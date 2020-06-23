From the mouth of a small boy
In the book,A third serving of Chicken Soup for the Soul, Elaine McDonald writes about an experience she and her husband had. As she writes, “In 1992, my husband and I went on a Friend Force exchange to Germany, where we stayed in the homes of three wonderful families.”
She goes on to say that, because of that trip, they were overjoyed “when one of the couples from Germany came to our home in Iowa to visit us. The couple, Reimund and Toni, lived in a city in Germany that had experienced heavy bombing during the Second World War. One evening my husband, a history teacher, asked them to tell us of their experience during the war as they were growing up.”
As Diane wrote, their stories “moved us to tears.”
Not long before the war ended, Reimund witnessed “…two airmen parachuting out of an enemy plane that had been shot down.” Like other residents who had seen the incident, Reimund who was 11 years old at the time, went to the square downtown to see if the police would arrive with the two airmen. Eventually, two officers arrived with two British airmen. A car would come to take them to a prison in a nearby town.
The crowd responded to the prisoners by shouting, “Kill them! Kill them!” Obviously they were remembering how their city had been bombed by the the British or one of their allied countries.
As Elaine wrote, “Many of the people had been gardening when they saw the enemy fall from the sky and had brought their pitchforks, shovels and other gardening implements with them.”
When young Reimund looked at the British prisoners, he realized they were quite young - maybe 19 or 20. They looked very afraid for their own lives. He was also aware that the two officers whose job it was to protect the prisoners of war were no match for the angry crowd.
As Elaine wrote, “Reimund knew he had to do something and do it quickly.” So what he did was run from where he was and place himself between the crowd and the prisoners.Then he faced the crowd and shouted at them to stop. The crowd became silent for a moment, not wanting to hurt the boy.
Reimund then said, “Look at these prisoners. They are just young boys. They are no different from your own sons. They are only doing what your own sons are doing — fighting for their country. If your sons were shot down in a foreign country, and became prisoners of war, you wouldn’t want the people there to kill your sons. So please don’t hurt these boys.”
The people in town listened with both amazement and shame. Finally, a woman said, “It took a little boy to tell us what is right and what is wrong.”
Elaine closes the story by writing, “Reimund will never forget the look of tremendous relief and gratitude he then saw on the faces of the young British airmen. He hopes they have had long, happy lives, and that they haven’t forgotten the little boy who saved them.”
Harvie Barker is a Penticton resident who writes inspirational columns for The Herald.