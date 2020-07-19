Medians on Hwy 97 better late than never
Dear Editor:
Re: Median barriers to be installed on Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland:
We have experienced this hazardous location personally in a fatal crash with multiple injuries, including us personally as well numerous kids in a school bus back in the summer of 2011. My Name is John Watt. My wife is Olympic swimmer, Hall of Famer and Order of Canada recipient Elaine Tanner.
We were in the third car on that fatal day in June 2011. It’s about bloody time they finally did this.
I emailed the ministry and went public after that accident that could have killed a lot of people. Having said that, I applaud the ministry for finally acting.
I have no doubt this will save lives.
Our question is why did it have to take so long? Almost 10 years and others have lost their lives. This just shows another example of how, even with multiple deaths and public outcry, long it really takes the government and bureaucracy to actually act and deliver for the people they are supposed to serve.
Reflecting back, I cannot help but think of John Borda and his family today. The 47-year-old man I sadly had to personally witness die.
In addition, all the panic of those high school kids as well the driver inside that bus was just horrific. Before even any of the first responders arrived, those moments alone running around eye witnessing all this will be with me for life.
Elaine and I and I’m sure all of those people personally involved in this fatal accident, even the first responders, will never get over those dramatic visions.
The heavy dark choking smoke and flames, the blood, the panic seemed to last for hours, but happened within just minutes.
We were all alone surrounded with chaos before help finally arrived. That period of time I will never forget.
Reading Friday’s news story about the medians, Elaine and I still have flashbacks to that moment when we almost lost our own lives. RCMP investigators could not believe how we both escaped death that day. We were in shock.
Ironically we are in Kelowna and Penticton on a holiday as we read about the barriers. Leaving Kelowna Friday for an overnight stay in Penticton will certainly feel tense and with very sad memories, especially as we think about John Borda and his family, but also on the flip side feel so fortunate to both be here living with lots of gratitude.
A shout out to all the people who made this happen — Dan Ashton MLA, the Ministry of Transporta-tion and Infrastructure, the local print, radio and TV media who interviewed me and helped exposed this deadly stretch of highway for many many years.
This all helped to create this positive step. Now they need to extend it to other areas.
John Watt,
South Delta
Wolves need to be protected, not culled
Dear Editor:
There is no need for all this wolf culling to be happening. First and foremost, wolves are a threatened species.
Just because they’re a predatory animal does not give any reason to cull them.
Wolves are trying to survive in a world that has been constantly taken away from them by humans.
Trophy hunting. Deforestation. Habitat destruction. We are constantly pushing them out of the areas they need to to survive.
What do they do when their food sources and habitat are becoming scarce or nonexistent? They’re forced to go into the lands that are inhabited by humans to find food.
They go and kill livestock and pets because they’re starving. Once this starts happening, people start crying and yelling that wolves are a threat to them and they need to be destroyed. This is not their fault. This is humanity’s fault.
Next, the caribou. They’re not disappearing because the wolves are killing them left, right, and centre. Wolves kill for food and food alone.
They don’t kill just for the sake of killing, unlike trophy hunters, though trophy hunting is not the only issue here.
The same situation that’s going on with the wolves is happening with the caribou. The trophy hunting, deforestation, habitat destruction and more are causing the decline in numbers.
These animals and others are in dire need of the old growth found in old forests. They need fresh, untouched lands to make their homes and survive.
They can’t keep living in places where they’re not supposed to solely because humanity has taken it away due to greed, expansion, or whatever other reason you can think of.
We are the cause of the decline in numbers. We are the cause of all these problems in nature. Nature and animals were able to take care of themselves without human intervention.
We don’t need to intervene. We need to stop intervening. The above issues need to stop happening. Once these issues and more stop happening, only then will we be finally helping nature and wildlife to live in harmony with us. We cannot help by intervening. We need to help by letting nature be.
A video, which is just under seven minutes long, that everyone should watch is called “How Wolves Changed Rivers.” You will see how imperative wolves are to this world, how they help to heal and change lands for the better. They are gentle souls who only become vicious when provoked.
Leave nature alone. Find other ways to get lumber other than killing off old growth. Find other way of sustaining human life other than eating into animals’ habitats.
Stop and outlaw trophy hunting, as killing an animal life just for fun is no different than taking a human life for fun.
Unless it’s the most dire need, intervening into animal lives and nature is not something we should do.
Greta Fader, Kelowna
Other countries do just fine without dog licencing, control
Dear Editor:
Do you think that we Canadians are stupider than Europeans?
After reading this week about the Central Okanagan regional district dog control and its dealings with Dave Smith and his dog, Diesel, and what that cost the public treasury, that is, us taxpayers, I wonder.
England has no dog licensing bylaw, and no taxpayer-funded dog control , and despite England being probably one of the “doggiest” countries in the world, it gets along fine without dog licensing.
When we were in Germany a few years ago, I chatted with a lady who had five dogs on leash with her. I asked her if the local authorities were concerned about her keeping so many dogs at her home, and she said “why would they?”
And yet, here in the Canada, we have created an offence, which we now have to pay administrators and staff to enforce. So, maybe we are stupider.
Alan Cobden, Kelowna
Province should buy Vernon property
Dear Editor:
I am a Kelowna resident and I have been following the information about the Chelsea Estate lands in Vernon.
I believe that the province should step in with a plan to acquire these lands next to Ellison Provincial Park..
While I am a senior and may never see the opportunity to enjoy those lands as a park, this is a key property that can be improved over time and will greatly benefit future generations and tourist interest.
I have not personally used the rail trail from Kelowna to Vernon, but it have been an instant success both among locals and tourists.
I believe provincial and federal money was spent on the rail trails, but there was a lot of local individual and municipal monetary support.
The provincial government should take the lead now to secure this property for public use.
We know that the federal government prefers “shovel ready” projects for their involvement, so that could support early phases of access and improvements for the park.
Do not underestimate the community support that exists in the Interior to get things accomplished.
Ken Brandson, Kelowna