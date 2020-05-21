Students adjusting to online learning
GUEST COLUMN by Ciara Browne, Grade 8 pupil
In light of this pandemic, schools have had to rapidly adjust to a new method of teaching — online schooling. As a student, I am currently going through the stages of adjusting to this new system.
In a classroom environment, it is typical for students to collaborate with one another (even when they’re not supposed to.) The ways that the students in my class and in schools all over the world are making up for this is astounding to me.
In my mind, being successful in online school comes down to three things: motivation, discipline, and organization. My cousins (kindergarten and Grade 3 currently) are both showing a very high level of all three of these, though the only thing that is missing is “my friends and my teacher.”
Many of my classmates are experiencing this same feeling, as am I.
The prospect of returning to school on June 1 is welcoming, yet daunting. The health and wellbeing of my family and friends is a high priority and there are so many “unknowns” involved.
Although there is a noticeable amount of risk involved with going back, even one day a week, I feel relieved that we may be back on the road to normality soon.
Of course, all of this depends on whether or not my parents decide that the rewards outweigh the risks.
I recently watched a TED Talk presented by Jill Bolte Taylor. She brought up something that I believe is becoming very apparent in our situation, and I quote, “We are not thinking beings who feel, we are feeling beings who think.”
This is a very accurate summary of what we are discovering through online schooling. While some students may be ready to accept this new way of life and learning, others such as myself, are beginning to understand how social humans actually are, and how social they need to be.
Ciara Browne is a Grade 8 pupil at Holy Cross School in Penticton.