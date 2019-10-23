Blaming religion is too simplistic
Dear editor:
Re: “Religion starts most conflicts,” Okanagan Weekend, Letters, Oct. 19
Frank Martens apparently poses as a great authority on religions, yet he errs in his statements.
Most conflicts start with religion, as your paper asserts with the title line?
I disagree, wars are started by warriors who hide behind patriotism or anti-colonialism or religion.
The world wars began due to greed and colonialism and the Iran-Iraq war was probably less about religion than living space or oil.
As for delusions, how about the theory of evolution? The big bang theory may have a lot of support but... an accident resulting in order?
Islam is not believed to be an extension but at most an offshoot or "competitor" to the Judaic and Christian religions. Islam isn't compatible with other religions whereas Judaism led to an offshoot that became Christianity.
There are different beliefs in even Judaism and Christianity.
What are the irrational beliefs that Martens refers to but doesn't state?
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Medical waitlists out of control
Dear editor:
In June 2015 I was referred to a Penticton orthopedic surgeon to assess the need for a hip replacement.
It took three months to see the physician and nine months of waiting to receive the surgery for a total of over 12 months from initial referral to the surgery.
Because I was left with pain with each step in the thigh muscle in the leg operated on, I was referred to a Kelowna neurosurgeon.
It took three months to see the neurosurgeon and four months until the surgery, the later time shortened only because I paid privately to have an MRI test.
From referral to the surgery was over seven months from initial referral for this surgery.
Because the second surgery did not eliminate the pain in my thigh muscle, I was then referred to an orthopedic surgeon in Vancouver. It took three months to see the physician and nine months to receive the surgery for a total of 12 months from referral to surgery.
Six months after the Vancouver surgery I was free of thigh pain and declared able to return to normal activity.
I spent 49 months from initial referral for assessment to the final medical release from my third operation – June 2015 to June 2019.
During these four-plus years I waited a total of nine months to see these three physicians and I waited 21 months for the three surgeries to take place. So a total of 30 of those 49 months I was on various waiting lists.
Regardless of this experience, it appears that physicians are doing the very best they can with the resources made available to them. I would hate to be a physician who is daily seeing patients leaving his/her office in need of surgery this week or this month, but knowing that it will be months and months before that surgery will be provided.
Unfortunately, in my experience wait times to see specialists and receive “elective” surgery have not changed from when I had back surgery in 1982. Maybe they are even longer now.
The question is, how does the public get the government to address this long-standing health care problem instead of moving on to some new initiative that catches the public interest for an election cycle?
Until the government responds in a truly substantive fashion, citizens should presently plan on a long, long wait time to see a specialist and receive “elective” surgery in B.C.
Max Uhlemann
Oliver
Russia in Turkey an odd recipe
Dear editor:
Is NATO Turkey embracing Russia as Syria Kurd peacekeepers following the American disappearance and Turkey sponsoring Russia for NATO membership to protect Ukraine and as EU member replacing Brexit Britain?
Appropriately and thoughtfully, Trump, dispatched VP Pence as the friendly neighborhood undertaker and SS Pompeo as mourner to Kurdistan.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Next election may be coming soon
Dear editor:
Canadians who stayed tuned in to the election results late enough on Monday night were probably disappointed by party leaders’ closing speeches.
The Quebec-based leaders were orderly and precise; Monsieur Bernier accepted his humiliation graciously, while Monsieur Blanchet was fittingly exuberant about the separatist Bloc Quebecois’ performance.
Then came the New Democrat Party leader addressing a very enthusiastic packed hall in Burnaby; despite having lost 20 seats from the 2015 election number of 44, and falling short of final predicted percentage polls, Mr. Singh was giving a victory speech.
He spoke about soon achieving his party’s ultra-expensive aims and ambitions by working with the new Liberal minority government, but had to be reminded twice from audience members that homelessness and affordable housing need to be a priority, too.
As this strange celebratory speech was drawing to a close, the cameras switched to Mr. Scheer approaching Conservative Party headquarters in Regina, but he had hardly begun to speak when the focus was switched to Mr. Trudeau arriving in Montreal’s Liberal Party headquarters. For a short while there were three leaders on a split screen, all talking to their supporters.
This was a perfect vignette of how the leaders debates and most of the campaign had unfolded, with three of them talking over each other.
That Mr. Trudeau has survived, after a really terrible time with so many scandals that began with the disastrous trip to India in February 2018, is really quite amazing. Now he governs with only 33% of the popular vote, and a paltry turnout of 65% across the country means only about one-fifth of eligible Canadian voters support him as prime minister. He’s Mr. 21%.
The Green Party saw its oft-promised victories change to orange and red just like the autumn leaves, winning a sparse 6% of the vote.
Chances are Canadians may be facing an election replay in 2021, and we should all be reminded that only one letter needs to be changed in the word “pollsters” to make it “polluters.” Too many numbers can really, really pollute our minds.
Bernie Smith
Parksville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.