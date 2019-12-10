They are not one and the same thing
Dear Editor:
Thank you John Dorn for your column “Putting a chill on letter writers” (Penticton Herald, Dec. 5) addressing Israeli settlements in Palestinian-occupied areas and the differing views of Noah Jones and Frank Martens.
These gentlemens’ differences are understandable, Mr. Jones is focusing on “The Law” whereas Mr. Martens is focusing on “Justice.” It is unfortunate that they are not one and the same thing.
John Bubb
Summerland
Inappropriate behaviour by PM
Dear Editor:
Justin Trudeau, you should be ashamed of yourself. Regardless of what you or anyone else thinks of Donald Trump, standing around at an international event and indulging yourself in water cooler-style gossip constitutes, in simple terms, bad behaviour.
Behaviour that is particularly inappropriate when you are representing the people of this country.
Mr. Trudeau, you need to be better!
Robert Swan
Oliver
Strongly supports the death penalty
Dear Editor:
It is outrageous how many people we are putting in jail. There is absolutely no doubt that this is costing society millions of dollars and with no end in sight.
This cruel and unusual punishment must stop. The vast majority of these people who have murdered and maimed, who we are now incarcerating for unbelievable prison sentences should instead be put in the ground.
Quickly, quietly executed, no fuss, no drama, no last wishes, no final meal, no private viewings... they should be boxed and dropped into the hole — ashes to ashes, dust a must.
This is a far-better, long-lasting, cheaper and effective method than what we have today that serves as justice.
The immediate benefit of this is a no- brainer. We don’t need to house them or feed them, we don’t have to worry about them escaping or circumventing the sick Canadian injustice system and being set free to create havoc on society again.
We don’t have to try the impossible in rehabilitating them.
We don’t have to be concerned about parole boards reversing a judge or jury’s decision. No need for any Supreme Court decisions.
The families of the victims can have closure sooner. To top it all off, it would serve as a given that if a person found guilty of the ultimate crime wouldn’t have to think of the awful life ahead of him in prison. They could think instead of being dead and pushing up the daisies.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Excellent location to build Costco
Dear Editor:
I hope Kelowna city council approves the new proposed Costco site. It is an excellent choice in many ways.
There is sufficient space for parking and a much-needed Costco gas station. In any city with a Costco, the gasoline prices instantly become more competitive and I hope that this pattern is followed here
The current site is not large enough for a gas station, so Costco has been looking for a new location for years. The gas station is a loss leader that brings customers to the store so that any proposal to have a gas station elsewhere won’t fly.
The current Costco site has access only from the corner of Highways 33 and 97 or indirectly from Springfield Road. Because it is on the north end of the city, most traffic is flowing north on Springfield or Highway 97 already, so there will be no additional traffic into the area.
Because the old Safeway and Superstore are across the street from the new site, it will simplify shopping patterns and conceivably make shopping more efficient.
The new site will allow the high density housing residents in the area to shop on foot.
Council previously turned down the proposal to locate Costco in the Airport Park area. At the time, it appeared to be a better use of the land than what has now turned into a storage-locker ghetto. However, the traffic on Highway 97, even with the short three-lane section, has turned into a major bottleneck at the airport and the addition of a Costco would have created an impossible traffic nightmare. In retrospect, a wise decision though traffic congestion was never brought up in the council decision.
So the proposed site has enough space for the store, parking and a gas station. It is accessible from many directions by car and transit, is close to local residents and is located in an area currently occupied by alternative food stores that will make shopping more efficient.
I hope council will realize that this is the best proposal that they will ever receive and that the majority of residents are not NIMBYs and will welcome the addition of Costco into the neighbourhood.
For what it’s worth, I have talked with people who attended the public meeting and their opinion, contrary to what was reported, was that most in attendance were there for more information and were not there with the intent of opposing the new site.
Alan Nichols
Kelowna
Exceptional work is being done
Dear Editor:
I have recently been involved with the group “We Are In This Together” via Facebook. In recent times, we have been under a barrage of negativity regarding the homeless and the tent city situation.
I have been a counsellor working with marginalized people for over 30 years and can tell you that it is this negativity that is the most damaging and hardest to handle in this field.
So, I want to highlight the amazing community response that is happening as we speak to the folks that are experiencing homelessness and are living “rough” in tents at the designated encampment on Residential Ave. in Kelowna.
The group has inspired a membership of almost 500 in less than a couple of weeks. Out of that membership, many people from the neighbourhood and around Kelowna have volunteered their time and donated loads of items and food to the encampment. Protests were held, not against the encampment, but for their safety, needs and for expedient shelter and housing solutions, rather than the typical NIMBY petitions that are being uselessly tossed around.
Within a week, a shelter was designated and once staffed, people will be able to access this shelter. Fierce advocacy resulted in the ability to obtain and use generators and small heaters on site in order to remain a little warmer in cold weather. People paid for supplies out of pocket.
So the community has stepped this time and treated those who struggle with homelessness, regardless of why they struggle with this, without judgement and with compassion. Add to that the support from the local community agencies.
Gospel Mission is providing food, outreach connection to other resources, access to local housing opportunities (of which there are almost none at the moment). Metro Church has expanded their drop-in hours to provide snacks and food thanks to funding from the city. Canadian Mental Health Association has provided outreach services to offer connection to housing opportunities and navigation of our complex system of care. Interior Health is offering outreach support to connect people to mental health and substance use services, Outreach Urban Health has outreached to provide medical services, social work and substance use needs.
To be fair, this is what these agencies do day after day and do it thanklessly and tirelessly. I am sure I have missed some so forgive me for that. I am just so heartened as a burnt out retired, old social worker that our community seems to be finally understanding that people are people regardless of where they have come from and where they are now in their journeys.
I thought that our community should know that it has a heart and that heart is beating.
Ben Goerner
Kelowna
Poor judgement on editorial cartoon
Dear Editor:
Lack of judgement doesn’t even come close to describing the so-called political cartoon you ran in the Dec 6 issue.
It was disgusting beyond words to see you poke fun at the hockey world due to Jessica Allen’s comments on TV (related to the recent Don Cherry issue). She was widely criticized (rightly so) and apologized for her outrageous statement.
Are you so desperate to sell newspapers that you stoop to outrageous, “National Enquirer” style garbage like this?
M. Wood
West Kelowna
