting shipments of food causing fears of supply-chain breakdown around the world to grow.
For any country this restriction is amazingly easy to do, as they can simply cancel the export permit. One could imagine Donald Trump exercising such an option should produce grown in California suddenly come under short supply due to a restriction on Mexican labour coming across the U.S./Mexico border.
Given rising unemployment and food insecurity, increasing dependence on global food trade, and already high global food prices, the global economy can ill- afford these types of self-inflicted market disruptions. Export restrictions are blunt instruments.
And during this, our own Regional District Okanagan Similkameen is petitioning the Agricultural Land Commission to have removed from food production the last existing 80-acre site in Penticton, here on Spiller Road. This is an action that must be stopped. We need to actively seek out locally produced food and keep these much needed-farmers in business.
Speak out now and sign the online petition below:
www.gopetition.com/petitions/stop-an-80-acre-cattle-ranch-from-turning-into-a-biosolids-waste-facility-please.html
Steven E. Boultbee
Penticton
Many questions for after the pandemic
Dear Editor:
How did we stack up? How did you do?
I am of course referring to the pandemic. When it’s over, and it will be over, looking back so far, how did you deal with it? Did you “toilet roll with the flow” and buy and hoard, did you help the community out or did you chill out? Are you privately embarrassed at your resolve?
How did your spouse fare, did you learn anything from your kids and family members, what about your family pet, have you connected with them, have you noticed the change in the local wildlife?
Do you have a Mom or Dad or a grandparent conveniently “for you” residing in God’s waiting room (seniors’ rest home), are you sleeping well or spending your days in your daytime pajamas? Have you had enough, do you want out of the now? Are you now more forgiving or is the worst in you coming out?
Have your life’s values changed?
Are certain things no longer important, do you see things differently now, are you afraid of pending civil unrest and it spreading to your community and worldwide. Are you drinking more or eating less?
Do you worry for your children, are you concerned for the unborn, and the conceived. Do you trust government, who do you rely on?
Is God more important to you now or insignificant, are you stronger now or or a lesser person?
This could go on. All I need is answers. Do you have any of them? Hey, don’t hold back, being semi-senile has its defences.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Dan Albas makes a principled stand
Dear Editor:
Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas deserves to be commended for taking the initiative in criticizing the racist comments of his colleague and leadership hopeful Derek Sloan about Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam, especially when Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer was reluctant to do so for several days.
Racism is an issue that cuts across party lines. Albas’s principled stand has done all of his constituents proud.
Brooke Jeffrey
Coldstream
Memorable times in quarantine
Dear Editor:
Here's one for you. Quarantine at its best.
I was a Quarter Master A.B. (Able Seaman) in 1970 looking for a ship out after three years with New Zealand Shipping Co. (Rangatani) R.M.S. — Royal Mail Ship) registered in London, U.K.
I flew out to Vancouver in 1971 for a job as relief for 34 sick crew members aboard P & O flag ship Oronsay. After a flight from London to Vancouver via Toronto, one of the deck hands was arrested because he asked the flight attendant, “Is there enough fuel to get us to Cuba?” He vanished into thin air never to be seen or heard again by the RCMP.
So we arrived in Vancouver, boarded ship, showered and dressed in a three-piece suit, whistled and flute, so to speak. Only to be stopped at the bottom of the gangway by the Port Health Authority. Even though I pleaded with them that I had a pressing engagement with a to-die-for gorgeous Canadian gal in Surrey, he replied, “That may well be the case, but your ship is quarantined due to typhoid. That is why you have relieved your shipmates due to their quarantine at VGH in the ICU, it is a very grave (no pun intended) matter and you cannot come ashore.”
We were entertained by the Vancouver Pipe Band, square dancers and jester for the three weeks of quarantine. Being we all followed protocol, we sailed out under the Lion’s Gate Bridge with all the regalia and pomp, horns blasting, arms waving, from Brockerton Point as we made our way out of English Bay and on to Honolulu.
The Vancouver Sun’s front-page story read: “Thank you Vancouver forever in our hearts and memories.”
Andy Homan
Penticton
Youth needs to learn hard work
Dear Editor:
Wow, MPs have a brainwave to connect students with summer employment.
I wish this likely-useless program good luck as it was reported two adults left the orchard work after a measly one day of toil (Herald, April 17).
Why don’t the politicians show some real leadership by working the orchards and fields with not only students, but all the freeloaders who sit back with their beak open waiting for the freebees?
It would be good for all young people to know something from the past other than letting foreigners support a Canadian lazy lifestyle.
This know-something can tell you that it’s called manual work that may be required at some point in time.
If electronics have a huge power failure due to an electronic pandemic or working people are cut off all support, picking a cherry, apple or peach may set you free, from the freebees.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Donald Trump: a laughing stock
Dear Editor:
I have spent the day in fits of giggles, hilarity being the only way to react after watching the absurdity that is Donald Trump and his earnest suggestions to his COVID-19 task force concerning the use light and disinfectant internally to treat this coronavirus.
They say laughter is the best medicine, so thank you Dr. Trump.
Sheryl Theessen
Kelowna
Too late in closing Canada’s borders
Dear Editor:
In 2006, a comprehensive government report in the aftermath of SARS laid out plans to deal with the next pandemic which was expected to originate in Asia. The co-author was Dr. Theresa Tam, the current Chief Public Health Officer. Dr. Tam knew what was coming, so why wasn’t action taken by the government early on?
In early January, South Korea and Taiwan showed the effectiveness of border closures and isolation measures against COVID-19. The U.S., Australia and others closed their borders to China on Feb. 1. We waited until March 17.
The penny dropped in late January when the government scrambled to repatriate stranded Canadians from Wuhan. We saw the Chinese frantically building massive COVID-19 hospitals at the same time.
Canadian Forces medical staffs were pushing alarm bells in early January. Hopefully that won’t be called an intelligence failure. Most intelligence failures are actually failures by leadership to act on information presented to them.
The government spent two months parroting the flip-flops from the World Health Organization; minimal risks for Canada, no pandemic, and no point in border closures or face masks. Chinese travellers kept arriving from Hubei Province into February.
Dr. Tam and Health Minister Patty Hajdu cautioned that criticisms of Communist China over the pandemic were racist and hurtful. There’s a difference between Chinese people and the actions of their government. The Chinese regime works hard to influence their substantial voting diasporas in Vancouver and Toronto and our politicians pay attention.
After the border was closed, the government kept their unofficial crossing open for illegal migrants. These people were jumping the line from New York state, the U.S. COVID-19 hotspot. Political correctness may be the death of us yet.
Why no meaningful federal stockpiling of medical supplies after the 2006 report? Alberta sniffed the wind in November and created large stockpiles which they were able to share with distressed provinces. Ottawa didn’t know best.
The government keeps trumpeting their plans to create secure supply chains for PPE in China which is beyond irony and into insult. We lack sufficient PPE and COVID-19 testing capacity to protect our health care workers and permit a phased return to normalcy.
As COVID-19 warnings were building, the government was pre pre-occupied with the Iranian airliner shoot-down, an African tour to boost their Security Council hopes and the indigenous economic blockades. Competent leadership is able to recognize and deal with more than one crisis at a time.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Money-supply innovations
Dear Editor:
Thankfully, to offset the virus disruptions, Canada’s federal government is adding, huge amounts of additional credit money to the money supply.
The huge amount is a new fiscal innovation for Canadians. The amount created by the federal government along with the “fractional reserve” extra billions created by Charter Banks could add over a trillion dollars to Canada’s money supply. A major fiscal/monetary innovation unheard of
before. While we are thankful, it’s new ground that hopefully works out OK.
We are also faced with slower GNP economic growth. The practice of using federal deficits to prop up the economy is daunting. And acquiring desirable immigrants is becoming difficult.
The concept of more and more to generate high-living standards, surely is desperately in need of a fresh civilization cause. It’s a waste of time to worry about climate change, the remedy is a civilizations of less and less.
I am grateful that fiscal monetary innovations has held living standards high and worked toward morally responsible governing. But presently, no one knows what could be done to meet the present and predicted future challenges we are forcing upon our economic system and reasons to exist.
Recently, the despicable conditions in some for-profit care homes has come to light all because Canadians vote for less taxation in the false belief taxation robs them of what is there own hard-earned money. Shame on us and deceitful denial.
We can only be temporary custodians of national money and physical property that our name is attached thereto. We believe wasting is bad, whereas without adequate wasting, there cannot be adequate consumerism and sufficient employment.
A much slower economy would be an environmentalist dream come true. I am sure Canadians will met the current challenges.
Bruce Alton McGillis
Penticton
