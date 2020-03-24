We are indeed living in extraordinary times and nobody in municipal government ever predicted a pandemic.
A terrorist attack? A global conflict? Maybe, but not the coronavirus bringing the economy to a screeching halt.
City budget deliberations in the Okanagan were done pre-COVID-19.
During that time, the City of Kelowna approved a budget with a 4.1% tax increase. The City of Penticton’s tax hike was 2.9%.
When councils meet next, the first order of business needs to be revisiting the budget and eliminating all non-essential projects and carry-over items.
Kelowna has $7 million in these multi-year projects, many of which deserve closer scrutiny in light of current events. A $64,000 refurbishment of a 59-year-old city-owned piano probably wasn’t a great idea to begin with. Now, it's a ludicrous extravagance.
And Penticton can go another year without revitalizing the 400 block of Main Street.
With coronavirus, businesses are hurting. They are shutting down — some are being forced, others see the writing on the wall.
Cities are looking at a cratering of tax revenue this summer. They need to act now to reduce costs to match that income drop.
Building permits will be down in numbers, resulting in another significant revenue decline.
Additionally, with casinos closed, cities such as Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton won’t be receiving anywhere near their usual cut of the action in the form of host local government grants. This totals in the millions.
What our politicians need to realize is many people are out of work.
For those without pensions, they rely on their investment income, which has taken a beating over the past several months.
It’s an ugly picture and we are optimistic things will eventually get better. This won’t last forever.
But, in the meantime, every mayor and council up and down the valley needs to show leadership and immediately postpone all unnecessary spending.
—Valley editor James Miller