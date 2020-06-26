Live with dignity and die in peace
Dear Editor:
On behalf of the Penticton & District Hospice Society, I would like to thank everyone who has donated to us during the Great Canadian Giving Challenge; it is always inspiring to see the generosity of our community members.
We are halfway to our goal of $30,000, and as a result, we will have thousands of ballots for the final draw for $20,000 on July 1.
The mission of the Society is to work with health care professionals, volunteers, families and patients to provide the highest standards of comfort and care so people can live with dignity and die in peace. We provide cable television in every room at Hospice, lifelines, newspapers, fresh fruit, baking and additional education for the staff.
We also fund an award-winning volunteer program. Our specially trained volunteers provide companionship, run errands and general support to not only everyone at Hospice, but also to those on the palliative program in the community. Music, pet and massage therapies are also part of our volunteer program.
The exemplary staff and volunteers at Moog & Friends Hospice House are amongst the best and we are proud to support them.
If you would like to help us in our mission, please click the yellow button on our website: pentictonhospice.com.
Ruth Sawyer, Chair
Penticton & District Hospice Society
When ignored, write a limerick
Dear Editor:
My letter regarding the sculpture known as “Breakwater” (Herald, June 16) brought no response whatsoever.
I have therefore written a limerick in the hope that it might attract their attention.
The public art piece named “Breakwater,”
Parks put in where they shouldn’t oughter,
Would they please dig it out,
And the set about,
Relocating it facing the water?
James Wood
Penticton
Trump rallies will spread the virus
Dear Editor:
The coronavirus, according to the loser, White House patient, “No-Trust Trump,” is a Chinese product.
And, with his experience, he sure knows how to spread it.
Especially at his “No-Trust Trump coronavirus rallies.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Canadians appear to be pushovers
Dear Editor:
A simple question deserves a simple answer.
Is there anywhere telling just how many Canadians work in the political arena in China, Russia and India, for example?
Are the political gates wide open just here in Canada, after all, it’s been said, “all are welcome.”
Can it be the mentioned countries just don’t like us, but they like our country Canada as most Canadians are pushovers?
Take our prime minister, for instance.
Could it be the Donald Trump political game board is set up to turn the Chinese against the Canadian government?
Taking sides with Trump — a man who has the entire world on edge — is messing with Ms. Meng, a Chinese woman who shines much brighter than Trump could ever hope to.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Police exceptional at cover ups
Dear Editor:
In response to G.R Bogyo’s full-of-praise letter ‘ pertaining to the Okanagan policing and its fine upstanding members (Herald, June 24).
He lovingly covered almost every aspect of their exemplary performances, but he omitted one thing that all good cops are
exceptional at — standing down and turning the other cheek when a tyrant first-on-the-scene officer is calling the shots.
As we have all seen of late on the news, they are all exceptional at covering their collective butts.
I offer a suggestion for Mr. Bogyo. Sir, why don’t you print up a large copy of your heartfelt letter and slap a selfie on it then hang it in you rear car window, then if God forbid, you made a terrible error and went a little over the speed limit somewhere on Highway 97 and Old Man Officer “No Neck” was sitting behind the unmarked police pick-up truck in his deck chair quaffing off his donuts and bananas, he might cut you a break after seeing your well-written letter to the editor.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Newspapers, last bastion of ethical journalism
Dear Editor:
As I sit watching my evening fix of Global News, I can’t help but wonder if newspapers are indeed the last bastions of ethical and responsible journalism.
It’s not just the overused clichés such as : Police forces are “reeling” (violently staggering or lurching around) over accusations of systemic racism. See the newest “shocking video of....?”
Of course, this follows the recent high-profile events from American media. Also B.C.’s health system is apparently “reeling” over systemic racism based on a report of a game in the ER department of one hospital betting on the blood-alcohol reading of patients of which a majority are First Nations (although not exclusively).
Of course, then comes the innuendo that it must be systemic throughout the whole health system. Bring on the Royal Commission.
The entire town is “reeling” from (insert story here).
It seems that when the news crews do get hold of a sensational story, they attack the subject matter with the tenacity of a hungry pit bull reaching back to every similar story for the last 20 years.
Rather than accurately telling the story, broadcast news seems to be trying way too hard to titillate and shock us to pump up their ratings.
Although I do admit I enjoy the mental picture of the entire population of a group or town violently lurching and staggering through the streets.
I hope newspapers take the word “reeling” out of their thesaurus.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Police not trained for distress calls
Dear Editor:
We thank nursing student Mona Wang from UBC-O for sharing publicly her horrific encounter with the RCMP. We note she has the values, integrity, and courage needed to become a nurse, and are certain she will become a magnificent RN once completing her BScN degree.
Ms. Wang suffered indignities and pain as she was dragged down the hallway of her apartment building by an RCMP officer while experiencing mental-health distress.
Ms. Wang’s devastating experience shows once again that police are not trained to help people with mental-health challenges. Lacking in most encounters between police and people experiencing mental-health distress is the expertise in de-escalation and the basics of respect, protection of dignity and kindness. Instead, we see the use of excessive power and raw brutality.
This must stop!
Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario urges a defunding of police and the funding of mental-health teams as first responders to wellness checks. Police are not trained in crisis care and should not be expected to lead this critical work.
Successful models include health professionals trained in mental health, including nurses. They have the knowledge and skills and can de-escalate situations and offer the support and understanding people desperately need. In cases where there is concern about safety, police can serve as support to the mental-health team, but should never be a front-line responder in such a situation.
There is a long list of Canadians who have been mistreated, died or killed at the hands of police when they were in distress and officers were called to the scene for wellness checks. These individuals needed help and their families were left horrified asking what happened to their loved ones.
Our logic as a society is faulty. Nobody would expect the police to respond when a person is suffering from a heart attack. Why do we think that the police serve as the appropriate first responder for a mental-health event?
If we want to build a society that respects everyone and respects people’s mental health and well-being, we need a fundamental re-think on how we handle people who are in crisis.
We also need to make the necessary investments to ensure people get the support they need. Take the money out of police budgets and build the teams of health professionals that are qualified to take on this role — and deploy them as first responders.
Dr. Doris Grinspun, RN, CEO,
Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario