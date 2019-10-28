Election analysis far too simplistic
Dear editor:
Re: PPC cost Konanz the election, Herald, A1, Oct. 24
It’s tempting, but not accurate, to assume PPC voters could have been added to the Conservative vote for a win.
There were numerous factors at work in this election and in this riding. As an NDP election volunteer while talking on the doorstep and on the phones, I heard many reasons for votes shifting to and from the federal parties. I was surprised at the number of people who really didn’t like either Scheer, Trudeau or Singh which made them switch their vote.
For others, climate action or being for or against pipelines was the deciding factor. Elizabeth May was popular, and with a good candidate in this riding, the Green vote doubled to 5,600, which definitely impacted the NDP and Liberal votes.
About 1,800 more voters came out in this election compared to the last, and I’ll bet the PPC candidate attracted a sizable number of people who don’t often vote and are suspicious of the traditional parties.
On the doorstep, I occasionally met people who said, “My father voted for X party and that's the way I always vote.” I'm actually heartened to see that Canadians think about their vote and quite often change party affiliations and vote strategically based on current events and concerns.
Margaret Holm
Penticton
People should pay for bear deaths
Dear editor:
Re: 5 garbage bears killed in Penticton, Herald, A1, Oct. 25
That is really a depressing story! Would we kill five hungry people the same way?
What is the matter with those who refuse to clean up their mess and so attract bears to their deaths? I hope they are prosecuted and punished.
Dan Overmyer
Vancouver
Training can’t fix human errors
Dear editor:
Re: Anger joins grief for stepmom of victim in Broncos tragedy, Okanagan Weekend, A1, Oct. 26
First please let me attest that I intend no disrespect to the women cited in this article nor any other persons finding themselves in similar circumstances. Nor am I against good training in and for any occupation.
We are hearing this refrain repeatedly regards training and experience in the trucking industry, but even the most intensive training is in no way going to provide a silver bullet in resolving or preventing these types of horrendous accidents.
Wherein a driver, truck driver or driver of any other vehicle totally ignores the signage that is in place for the safety of all persons on the road, more of these deadly consequences are all but assured.
PS, I find that I am in disagreement with their definition of "accident.”
Tom Crawford
Penticton
Still lots of room on Planet Earth
Dear editor:
In response to Joy Lang’s letter on Oct. 17 (Herald) regarding the worldwide mess that we humans have made of our planet: I agree completely on your point, Joy, about treating the earth like a garbage dump. But hurricanes, tsunamis, floods, drought, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and tornadoes are not caused by plastic grocery bags, or the use of fossil fuels.
You challenge me, Joy, and I in turn challenge you to take the time to read the Bible, New King James version. Ask God, if He is real, to reveal Himself to you. Don’t be afraid of Him, Joy, because He loves you. God our Heavenly Father is warning all humanity to repent and He will forgive us.
Only 10% of the habitable earth is actually inhabited by humans. Children or babies are made in the image of God. They are a gift from God, yet the abortion factories treat them as an inconvenience.
Six million Jews were murdered by Hitler and his Nazis during the Second World War. We call that genocide. What do we call 60 million aborted babies in North America? “An inconvenience.” We humans are made in the image of God. (Genesis 1:26) Have we honoured Him? Do we value our children? God does.
The definition of sin is when we know what is the right thing to do, according to His word (the Holy Bible), and we don’t do it. It’s never too late to change. He is a God who forgives and makes all things new. He loves His creation and He loves us.
Gary Young
Penticton
Enviro policy hindering Tories
Dear editor:
Just when I thought it was safe to read the letters to the editor again, Elvena Slump forwards another Vivian Krause conspiracy theory (Herald, Oct. 25)
I am more concerned about the undisclosed sources of the Manning Centre’s funds in support of the robocalling “Canada Proud” groups or the foreign and big-money funded Fraser Institute’s directions for destabilizing the Canada Pension Plan than I am about a 16-year-old speaking her truths.
I too take issue though with post-election arrogance and entitlement. No, the election did not proceed as many planned or hoped, but it is what it is with first-past-the-post. There are many lessons here, if we care to look.
Justin McElroy, a Vancouver municipal affairs reporter, said the election is being played out by some as an East vs. West divide (where the Conservatives have a national plurality of 240 thousand votes, 1.1 million of which come from Alberta).
His take is that it’s an Urban vs. Everything Else split.
— There are 65 ridings in Canada with a population density greater than 2,500 people per square kilometre. The Conservatives won 0 of them, the Liberals won 54.
— There are 123 ridings in Canada with a population density between 150 and 2,500 people/km2. The Conservatives won 41 seats, and the Liberals won 64.
— There are 150 ridings with less than 150 people/km2. The Conservatives won 82 of these seats, versus 40 for the Liberals.
Without natural barriers to constrain them, Edmonton and Calgary both have population densities less than 2,500 people/km2. Toronto Centre, Vancouver Centre and Papineau (Montreal) all have population densities greater than 10,000 people/km2.
South Okanagan-West Kootenay has a population density of 6.5 people/km2. We are lucky here that the progressive vote was so strong (but split); it was a very close run campaign with less than a 900-vote margin over the Conservatives.
The Conservatives should be concerned about their weakness in urban centres across the country. They could start with developing a credible climate change platform and worry less about Thunberg.
David Flater
Okanagan Falls
LED headlights not a bright idea
Dear editor:
It no longer matters who is driving. It don’t matter if you are 19 or 90, a novice or a pro. It doesn’t matter if you have the eyes of an eagle or an owl or even a randy alley cat, it even makes no difference if you are a copper or a loser, a woman or a man, it don’t matter if you are driving an ambulance or a hearse, it makes no difference if you are in a 18 wheeler or a smart car a bus or drunk driver swaying their way home. It absolutely makes zero difference even if you have the 40% ICBC discount for safe driving.
Because if they are driving towards you at night, none of the drivers above are immune to its effects whatsoever!
May I now let go of the niceties and say it the way it is: Who the hell in their right mind gave the OK to allow the new LED headlights to be considered legal and permissible and safe to use?
A person driving towards you at night in a vehicle with these LED lights is an absolute game changer for you because you simply cannot see, you have to drive and hope for the best until they pass you! Plus if they forget to dim their high beams, you are literally totally momentarily blinded, and this is compounded over a 100% extra if it is raining, Who the hell rubber-stamped this idiotic upgrade?
Something has to be done and changed country wide. A stop has to be implemented now, before it will it be allowed as a defence in a horrendous accident including multiple casualties, the defence saying: “Your honour, the accident wasn’t my client’s fault. The school bus driver was simply blinded momentarily by the headlights of the oncoming traffic.”
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Population control a viable option
Dear editor:
The recent Canadian 2019 federal election failed to improve the harmony and a form desirable, at-ease civil culture.
Perhaps well-informed, well-learned Canadians are unduly frustrating themselves, fostering distress, by forcefully clamouring to apply fresh civilization concepts that do not exist. Until and unless we have answers we need to stay the course. Because we do not know what alternate survival feature it is we claim we want. We humans are not guilty, nor are we refusing to be reasonable caring stewards of earthly features.
With birth control, population and consumerism can be very quickly brought to a full stop. In no time there will be millions of empty houses and billions of sitting vehicles. We need realistic answer years before we go off the deep end.
Bruce Alton McGillis
Penticton
Greta all talk, few real solutions
Dear editor:
So it came to pass The young Swedish Pied Piper Greta Thunberg piped her way into Vancouver where she was greeted by an estimated crowd of 15,000 who listened to her repeated climate change rant.
We can make change together, it takes all of us, 16-year-old Greta claims. Not oneperson out of a crowd estimated at 15,000 appear to have any idea on how to reverse the scenery or face lift change Planet Earth is going through. Not one person?
Greta, please take a good look in the mirror and give some deep thought as to where the many goodies you have or use every day came from.
My suggestion, Greta, is go home and come back when you have something positive to say instead of daydreaming and pointing a finger of blame at the elderly who have made your life comfortable.
People throughout the world know the climate is changing, just as you are growing older, with no stopping the process.
I ask: What is your solution, Greta? Holding hands throughout the entire world won’t change a darn thing.
Pipe out your plan for action if you have one.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Smartphones replacing prayer?
Dear editor:
Yes! It's quite conceivable God has taken early retirement. But why?
We could ask, but whose going to be seen conversing with a mystery when we have the iPhone and Google?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
New deal within Confederation
Dear Editor:
While the idea of western separation from Canada sounds appealing, particularly at this point in history, the reality is the cost and logistics would be staggering.
It would be the same scenario as Quebec’s idea. Our own national police force, military, currency, passports, trade agreements and on and on.
Unless British Columbia joined the new country, Alberta oil would be more
precariously land-locked.
What we really need is what the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan are saying. We need a new deal within Confederation. One that more fairly reflects western representation in the federal government and fairness in equalization payments. Quebec should not always be the favoured child.
Gord Marshall
Kelowna
