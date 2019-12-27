Dear Editor:
The City of Kelowna seems very impressed with itself over the financial savings from installing LED streetlights. I wonder if they did any safety research or testing before deciding that we should all be exposed to them whether we like it or not.
While having only a couple of benefits — energy savings and long bulb life, LEDs have many serious drawbacks when it comes to public safety.
Scientists from U.S. and Europe warn that LED lights could be doing more harm than good. A 2012 Spanish study found that LED radiation can cause irreversible damage to the retina and an analysis of more than 4,000 people living in 11 separate regions of Spain established a link between heavy exposure to the LED street lighting and a doubling of the risk of prostate cancer, as well as a 1.5-times higher chance of breast cancer.
A 2019 report from the French Agency ANSES warned of the “phototoxic effects” of blue light exposure, including an increased risk for age-related macular degeneration. As if that wasn’t enough, exposure to the light of white LED bulbs, suppresses melatonin five times more than exposure to the light of high pressure sodium bulbs that give off an orange-yellow light. Suppression of melatonin has been shown to increase relative risk for some types of cancer and also disrupts many of our body’s biological functions. It also appears that each LED street lamp has a wireless antenna on top for the control management system.
Whether that is already being used or is intended for future use, it is more radio frequency radiation on top of already existing sources. WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer classified radio frequency as a “possible human carcinogen (Class 2B).”
It’s not just people that are affected by the street lamps, wildlife has no way to escape the blue light and will no doubt see disruptions in their own circadian clocks.
The mayor and council of Kelowna seems uninterested in informing the public of the risks or the impact to human and wildlife health and safety. Our mayor and council made a disastrous mistake in changing healthy and safe, high-pressure sodium streetlights for new so-called energy efficient streetlights with wireless RF emitting capability.
Being outside at night used to be a very pleasant experience. Now, we are being harmed everywhere we go. Whatever the cost, we must go back to safe street lighting.
