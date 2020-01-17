Urinetown: Don’t let the title scare you off
Dear Editor:
“Urinetown” — don’t let the title of this Tony Award-winning show put you off. We are so lucky to get a chance to see this masterpiece directed by one of the best musical directors in the valley, Lynne Lydier.
If you have enjoyed other Soundstage Productions in Penticton and have been impressed, do not miss this one.
I saw the show in New York City the year it won best new musical and was delighted with the biting satire. The summer before I saw it, Summerland had water rationing and the political satire in the show resonated powerfully for me.
And water shortages in this valley are a problem that is not going away.
I enjoy political satire, and this ranks up there for me with George Orwell’s “Animal Farm.”
“Urinetown” satirizes the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, and municipal politics.
What could be better. The characters are interesting, the humour biting, and the plot thought-provoking.
One summer we performed the show with a cast of adults and students and many people returned to see it more than once (and not just relatives of cast members.) This show will make you laugh, will touch your heart and most importantly make you think.
Support local arts.
Linda Beaven
Summerland
All hail the staff at Tim Hortons
Dear Editor:
It’s great that you celebrated the highway cleaning crews in your recent editorial (Herald, Jan. 17).
The real heroes should be the Tim Hortons’ staff who braved some perhaps uncleared roads to make sure those road crews had coffee available at 4 a.m.
These “Timmy’s staff” are generally paid low or minimum wage, serving some well-paid road crew staff. We always tend to forget those, behind the scenes, who ensure our well being and that services are there for us, 24/7.
Please, let us celebrate them and their efforts.
Robert Ayotte
Kelowna
Please check on frail neighbours
Dear Editor:
For those of us who enjoyed a snow day, please remember to check on frail seniors in your neighbourhood who might need help, as they may not be receiving a home-care visit, Meals On Wheels, medication pickup, and may need their sidewalk and their driveway cleared.
While this is a rare event for us, we need to pull together as neighbours, neighbourhoods, and communities.
As British Columbia seniors advocate Isabel MacKenzie said recently: “In these situations a helpful neighbour is more useful than a family member living far away.”
For seniors and folks that need help with the activities of daily living, have a backup plan. Know your neighbours and have their contact information.
The same is true for any type of disaster.
We all need a “plan B” for when we can’t depend on health services and local governments to perform their usual services.
Rick Robinson, Co-chair
Sooke and Juan de Fuca Health Foundation
Royal family pays its fair share
Dear Editor:
Re: “Royal couple selfish,” (Herald/Daily Courier letters, Jan. 17).
The writer demonstrates a common misconception — that taxpayers pay for the Royal Family. In fact, the combined estate of the Royal Family is managed independently by a private firm and more than pays the way of the Royal Family.
The Queen and Prince Charles pay a great deal of income tax, even though they are exempt. The British government pays a minimal stipend which is a leftover from the era when the monarchy was not self-supporting.
Security is mostly a government responsibility as the military is integral to the ceremonial that surrounds the monarchy, but the estate can certainly afford to cover this cost if indeed it does not already.
I am sorry I do not know the details of the security of the Royal Family. This is perhaps an indication that the security is, in fact, effective. I’m not sure.
With regard to the issue of selfishness, it’s interesting that binary thinking still abounds. The writer’s personal knowledge and approval of the Queen et al seems to preclude the idea that, in areas of conflict, both sides can have valid points and concerns. I suspect that there is so much of the story that we are not aware of that judgement is premature.
It may be a case of selfishness or it may be enlightened self-interest. The fact that they are willing to continue to perform some royal duties suggests to me that they are protecting their personal lives and willing to become financially independent to do so.
In regard to the last point, I agree that it should not cost Canadian taxpayers anything beyond what any other resident of our fine country is accorded.
I must also say that the Daily Courier does an outstanding job of bringing issues forward and stimulating dialogue — this discussion being a small example. In any case, continue the good work — an informed populace is the bedrock of a functioning democracy (any comments regarding how well ours is or is not working not withstanding).
Pat Wahl
Kelowna
Trying to forget, but forgiving is even harder
Dear Editor:
Here are a few facts of life, the way I see it. Happiness, good or bad health, sadness and death (by whatever means) are all facts of life.
I am barely clinging on to a resolution I shared with your readers a short time ago.
I find it nearly impossible to delete the memories of my loveless childhood taken away by the English and Canadian governments which continue trying to rewrite history to cover and hide their shame.
England, to this day, tells the world that no children were sent to Canada after the Second World War ended.
The fact is Tom Isherwood was exiled from all his family in May 1947 at age eight, along with 27 other child migrants.
The last group of six child migrants came to the Fairbridge Farm School (orphanage), situated on Vancouver Island in 1948.
A total of 329 children went through loneliness that would grow and grow as time passed by.
A visit to England to film a documentary and meet elderly family — who thought I was dead — was a heartbreaking experience. I was told by mobile phone by some creepy lady to “go home,” there was nothing in England for me.
The Canadian government, who gave the thumbs up for my exile from England, is also guilty.
Working for the federal government for many years and thinking of retirement, here is what I learned.
I did not exist on any immigration records and I was not a Canadian citizen.
Once again, stress raised its ugly head as it was up to me to prove otherwise
The fact is 99% of my childhood appears to have been deleted and neither England or Canada give a damn.
A body doesn’t have to be buried to feel dead inside, believe me.
Books have been written about the 329 children who survived the Fairbridge orphanage, but in all of Canada only 32 young child migrants survived.
No compensation was ever offered for the childhood misery that haunts me to this day. I try to forget, but the liars and some book writers that have never done the walk won’t let me forget.
Compensation is not a word where people in charge can pick and choose which news story is worthy.
Please read the opening paragraph of my letter again and then deny the facts of life.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.