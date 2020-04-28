With COVID-19, we all live in a world of isolation.
The extent of the isolation varies with your specific situation, but I believe that trying to follow the two-meter social spacing is universal.
I live in a seniors’ residence close to downtown, and we are expected to stay on the residence property and cannot have visitors unless they are for essential personal assistance. Shopping needs and mail are delivered to the door.
It feels very isolating, but I continue to find encouragement that makes the world seem lighter. A couple of my fellow residents had a granddaughter come and play the bagpipes under their balcony. It was pure luck that I happened to be outside when the young lady was playing and she agreed to play my favourite bagpipe hymn.
Magical. also, living downtown, I have heard neighbours banging pots and pans in the evenings. I assume that this may not occur elsewhere without the taller buildings.
I also saw on television apartment dwellers in Italy lowering baskets of food for less-fortunate people in need. We have numerous people in Penticton who volunteer to help or whose work is involved with helping people in isolation, often at additional risk to themselves. One volunteer is the lady who freely assists us with our shopping. All these people support the humanity of the fight against COVID-19. They personally voted by their action to support humanity.
In the bigger world of national politics and finance humanity is less clear. Capt. Brett Crozier of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt was relieved of command by the Acting U.S. Navy Secretary. Capt. Crosier had sent an email demanding removal of a major portion of his crew after the breakout of COVID-19 on the ship.
In part, the captain’s email said, “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our sailors.”
While the Navy agreed that he was correct in raising some of the concerns they felt his approach was unacceptable. There were approximately 4,800 aboard the carrier and sleeping and living conditions did not allow appropriate isolation.
The sailors on board obviously agreed with his approach as they clapped and cheered as he left the ship. Approximately five days later, the Acting US Navy Secretary apologized to Capt. Crozier. Later, the Secretary was removed from his post.
About the same time there were concerns expressed by a number of countries, including Canada, that international orders for medical supplies to fight the pandemic had been redirected to others. Also, President Trump complained about the significantly larger contribution the U.S. made to World Health Organization relative to the Chinese contribution Apparently nation politics and finance have overruled humanity.
Even in a world-wide pandemic that affects us all, not all people vote for humanity.
Bill Stollery is a retired project manager residing in Penticton.