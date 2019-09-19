‘Brownface’ just tempest in teapot
It’s amazing to me that the discovery that the PM played the role of the fictitious character, Sinbad, in a theatrical production generates so much bombast.
Is it that the political parties who are so righteous need a red herring right now? Was it a slow news day for the media – no natural disasters or heinous crimes to report?
All this character assassination over playing a fictional character in make-up taking precedence over issues that are important and require thoughtful responses. Seriously?
Adults, be very sure, if you are in public service of any kind, political or volunteer, that you destroy any and all pictures or videos you might have of costumes you have worn for Halloween, costume balls, school theatre productions, Mardi Gras, etc., especially if it involved the use of cosmetics.
People of all ages: Be extremely cautious if you choose to impersonate anyone, and be aware that your choice of costume this Halloween and in the future could come back to haunt you!
E.J. Walker
Okanagan Falls
No consultation on tax exemptions
The city of Penticton engagement office has developed an engagement policy that it has distributed to the public, and will be presenting to city council for approval.
This policy states that: “The city will conduct its community engagement activities in accordance with the international standards for effective community engagement as developed by the International Association for Public Participation.”
The goal of the plan is to provide better decision making through increased public involvement and input. Basically, and I quote from the plan: “to place the decision making in the hands of the public.”
The plan contains a promise to the public and I quote: "We will implement what you decide."
This policy is so far from the way decisions have been made by the city in the past, that it will require a strong buy-in from senior staff and council to have any chance of success. Barring that, it will be nice to say that the city has a great policy on this matter, but nothing changes. It will be a policy in name only.
As an example, two decisions have been made by council recently, and I do not recall any engagement with the public having occurred prior to the matters being presented to council and a decision made. No public engagement, and no public input.
These were the granting of an extension to the Wildstone Group (a business enterprise) for a tax exemption, and the discontinuation of the policy of full exemptions of municipal taxes on charitable organizations (non-profit groups that meet many needs for disadvantaged individuals and struggle financially to remain operating).
The cost to the city was 10 times larger for the Wildstone extension and it was approved while the full exemption for the charities was not. This indicates where council's priorities lie, but does it reflect the wishes of the general public at large?
Claude Bergman
Penticton
Lighten up a bit: join a mass choir
Recently I’ve given up reading much of the letters to the editor. It seems that everything being written is quite negative and I just end up feeling down. It’s time for something exciting and happy and uplifting and that is Extravaganza.
Each September I bring you news of the coming musical event put on by all the local choirs. Choirs from Oliver, Summerland, Kelowna and of course Penticton. The local talent that makes up these choirs is incredible.
Would you like to sing in the Extravaganza? Each year the Penticton United Church choir welcomes friends to join with us to be part of this exciting event.
This is a short-term commitment ending with the performance on Sunday, Nov. 17. We are looking for all the voice parts S.A.T.B.
Practice will start Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The finale of the concert will showcase a mass choir of over 200 voices.
Now doesn’t that sound like something to do to lift your spirits? If you are interested, please phone Alice at 250-492-4159.
Alice DeRoche
Penticton
Market madness forced on others
I went downtown after work, it was the sight of barricades and crowds that reminded me it was market day that day.
I love the fact of the market, having shopped there more than once, but I have the following observations:
All of Penticton's “entitled” residents and visitors were out in force.
Dog walkers were careless of others, there was flattened dog feces in the middle of the street.
Pedestrians didn’t heed crossing lights though they are still in effect aren’t they?
An older cyclist pedaled past me walking my bike, both of us on the sidewalk. So the bylaws only apply to 50 years and younger?
Customers of the market appear largely selfish, self-centered and do not look out for others.
I was glad to visit my credit union then leave the area without shopping at the market.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Debt makes the finances go round
Just as positive “credit money” numbers are entered in charter bank deposit books, negative “credit money” numbers are entered in federal negative ledger accounts.
Each year the federal expenditures exceed the taxation and other collected revenues, the shortfall (deficit) is all or partially added to the federal debt ledger account.
For years the federal debt has functioned as one major taxation money recirculation arm of the overall Canadian money circulation system.
Notes: 1. Pension funds need to earn more than 8% to meet their monthly pension obligations. 2. Today, only large financial funds are allotted portions of the debt as the most secure place to park funds and earn positive credit interest money. 3. Large funds include CPP, municipal, teacher, insurance, trusts, and other large funds that to be solvent primarily invest in the federal debt. 4. In this manner the innocuous (dormant) federal debt plays a major part of overall Canadian economic well-being. 5. Because large funds would like longer term placements, the federal government and other nations have introduced infrastructure banks. The Canadian IB is being given (subsidized) $30 billion over its initial years to provide longer term pension placements and mostly green projects. By the federal government guaranteeing the IB placements, the federal debt effect will be increasing. IB is off the debt ledger account reporting.
Since taxation and federal debt circulation interactions are working well, we need to stay the fiscal monetary course. Growing larger funds need larger federal debt to place funds at interest.
There is no need to pay down or write off billions of federal debt.
Bruce Alton McGillis
Penticton
What has Konanz really done for us?
I am curious about how Conservative candidate Helena Konanz is qualified to represent our riding in Ottawa.
I remember nothing about her time on Penticton city council, except she tried to give away a big piece of Skaha Lake Park to a waterslide developer.
She had nothing to say when thousands of people demonstrated against that deal. When she had a chance to reconsider, she refused. As far as I know, she has never admitted it was wrong.
Now she wants to be our MP? She won’t get my vote.
Franco DeMichaelis
Penticton
