Canada just got 1,500 tonnes of garbage back. From the Philippines, a nation that – judging by news photos of emaciated children in Manila scrabbling through mountains of trash looking for things they can salvage and sell – seems quite capable of generating its own garbage.
The garbage arrived in 69 containers, part of a shipment of 103 containers sent to the Philippines six years ago. The company that shipped it falsely labelled it as plastics for recycling. It did contain plastics. Also household trash. Electronics. Dirty diapers. Rotting food.
That company that sent it has gone out of business. Like Harry Belafonte’s Matilda, it took its money and ran.
The transaction raises questions about corporate ethics and bankruptcy loopholes.
But the question we should be asking is, why are we shipping our garbage anywhere?
Thinker and futurist Edward de Bono offered a radical solution for industrial polluters, years ago. Simply legislate that an industry must have its water intake downstream from its effluent discharge.
Mennonite farmer Gordon Hunsberger, less well known than de Bono, made a similar suggestion in a book I once edited for him. Reacting to big cities searching for new landfill sites in rural areas, Hunsberger commented, municipalities should be required to keep their landfill sites within their own boundaries.
“ìWe have become a throw-away society,”î Hunsberger commented. “ìBut what do we mean when we talk of ‘away’? And what happens when we run out of ‘aways’?”î
Sadly, poor regions have been a favourite “ìaway.”î Toxic waste dumps in the U.S. are almost always in the poorer parts of the poorer states.
The same pattern holds for international disposal. We send our garbage to poorer nations overseas. Like the Philippines. Also to Africa, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia. China, once a major destination, closed its doors in 2018.
By no coincidence, those countries are the biggest source of plastics poisoning the world’s oceans.
Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte — not noted for his diplomatic talents — threatened to declare war on Canada over those 69 containers supposedly full of recyclable plastics. Either we took our garbage back, he threatened, or he would ship it back to Canada himself and dump it in Vancouver harbour.
Canada blinked first. Shipping the 69 containers will cost us $1.14 million. Plus another $375,000 to incinerate it at the Metro Vancouver facility in Burnaby. Some of that heat will generate electricity for B.C. Hydro.
This summer, your air conditioner may be running partly on garbage that didn’t make it into Manila’s infamous dumps. That should make you feel good, shouldn’t it?
As other nations rebel against receiving our garbage, the profit potential from recycling goes down. A Philadelphia recycling company, for example, told Ontario it wouldn’t accept any more plastics, even for free.
In reality, according to the World Health Organization, we Canadians recycles less than 10% of our garbage. And we generate a lot of garbage – nearly three kilograms, about six pounds, per person, per day. Roughly a tonne a year.
Granted, more than half of that comes from industries, not households.. But it’s still waste that has to be disposed of.
And most municipalities have no idea what happens to it. They contract for recycling with a company or corporation. Which compresses it for easier handling, and sells it to another company, which processes it into some other form of plastics, and then ships it to some other company, which further processes it and sells it to…. Who knows?
At any time in this process of shipping wastes around, if the market value declines, the plastics simply get diverted to a landfill site.
Or shipped to the Philippines.
I remember a man who tried to make a business out of recycling used newspapers for insulation. He did well for about six months. He had a unique angle – he organized Boy Scout troops as neighbourhood collection agencies.
Then suddenly there was a surplus. He had a dozen semi-trailers stuffed with useless newspapers parked at shopping malls. He went bankrupt. Municipal taxpayers got stuck with the disposal and the bills.
That’s what’s happening now with plastics.
The federal government’s proposed ban on single-use plastics is a start. But only a start.
Maybe we should pay more attention to Gordon Hunsberger’s advice. If we create the garbage, it’s our responsibility to find a way of dealing with it.
If we don’t know how to deal with it, then we shouldn’t be producing it.
Doesn’t that make sense?
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.